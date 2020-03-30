|
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/30/2020 | 05:55am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.03.2020 / 11:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Henner
|Last name(s):
|Rinsche
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.894247 EUR
|122235.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.894247 EUR
|122235.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Leifheitstraße 1
|
|56377 Nassau
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
58679 30.03.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Sales 2020
|234 M
|EBIT 2020
|5,20 M
|Net income 2020
|-
|Finance 2020
|43,7 M
|Yield 2020
|5,76%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|62,8x
|P/E ratio 2021
|18,8x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,55x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,73x
|Capitalization
|173 M
|
|
Technical analysis trends LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
22,38 €
|Last Close Price
|
18,22 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
37,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
22,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
7,03%