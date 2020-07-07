Log in
Leidos : US Army Awards Leidos Task Order to Provide IEW&S System and Software Support

07/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it has been awarded a new task order by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACG-APG) to provide Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (IEW&S) system and software support to the U.S. Army's Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC), Sensors and Mission Equipment Division (SMED). The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order has a one-year base period of performance, followed by four one-year options, and a total approximate value of $210 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

CECOM is the Army's materiel integrator for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) readiness. As a major subordinate command of the Army Materiel Command (AMC), CECOM collaborates with Program Executive Offices, other AMC commands, and industry partners to provide, integrate, and sustain world-class C5ISR hardware, software, and mission command capabilities for the joint warfighter.

Under the IEW&S contract, Leidos will provide system and software engineering support that will ensure reliability, maintainability, inter-operability, and configuration integrity of CECOM's modern platform sensor and electronic warfare systems. Using its experience and investments in Secure Development Operations (SecDevOps), Leidos will implement its agile development process to the area of Post-Production and Post-Deployment Software Support. Additionally, Leidos will leverage a portfolio management dashboard that is collaborative and tailorable to the needs of the customer to provide near real-time status of schedules and work efforts.

"Leidos understands the criticality of C5ISR readiness as warfighters face the possibility of electronic warfare," said Mike Rickels, Leidos Defense Group senior vice president, C4ISR Solutions. "We stand ready to help CECOM stay ahead of adversaries with secure software development and detailed production reporting."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:    

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com                             




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


Dohenyt@leidos.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-awards-leidos-task-order-to-provide-iews-system-and-software-support-301088868.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2020
