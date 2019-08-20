Log in
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2019 | 12:55pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2019 / 18:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.02 EUR 13314.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.02 EUR 13314.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


20.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53373  20.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 241 M
EBIT 2019 9,72 M
Net income 2019 5,96 M
Debt 2019 22,3 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 179 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,33  €
Last Close Price 18,86  €
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivo Huhmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Helmut Zahn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Iraeta Munduate Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Standke Member-Supervisory Board
Baldur Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEIFHEIT AG9.35%199
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%44 726
QINGDAO HAIER7.73%13 910
WHIRLPOOL26.62%8 597
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%4 920
RINNAI CORP-5.71%3 184
