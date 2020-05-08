Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Leidos Holdings, Inc.    LDOS

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LDOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leidos : To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will attend the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2020 webcast.

James C. Reagan, Leidos Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2019. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.  

 

CONTACTS:






Media:


Investors:

Melissa Dueñas 


Peter Berl

571.526.6851


571.526.7582

melissa.l.duenas@leidos.com


ir@leidos.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-2020-301055947.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:16pLEIDOS : To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conferenc..
PR
04:16pLEIDOS : CADCA Lead Coalition to Provide Safe Drug Disposal Pouch Distribution i..
PR
11:07aLEIDOS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
AQ
05/07LEIDOS : Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
PR
05/07LEIDOS : Announces Launch of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
PR
05/06LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Oth..
AQ
05/05LEIDOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/05LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST : $2.89 billion, year-over-year growth of 1..
AQ
05/05LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05LEIDOS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group