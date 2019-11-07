MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Leisure Acquisition Corp. LACQ LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. (LACQ) Add to my list Delayed Nasdaq - 11/07 11:58:29 am 10.28 USD -0.19% 06:05p LEISURE ACQUISITION : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position PU 05:42p LEISURE ACQUISITION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q) AQ 10/28 LEISURE ACQUISITION : Def 14a PU Summary Quotes Charts News News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Leisure Acquisition : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position 0 11/07/2019 | 06:05pm EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to

Commission File No. 001-38306 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 82-2755287 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 250 West 57 th Street, Suite 2223 New York, New York 10107 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (646) 565-6940 (Zip Code) (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share LACQ The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants to purchase one share of Common Stock LACQW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Units, each consisting of one share of Common Stock and one- LACQU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC half of one Warrant Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Large accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act): Yes ☒ No ☐ As of November 5, 2019, there were 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001, issued and outstanding. LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements 1 Condensed Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 1 Condensed Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 2 Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 3 Condensed Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 4 Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 9 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 12 Item 4. Control and Procedures 12 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 13 Item 1A. Risk Factors 13 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 13 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 13 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 13 Item 5. Other Information 13 Item 6. Exhibits 13 SIGNATURES 14 i PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements. LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash $ 1,273,926 $ 1,658,398 Prepaid expenses 30,514 87,083 Income tax receivable 73,803 170,535 Total Current Assets 1,378,243 1,916,016 Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 205,832,491 202,915,739 Total Assets $ 207,210,734 $ 204,831,755 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,125,171 $ 429,246 Accrued offering costs - 8,640 Total Current Liabilities 1,125,171 437,886 Deferred tax liability 8,920 1,764 Deferred underwriting fee payable 7,000,000 7,000,000 Total Liabilities 8,134,091 7,439,650 Commitments Common stock subject to possible redemption, 18,860,476 shares and 18,960,928 shares at redemption value at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 194,076,642 192,392,104 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,139,524 shares and 6,039,072 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (excluding 18,860,476 shares and 18,960,928 shares subject to possible redemption at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 614 604 Additional paid-in capital 1,224,009 2,908,557 Retained earnings 3,775,378 2,090,840 Total Stockholders' Equity 5,000,001 5,000,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 207,210,734 $ 204,831,755 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 1 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating costs $ 584,418 $ 848,192 $ 1,399,530 $ 1,329,864 Reimbursement of due diligence expenses - (600,005) - (600,005) Loss from operations (584,418) (248,187) (1,399,530) (729,859) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,107,955 969,387 3,497,481 2,515,625 Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities held in Trust Account (19,496) (13,426) 42,475 (13,915) Other income, net 1,088,459 955,961 3,539,956 2,501,710 Income before provision for income taxes 504,041 707,774 2,140,426 1,771,851 Provision for income taxes (14,318) (130,125) (455,888) (373,026) Net income $ 489,723 $ 577,649 $ 1,684,538 $ 1,398,825 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted (1) 6,100,218 6,010,149 6,062,609 5,994,905 Basic and diluted net loss per common share (2) $ ) $ (0.05 ) $ ) $ ) (0.08 (0.18 (0.14 Excludes an aggregate of 18,860,476 and 18,974,158 shares subject to possible redemption at September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net loss per common share - basic and diluted excludes income attributable to common stock subject to possible redemption of $965,765 and $870,808 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2,766,826 and $2,265,679 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (see Note 2). The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 2 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Accumulated Common Stock Additional Deficit)/ Total Paid in Retained Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance - January 1, 2018 6,734,320 $ 673 $ 5,030,521 $ (31,193) $ 5,000,001 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption 5,641 1 (406,067) - (406,066) Forfeiture of Founder Shares (750,000) (75) 75 - - Net income - - - 406,066 406,066 Balance - March 31, 2018 (unaudited) 5,989,961 599 4,624,529 374,873 5,000,001 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption 20,188 2 (415,112) - (415,110) Net income - - - 415,110 415,110 Balance - June 30, 2018 (unaudited) 6,010,149 601 4,209,417 789,983 5,000,001 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption 15,693 2 (577,651) - (577,649) Net income - - - 577,649 577,649 Balance - September 30, 2018 (unaudited) 6,025,842 $ 603 $ 3,631,766 $ 1,367,632 $ 5,000,001 THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Additional Total Common Stock Paid in Retained Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance - January 1, 2019 6,039,072 $ 604 $ 2,908,557 $ 2,090,840 $ 5,000,001 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption 8,792 1 (775,914) - (775,913) Net income - - - 775,913 775,913 Balance - March 31, 2019 (unaudited) 6,047,864 605 2,132,643 2,866,753 5,000,001 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption 52,354 5 (418,907) - (418,902) Net income - - - 418,902 418,902 Balance - June 30, 2019 (unaudited) 6,100,218 610 1,713,736 3,285,655 5,000,001 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption 39,306 4 (489,727) - (489,723) Net income - - - 489,723 489,723 Balance - September 30, 2019 (unaudited) 6,139,524 $ 614 $ 1,224,009 $ 3,775,378 $ 5,000,001 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 3 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Cash Flows from Operating Activities: 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,684,538 $ 1,398,825 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account (3,497,481) (2,515,625) Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities held in Trust Account (42,475) 13,915 Deferred tax provision 7,156 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 56,569 88,350 Income tax receivable 96,732 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 695,925 238,209 Income tax payable - (3,296) Net cash used in operating activities (999,036 ) (779,622 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Cash withdrawn from Trust Account to pay franchise and income taxes 623,204 475,814 Net cash provided by investing activities 623,204 475,814 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payment of offering costs (8,640) (32,000) Net cash used in financing activities (8,640 ) (32,000 ) Net Change in Cash (384,472) (335,808) Cash - Beginning 1,658,398 2,090,074 Cash - Ending $ 1,273,926 $ 1,754,266 Supplementary cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 352,000 $ 376,322 Non-Cash investing and financing activities: Initial classification of common stock subject to redemption $ - $ 190,270,071 Change in value of common stock subject to possible redemption $ 1,684,538 $ 1,398,825 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 4 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Leisure Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on September 11, 2017. