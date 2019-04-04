Log in
Leidos Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for April 30, 2019 at 8:00AM (ET)

RESTON, Va., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 8:00 AM (ET) to announce its first quarter 2019 financial results for the period ending March 29, 2019.  The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on April 30, 2019.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date: April 30, 2019

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:   

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:          

A telephone playback of the first quarter 2019 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 AM (ET) on April 30, 2019, through 11:59 PM (ET) on May 7, 2019.  The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13689387. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.  

Media contact:  
Melissa Koskovich 
571.526.6850 
koskovichm@leidos.com 

Investor Relations:  
Kelly P. Hernandez 
571.526.6404 
ir@leidos.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-for-april-30-2019-at-800am-et-300824679.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2019
