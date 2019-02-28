Leidos : NGA Awards Leidos Contract to Sustain Critical Web-Based Applications

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded an $85.5 million follow-on contract by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to provide sustainment and adaptive maintenance for nine NGA mission applications. The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a one-year base followed by four option years. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Md., Alexandria, Va., and Tucson, Az.

NGA collects, analyzes and distributes geospatial intelligence in support of national security. Under the NGA's restructured Sustainment for Analysis Services (SAS) contract, Leidos engineers will sustain legacy applications crucial to the agency as it develops new capabilities for its analysts and the greater geospatial community. Analysts use these applications for tasks such as imagery mapping, structured observation management, and data analysis.

The Leidos team leveraged its past performance on eight of the nine SAS mission applications along with its proven agile software development tools and processes to create an efficient solution for NGA that also minimizes transition risk for the agency's critical national security mission. Additionally, Leidos developed four of the applications that provide imagery exploitation and structured observation management under previous NGA development contracts.

"We have a long history supporting the NGA and have a deep understanding of their unique mission needs within the intelligence community," said Vicki Schmanske, Leidos Intelligence Group President. "We will continue to provide reliable applications that enable the NGA and other national security decision makers to swiftly respond to complex security threats facing the country."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich Erin Tindell

(571) 526-6850 (571) 526-6996

Koskovichm@Leidos.com Tindelle@leidos.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nga-awards-leidos-contract-to-sustain-critical-web-based-applications-300804577.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos