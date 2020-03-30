Log in
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(LEI)
  Report
News 
News

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/30/2020 | 05:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 11:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Henner
Last name(s): Rinsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.894247 EUR 122235.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.894247 EUR 122235.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58679  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 234 M
EBIT 2020 5,20 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 43,7 M
Yield 2020 5,76%
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 173 M
Chart LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,38  €
Last Close Price 18,22  €
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henner Rinsche Chief Executive Officer
Günter Blaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Iraeta Munduate Chief Operating Officer
Ivo Huhmann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Standke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-22.96%192
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI2.08%44 568
QINGDAO HAIER-24.26%13 695
WHIRLPOOL-42.89%5 281
RINNAI CORPORATION-0.42%3 710
COWAY CO., LTD.2.67%3 426