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more operating businesses or assets that the Company has not yet identified (a "Business Combination"). All activity through September 30, 2019 relates to the Company's formation, the Company's initial public offering of 20,000,000 units (the "Initial Public Offering"), the simultaneous sale of 6,825,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") in a private placement to Hydra LAC, LLC, an affiliate of Hydra Management, LLC (the "Hydra Sponsor"), MLCP GLL Funding LLC, an affiliate of Matthews Lane Capital Partners, LLC (the "Matthews Lane Sponsor," and, together with the Hydra Sponsor, the "Sponsors"), HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. ("HG Vora") and certain members of the Company's management team, and the Company's search for a target business with which to complete a Business Combination. The Company has until December 5, 2019 to consummate a Business Combination. The Company has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders for November 26, 2019 (the "Special Meeting"), pursuant to which it will seek stockholder approval to, among other matters, amend the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to extend the period of time for which the Company is required to consummate a Business Combination from December 5, 2019 to April 5, 2020 (the "Extension"). There is no assurance that the Company's stockholders will vote to approve the Extension. If the Company does not obtain stockholder approval, the Company would wind up its affairs and liquidate. The Company's public stockholders will be able to elect to redeem their shares in connection with the Special Meeting and the Company has agreed to make certain cash contributions to the Trust Account for each public share that is not redeemed in connection with the Special Meeting subject to certain conditions (see Note 7). Liquidity The Company has principally financed its operations from inception using proceeds from the sale of its equity securities to its shareholders prior to the Initial Public Offering and such amount of proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants and the Initial Public Offering that were placed in an account outside of the Trust Account for working capital purposes. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $1,273,926 in its operating bank accounts, $205,832,491 in securities held in the Trust Account to be used for a Business Combination or to repurchase or redeem its common stock in connection therewith and working capital of $209,269, which excludes $73,803 of prepaid income taxes and $30,000 of franchise and income taxes payable that will be paid from interest earned on the Trust Account. The Company's expense advancement agreement with its sponsors and strategic investor also provides the Company with the ability to drawdown an aggregate of up to $1,000,000 in loans to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination. Based on the foregoing, the Company believes it will have sufficient cash to meet its needs through the earlier of consummation of a Business Combination or December 5, 2019, the date that the Company will be required to cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, if a Business Combination is not consummated (see Note 7). 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a comprehensive presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the SEC on March 11, 2019 and as amended on March 12, 2019, which contains the audited financial statements and notes thereto. The financial information as of December 31, 2018 is derived from the audited financial statements presented in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The interim results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the year ending December 31, 2019 or for any future interim periods. Use of estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from the Company's estimates. 5 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Marketable securities held in Trust Account At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the assets held in the Trust Account were substantially held in U.S. Treasury Bills. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company withdrew $623,204 of interest income from the Trust Account to pay franchise and income taxes. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company withdrew $838,587 of interest income from the Trust Account to pay franchise and income taxes. Net loss per common share Net loss per common share is computed by dividing net loss by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. The Company applies the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Shares of common stock subject to possible redemption at September 30, 2019 and 2018, which are not currently redeemable and are not redeemable at fair value, have been excluded from the calculation of basic loss per share since such shares, if redeemed, only participate in their pro rata share of the Trust Account earnings. The Company has not considered the effect of warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering and private placement to purchase 16,825,000 shares of common stock in the calculation of diluted loss per share, since the exercise of the warrants is contingent upon the occurrence of future events. As a result, diluted loss per common share is the same as basic loss per common share for the periods. Reconciliation of net loss per common share The Company's net income is adjusted for the portion of income that is attributable to common stock subject to possible redemption, as these shares only participate in the earnings of the Trust Account and not the income or losses of the Company. Accordingly, basic and diluted loss per common share is calculated as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 489,723 $ 577,649 $ 1,684,538 $ 1,398,825 Less: Income attributable to common stock subject to possible redemption (965,765) (870,808) (2,766,826) (2,265,679) Adjusted net loss ) ) ) ) $ (476,042 $ (293,159 $ (1,082,288 $ (866,854 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 6,100,218 6,010,149 $ 6,062,609 $ 5,994,905 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.18) $ (0.14) Recent accounting pronouncements Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's condensed financial statements. 3. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Administrative Services Agreement The Company entered into an agreement whereby, commencing on December 1, 2017 through the earlier of the completion of a Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will pay Hydra Management, LLC, or its affiliates or assignees, a monthly fee of up to $10,000 for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company incurred $30,000 in fees for these services. For each of the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company incurred $90,000 in fees for these services. At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, $10,500 and $6,000 in administrative fees, respectively, are included in accounts payable and accrued expenses in the accompanying condensed balance sheets. 6 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) COMMITMENTS Registration Rights

Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on December 1, 2017, the holders of the shares of common stock prior to the Initial Public Offering (the "Founder Shares"), Private Placement Warrants (and their underlying securities), Private Placement Units (and their underlying securities) (as defined below) and any warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans (and their underlying securities) are entitled to registration rights. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to two demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until termination of the applicable lock-up period. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements.

Underwriters Agreement

The underwriters of the Initial Public Offering are entitled to a deferred fee of three and one-half percent (3.5%) of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, or $7,000,000. Up to $0.05 per Unit (or up to $1,000,000) of the deferred fee may be paid to third parties (who are members of FINRA) that assist the Company in consummating its initial Business Combination. The election to make such payments to third parties will be solely at the discretion of the Company's management team, and such third parties will be selected by the management team in their sole and absolute discretion. The deferred fee will be paid in cash upon the closing of a Business Combination from the amounts held in the Trust Account, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement.

Contingent Forward Purchase Contract

On December 1, 2017, the Company entered into a contingent forward purchase contract (the "Contingent Forward Purchase Contract") with HG Vora to purchase, in a private placement for gross proceeds of $62,500,000 to occur concurrently with the consummation of the Business Combination, 6,250,000 Units on the same terms as the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering at $10.00 per Unit ("Private Placement Units"). The funds from the sale of the Private Placement Units will be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in the Business Combination; any excess funds from the Private Placement Units will be used for working capital in the post-transaction company. This commitment is independent of the percentage of stockholders electing to redeem their public shares. HG Vora's obligation to purchase our Units under the contingent forward purchase contract is contingent upon, among other things, HG Vora approving the Business Combination, which approval can be withheld for any reason.

