|
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/22/2018 | 03:30pm CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.08.2018 / 15:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Ivo
|Last name(s):
|Huhmann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.80 EUR
|3951.60 EUR
|17.80 EUR
|3186.20 EUR
|17.78 EUR
|551.18 EUR
|17.76 EUR
|1758.24 EUR
|17.74 EUR
|3548.00 EUR
|17.72 EUR
|4766.68 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.7619 EUR
|17761.9000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Leifheitstraße
|
|56377 Nassau
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
44349 22.08.2018
© EQS 2018
|
|Latest news on LEIFHEIT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
242 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
15,5 M
|
Net income 2018
|
10,8 M
|
Finance 2018
|
19,9 M
|
Yield 2018
|
5,15%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
15,79
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
13,24
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,65x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,62x
|
Capitalization
|
177 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LEIFHEIT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
2
|Average target price
|
18,3 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
3,2%