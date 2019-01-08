Log in
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC
Leidos : to Provide Research Support Services for the Naval Health Research Center

01/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a contract by the Naval Medical Logistics Command to provide research support services at its Naval Health Research Center (NHRC). The single award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a potential value of approximately $57.7 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in San Diego.

NHRC optimizes the operational health and readiness of military members by conducting innovative research. Leidos will develop and execute data analysis and related population health research on the effects of deployments and career experiences on the overall physical and mental health of service members and their families. Research will focus on the long-term effects of military service such as: identifying specific risk factors for retention and readiness; reproductive health effects; the physical and mental health effects of current and former service members and their families; post-traumatic stress disorder, biological markers related to traumatic brain injury; and other deployment health-related concerns.

Leidos experts will apply their expertise epidemiology, psychology, medicine, and data science to provide scientific and research support for survey and database studies across the full research cycle.

"Research programs like this allow Leidos to form important and lasting partnerships with our customers  so that we can work together to analyze and address complex problems," said Leidos Health Group President, Jon Scholl. "This important award will allow Leidos to provide the technical expertise to help ensure the mission readiness and wellbeing of our military members and their families."

NHRC has been designated the Department of Defense Deployment Health Research Center since 1999.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 29, 2017, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

© PRNewswire 2019
