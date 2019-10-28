Leisure Acquisition : DEF 14A 0 10/28/2019 | 06:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 10/28/2019 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

☒ Definitive Proxy Statement

14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box): No fee required. Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies: Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies: Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction: Total fee paid:

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. Amount Previously Paid: Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: Filing Party: Date Filed:

ﬁle:///data/convert/17cc77b1-d5b9-40e9-ab5c-6d53450cd04a.html 1/47 10/28/2019 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. 250 West 57th Street, Suite 2223 New York, New York 10107 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 26, 2019 To the Stockholders of Leisure Acquisition Corp.: You are cordially invited to attend a special meeting in lieu of the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (the "Company," "we," us," and "our") to be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. local time at the offices of Proskauer Rose LLP, located at Eleven Times Square, New York, New York 10036. At the Special Meeting, which is in lieu of the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, you will be asked to consider and vote on the following proposals: a proposal to amend (the "Extension Amendment") the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (our "charter"), in the form set forth in Annex A to the accompanying proxy statement, to extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination (the "Extension") from December 5, 2019 (the date which is 24 months from the closing date of the Company's initial public offering of our units (the "IPO")) to April 5, 2020 (the date which is 28 months from the closing date of the IPO) (the "Extended Date"); a proposal to amend (the "Trust Amendment") the Company's investment management trust agreement, dated December 1, 2017 (the "trust agreement"), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the "trustee"), in the form set forth in Annex B to the accompanying proxy statement, to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account ("trust account") established in connection with the IPO in the event the Company has not consummated a business combination by the Extended Date; a proposal to elect (the "Director Proposal") two directors to serve as Class II directors on our Board of Directors ("Board") until our 2022 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified; a proposal to ratify (the "Auditor Proposal") our Audit Committee's appointment of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019; and a proposal to adjourn (the "Adjournment Proposal") the Special Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies if, based upon the tabulated vote at the time of the Special Meeting, there are not sufficient votes to approve any of the foregoing proposals.

