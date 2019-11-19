Leidos : names Dr. Sanjay Parthasarathy as new Defense Group Business Development Lead

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that Dr. Sanjay Parthasarathy has been named vice president, business development and strategy, for Leidos Defense Group's Logistics and Mission Support Operation (LMSO). Dr. Parthasarathy will lead the LMSO Business Development organization where he will develop growth strategies aimed at driving industry-recognized advanced logistics, operations and sustainment expertise into new and evolving mission areas.

Dr. Parthasarathy has more than 25 years of experience in business development, corporate strategy and driving growth through innovative technology solutions. He has also held strategy and finance leadership roles at Harris, Cobham and Raytheon, where he helped operationalize strategy and drive synergies from mergers and consolidations. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy at LMI, where he led the practical applications of innovation to solve challenges in public sector and government.

"Sanjay is a seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience in defense strategy and business development," said Tim Freeman, Leidos Defense Group's senior vice president, business development & strategy. "We are excited to have Sanjay join our team. His leadership, technological prowess and deep understanding of our industry will ensure that we remain focused on our customer priorities and are positioned for continued business growth."

Dr. Parthasarathy holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, and, a Masters degree in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University. Sanjay actively participates in technical, strategic and M&A thought leadership activities across the Aerospace, Defense and Govcon markets.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

