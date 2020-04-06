Log in
Leidos :' Xpose Portable X-Ray System Named 2020 Silver Edison Award™ Winner

04/06/2020 | 07:31am EDT

RESTON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that its Xpose portable x-ray system (Xpose XP) was named a Silver 2020 Edison Award™ Winner in the Applied Technology category. The Edison Awards™, named after legendary inventor Thomas Edison, recognize and honor the world's best companies in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation.

The Xpose XP is designed to help law enforcement, military, customs and security personnel search for and secure explosives, weapons, narcotics and other contraband. Utilizing a computed radiography imaging plate and patented digital radiography scanning system, Xpose XP supports rapid deployment in extremely tight spaces and near real-time image capture of small to large targets in a single downrange approach.

Edison Award™ nominees were judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives, including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of engineering, product development, design and science. The Leidos Xpose XP was recognized for its value to customers – delivering at half the cost of comparable systems.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Edison Awards™ for our work on the Xpose portable x-ray system," said Dave Robbins, Leidos Innovations Center (LInC) director. "This award highlights our important research for new product development as we continue working to solve our customer's toughest challenges."

For more information on the Leidos Xpose portable x-ray system, visit: www.leidos.com/xpose 

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards™ are dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

Contact:

Lauren Masselli


207.890.3747


Lauren@edisonawards.com

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:    

Melissa Koskovich  

(571) 526-6011                                                                                                      


Koskovichm@Leidos.com




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


Dohenyt@leidos.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-xpose-portable-x-ray-system-named-2020-silver-edison-award-winner-301035636.html

SOURCE Leidos


© PRNewswire 2020
