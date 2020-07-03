Leisure Acquisition : Gateway Casinos Rolls Out More Plans to Re-Open Restaurants and Signature Food & Beverage Outlets Across Canada

Signature patios are open for business at Match Eatery & Public House

Atlas Steak + Fish now open in Burnaby and Langley

More restaurants opening in Williams Lake , Kamloops and Ontario

Rigorous health & safety procedures, same excellent dining experience with a new queue system to promote safe distancing

BURNABY, BC, July 3, 2020/CNW/ - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment (Gateway) is pleased to announce more plans to re-open their restaurants, including signature brands like Atlas Steak + Fish (Atlas) and Match Eatery & Public House (Match). Over the past weeks, Gateway has been phasing the re-opening of Match locations across British Columbia, starting in Langley, Courtenay, and Campbell River. In addition, they have recently re-opened Atlas Steak + Fish in Langleyand their partners at Marriott opened the location in Burnabyon June 18.

In March, many industries, including casinos, restaurants, and hospitality venues were mandated to shut down due to recommendations from the provincial governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the closure Gateway has been working diligently to put in place plans and protocols that would allow for the safe and thoughtful re-opening of their facilities when it is deemed safe to do so.

We have more plans to re-open restaurants in Ontarioand BC. This week, Atlas Steak +Fish in Langleyre-opened on July 2nd. For more information on hours, menu and to make reservations, please go to http://atlassteakandfish.com/. The next round of re-openings will include The Point at Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake,Barside Lounge & Grill at Chances Kamloops in the near future, with further plans being prepared for the re-opening of Match Eatery & Public House at Starlight Point Edward and at Cascades Chatham as well. These re-opening dates will be released in the coming days.

'We are very excited to re-open select restaurants and welcome back our team,' says Todd Pollock, VP, Food & Beverage at Gateway Casinos. 'We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during these challenging times as we work diligently to safely return to operations.'

Gateway has been busy working with government and health authorities to review and enhance the standards and protocols to ensure their facilities are clean and safe. Maintaining a clean environment is a year-round priority and it is regular practice to clean all hard surfaces, such as door handles and tables. However, with our re-opening a new virtual queue system has been implemented that will allow guests to text to join the waitlist and safely wait in their vehicles until their table is ready. This system will allow our staff to properly prepare the dining room for each guest, and ensure there is no congestion at the entrance as guests wait to be seated. This system will also allow guests to receive the menu digitally on their own personal device.

For more information please go to www.gatewaycasinos.com.

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ('Gateway') is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canadawith 26 gaming properties in British Columbiaand Ontarioand two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs over 8,000 people and features approximately 421 table games (including 48 poker tables), 14,162 slots, 82 food and beverage outlets and 561 hotel rooms. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley's Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com. * All figures as at February 13, 2020

