LEIFHEIT AG (LEI)
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/22/2018 | 03:30pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.08.2018 / 15:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Huhmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.80 EUR 3951.60 EUR
17.80 EUR 3186.20 EUR
17.78 EUR 551.18 EUR
17.76 EUR 1758.24 EUR
17.74 EUR 3548.00 EUR
17.72 EUR 4766.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.7619 EUR 17761.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44349  22.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
