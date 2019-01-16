Leidos : Named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science, information technology, and engineering leader, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

The Bloomberg GEI, now in its second year, measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings. Those included on the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure of information and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies that invest in women.

Leidos attained best in class rankings within several categories, including: Number of Women on Board of Directors, Family Care, Health Care, Flexible Work, Career Development, and Diversity & Inclusion Strategy, and Supplier Diversity Initiatives.

"We have a strong commitment to gender equality at all levels of our company," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our workforce is comprised of diverse cultures and perspectives, which leads to better business outcomes. We will continue to seek and embrace practices and policies that positively impact our company and employees."

"We applaud Leidos and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Leidos' GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