Each of the proposals is more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement. The purpose of the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment is to allow the Company more time to complete a business combination. While we are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination opportunity, our Board believes that there will not be sufficient time before December 5, 2019 to complete a business combination. Accordingly, our Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of our stockholders to extend the date that the Company has to consummate a business combination to the Extended Date. If the Company enters into a definitive agreement for a business combination prior to the Special Meeting, the Company will issue a press release and file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the proposed business combination. ﬁle:///data/convert/17cc77b1-d5b9-40e9-ab5c-6d53450cd04a.html 2/47 10/28/2019 If the Extension Amendment and Trust Amendment proposals are approved at the Special Meeting and the Extension is implemented, the Company will make a cash contribution (the "Contribution") of $0.03 for each public share that is not redeemed by stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting for each monthly period or portion thereof that is needed to complete a business combination (commencing on December 6, 2019 and on the 6th day of each subsequent month through the Extended Date), subject to certain conditions set forth below. The Contribution will be deposited in the trust account by the sixth day of each applicable month (i.e., by December 6, 2019 for the first month) and will be distributed pro rata as a part of the redemption amount to each public share that is redeemed in connection with the consummation of the business combination or in the event of a liquidation. The Contribution will increase the estimated pro rata portion of the funds available in the trust account in the event of the consummation of the Company's business combination or liquidation from the current redemption price of approximately $10.29 per share to approximately $10.41 per share at the Extended Date (not taking into account any additional interest that may accrue on the funds in the trust account that are not released to us to pay taxes), assuming the Company takes the full time through the Extension Date to complete the business combination, which would represent four monthly periods. The Contribution will not be made unless the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment are approved by stockholders and the Extension is completed. The Company may seek to fund the Contribution through drawdowns in the form of loans pursuant to its expense advancement agreement, dated December 1, 2017, from its sponsors and strategic investor (the "funding parties") (such loans are referred to as "Contribution Advances"). The Contribution Advances will not bear interest and will be repayable by the Company upon consummation of the business combination in cash; provided, however, that the funding parties may, at their option, convert each $1.00 outstanding of the pro rata portion of their Contribution Advances into one warrant to purchase a share of the Company's common stock subject to the same terms and conditions as the warrants issued by the Company in a private placement in connection with the IPO. The loans constituting Contribution Advances will be forgiven if the Company is unable to consummate a business combination, except to the extent of any funds held outside of the trust account. The Company will have discretion whether to continue extending for additional monthly periods until the Extended Date and if the Company determines not to continue extending for additional monthly periods, the obligation to make additional Contributions will terminate. If this occurs, or if the Company's Board otherwise determines that the Company will not be able to consummate a business combination by the Extended Date and does not wish to seek an additional extension, the Company would wind up the Company's affairs and redeem 100% of the outstanding public shares in accordance with the same procedures set forth below that would be applicable if the Extension Amendment and Trust Amendment proposals are not approved. Notwithstanding stockholder approval of the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment, the Board will retain the right to abandon and not implement the Extension Amendment and Trust Amendment at any time without any further action by stockholders. The Company's public stockholders may elect to redeem their shares for their pro rata portion of the funds available in the trust account in connection with the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment. The Company believes that such redemption right enables the Company's public stockholders to determine not to sustain their investments for an additional period if the Company does not complete the business combination in the timeframe initially contemplated by its charter. If the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment are approved by the requisite vote of stockholders, the remaining holders of public shares will retain their right to redeem their public shares for their pro rata portion of the funds available in the trust account including the Contribution when the business combination is submitted to stockholders. Redemptions by public stockholders will reduce the amount held in the trust account, which held approximately $205.8 million as of September 30, 2019. In such event, the Company may need to obtain additional funds to complete a business combination and there can be no assurance that such funds will be available on terms acceptable to the parties or at all. In addition, if the amount of the redemptions would cause the Company to have net tangible assets of less than $5,000,001 (so that we are not subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules), the Company will not proceed with the Extension Amendment or Trust Amendment. To exercise your redemption rights, you must tender your shares to the Company's transfer agent at least two business days before the Special Meeting. You may tender your shares by either delivering your stock certificates to the transfer agent or by delivering your shares electronically using the Depository Trust Company's DWAC (Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian) system. If you hold your shares in street name, you will need to instruct your bank, broker or other nominee to withdraw the shares from your account in order to exercise your redemption rights. ﬁle:///data/convert/17cc77b1-d5b9-40e9-ab5c-6d53450cd04a.html 3/47 10/28/2019 The Company estimates that the per-share pro rata portion of the trust account will be approximately $10.29 at the time of the Special Meeting, approximately the same as the amount at September 30, 2019. The closing price of the Company's common stock on October 25, 2019 was $10.26. Accordingly, if the market price were to remain the same until the date of the Special Meeting, exercising redemption rights would result in a public stockholder receiving $0.03 more for each share than if such stockholder sold the shares in the open market. The Company cannot assure stockholders that they will be able to sell their shares of common stock in the open market, even if the market price per share is higher than the redemption price stated above, as there may not be sufficient liquidity in its securities when such stockholders wish to sell their shares. If the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment proposals are not approved at the Special Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof and we do not consummate a business combination by December 5, 2019, as contemplated by our IPO prospectus and in accordance with our charter, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the public shares, at a per- share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes (less up to $75,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our Board, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to our warrants, which will expire worthless in the event the Company winds up. Approval of the Extension Amendment and the Trust Amendment requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least 65% of our outstanding shares of common stock. Directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting. The Auditor Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. THE BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE EXTENSION AMENDMENT, "FOR" THE TRUST AMENDMENT, "FOR" THE DIRECTOR PROPOSAL, "FOR" THE AUDITOR PROPOSAL AND "FOR" THE ADJOURNMENT PROPOSAL. Your vote is important. Please review the accompanying proxy statement and vote as promptly as possible to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting. October 28, 2019 By Order of the Board, /s/ A. Lorne Weil Executive Chairman The accompanying proxy statement and other materials are being mailed beginning on or about October 29, 2019. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on November 26, 2019: The Proxy Statement and 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available through the Investors link on our website at www.leisureacq.com. ﬁle:///data/convert/17cc77b1-d5b9-40e9-ab5c-6d53450cd04a.html 4/47 10/28/2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Questions and Answers about the Proxy Materials and Special Meeting 1 Forward-Looking Statements 8 Background 9 Proposal 1 and Proposal 2 - The Extension Amendment and The Trust Amendment 10 The Extension Amendment 10 The Trust Amendment 10 If the Extension Amendment and Trust Amendment Are Not Approved 10 Redemption Rights in Connection with the Extension Amendment and Trust Amendment 10 Material United States Federal Income Tax Considerations 12 Interests of the Company's Insiders and Initial Stockholders 16 Proposal 3 - The Director Proposal 17 Proposal 4 - The Auditor Proposal 17 Proposal 5 - The Adjournment Proposal 18 Corporate Governance 19 Directors and Officers 19 Director Independence 22 Board Committees 22 Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight 23 Code of Ethics 23 Director Nominations 24 Stockholder Communications 24 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation 24 Conflicts of Interest 24 Executive Compensation 25 Certain Relationships and Related Transactions 26 Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance 28 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management 28 Audit Committee Report 29 Other Matters 30 Submission of Stockholder Proposals for the 2020 Annual Meeting 30 Where You Can Find More Information 30 Annex A A-1 Annex B B-1 i ﬁle:///data/convert/17cc77b1-d5b9-40e9-ab5c-6d53450cd04a.html 5/47 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Leisure Acquisition Corp. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 22:46:11 UTC 0 Latest news on LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. 06:47p LEISURE ACQUISITION : Def 14a PU 08/07 LEIE ACQUPAR : LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF.. AQ 05/07 LEIE ACQUPAR : LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF.. AQ 03/11 LEIE ACQUPAR : LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of.. AQ 2018 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders .. AQ 2018 LEIE ACQUPAR : LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF.. AQ

Chart LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week