Leidos : To Participate in the Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference

11/26/2018 | 10:36pm CET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference.

Jim Reagan, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at 1:15pm Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.  

CONTACTS:

Media:  

Investors:

Melissa Koskovich  

Kelly P. Hernandez

571.526.6851  

571.526.6404

koskovichm@leidos.com     

ir@leidos.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-credit-suisse-6th-annual-industrials-conference-300755362.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2018
