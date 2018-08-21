Leidos : to Provide U.S. Air Force F-16 Avionics Product Support

RESTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center to provide single-point integration services for F-16 fighter jet avionics shops. The single-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a three-year base period, two one-year option periods, and a total contract ceiling of $620 million. Work will take place at Hill Air Force base in Utah.

Leidos will support the Air Force Avionics Intermediate Shop Product Support Integration program. Under the contract, Leidos will be an independent non-manufacturing product support integrator for the Air Force's F-16 avionics shops that perform maintenance on the electronics of the fighter aircraft. Additional services include the sustainment and procurement of test program set system hardware and software, and management of automated test equipment components and support equipment for the F-16.

Leidos technical experts will use their vast experience, optimized engineering processes, and discipline to manage the sustainment of over 300 critical assets. Work will support seven U.S. Air Force major commands, participating European Air Forces, and Foreign Military Sales countries.

"Ensuring our customer has what is needed to keep their F-16 fleet in the air requires expert product support and logistics through integrated services at a large scale," said Aaron Bedrowsky, Leidos Senior Vice President, Operations and Logistics Solutions. "Leidos will be providing world-class management services and logistics solutions for their Air Force's critical mission of keeping F-16s at the ready."

