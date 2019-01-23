Leidos : QTC Medical Services Awarded Prime Contracts by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Medical Services, Inc, a Leidos company (NYSE: LDOS), was awarded four prime contracts by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to provide medical disability examinations for the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). The multiple award, fixed-unit-price, indefinite delivery/ indefinite quantity contracts have a one-year base period of performance and nine option years with a total aggregate estimated ceiling value of approximately $7 billion, if all options are exercised. These awards are in addition to the previous award of VBA's only nationwide contract supporting disability examinations for separating and retiring Department of Defense Servicemembers.

The series of contract awards is part of a VA initiative to improve disability examination experiences for Veterans through an efficient and streamlined process. The new program management and delivery process will also continue to ensure broad national and international coverage of medical examination requirements to meet Veterans' needs worldwide. QTC will apply its more than 35 years of expertise in providing high-quality, technology-driven exam solutions to continue to provide the VBA with medical disability examination services under the new contracts. QTC uses its customized, systematic operational workflow to manage operations and help VA achieve efficiency and accuracy goals.

"Our Veterans deserve an expedient, efficient and reliable system to provide medical disability examinations," said QTC Senior Vice President Grant Kim. "We have a long history of supporting the VA – 20 years and over 7 million exams – and are honored they've entrusted us to continue to provide these important services for our Veterans."

QTC Medical Services, Inc., acquired by Leidos in 2016, partners with each customer to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 7 million physical evaluative examinations.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

