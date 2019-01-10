Log in
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC
Leidos Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call for February 19, 2019 at 8:00AM (ET)

01/10/2019

RESTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 8:00 AM (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results for the period ending December 28, 2018.  The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on February 19, 2019.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date:               February 19, 2019

Time:              8:00 AM (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:   

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:          

A telephone playback of the fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 AM (ET) on February 19, 2019, through 11:59 PM (ET) on February 26, 2019.  The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415), and entering conference ID 13686339. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:
Melissa Koskovich
571.526.6850
koskovichm@leidos.com 

Investor Relations:
Kelly P. Hernandez
571.526.6404
ir@leidos.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-earnings-conference-call-for-february-19-2019-at-800am-et-300776012.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2019