Service Provider Agreement

From time to time the Company has entered into and may enter into agreements with various services providers and advisors, including investment banks, to help us identify targets, negotiate terms of potential Business Combinations, consummate a Business Combination and/or provide other services. In connection with these agreements, the Company may be required to pay such service providers and advisors fees in connection with their services to the extent that certain conditions, including the closing of a potential Business Combination, are met. If a Business Combination does not occur, the Company would not expect to be required to pay these contingent fees. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete a Business Combination. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designation, rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's Board of Directors. At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. On January 15, 2018, the underwriters' election to exercise their over-allotment option expired unexercised and, as a result, 750,000 Founder Shares were forfeited. At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, there were 6,139,524 and 6,039,072 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, respectively, excluding 18,860,476 and 18,960,928 shares of common stock subject to possible redemption, respectively. 7 $ 202,915,739 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) 6. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: September December 30, 31, Description Level 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account1 $ 205,832,491 7. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluates subsequent events and transactions that occur after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statements were issued. Other than as described below, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statements. As described in Note 1, the Company has scheduled the Special Meeting for November 26, 2019, pursuant to which it will seek stockholder approval to, among other matters, approve the Extension. In connection with the Special Meeting, the Company's public stockholders will be able to elect to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then on deposit in the Trust Account ($10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay franchise and income taxes). With respect to public shares not redeemed in connection with the Special Meeting, the Company will make a cash contribution (the "Contribution") of $0.03 for each public share that is not redeemed by stockholders for each monthly period or portion thereof that is needed to complete a Business Combination (commencing on December 6, 2019 and on the 6th day of each subsequent month through the end of the Extension), subject to certain conditions. The Contribution will not be made unless the Extension is approved by stockholders and implemented by the Company. The Company will have discretion whether to continue extending for additional monthly periods until the end of the Extension and if the Company determines not to continue extending for additional monthly periods, the obligation to make additional Contributions will terminate. If this occurs, or if the Company's Board otherwise determines that the Company will not be able to consummate a Business Combination by the end of the Extension and does not wish to seek an additional extension, the Company would wind up the Company's affairs and redeem 100% of the outstanding public shares. If the Company does not obtain stockholder approval, the Company would wind up its affairs and liquidate. 8 ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS References in this report (the "Quarterly Report") to "we," "us" or the "Company" refer to Leisure Acquisition Corp. References to our "management" or our "management team" refer to our officers and directors, references to the "sponsors" refer, collectively, to Hydra Management, LLC (the "Hydra Sponsor") and Matthews Lane Capital Partners LLC (the "Matthews Lane Sponsor"), and references to the "strategic investor" or "HG Vora" refer to HG Vora Special Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward- looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated on September 11, 2017 in Delaware and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. We intend to effectuate our Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of our Initial Public Offering, the sale of the Private Placement Warrants that occurred simultaneously with the completion of our Initial Public Offering, the sale of the Private Placement Units under the Contingent Forward Purchase Contract, if any, our capital stock, debt or a combination of cash, stock and debt. The issuance of additional shares of our stock in a Business Combination: may significantly dilute the equity interest of investors;

may subordinate the rights of holders of our common stock if preferred stock is issued with rights senior to those afforded our common stock;

could cause a change in control if a substantial number of shares of our common stock is issued, which may affect, among other things, our ability to use our net operating loss carry forwards, if any, and could result in the resignation or removal of our present officers and directors;

may have the effect of delaying or preventing a change of control of us by diluting the stock ownership or voting rights of a person seeking to obtain control of us; and

may adversely affect prevailing market prices for our common stock and/or warrants. Similarly, if we issue debt securities, it could result in: default and foreclosure on our assets if our operating revenues after an initial Business Combination are insufficient to repay our debt obligations;

acceleration of our obligations to repay the indebtedness even if we make all principal and interest payments when due if we breach certain covenants that require the maintenance of certain financial ratios or reserves without a waiver or renegotiation of that covenant;

our immediate payment of all principal and accrued interest, if any, if the debt security is payable on demand; 9 our inability to obtain necessary additional financing if the debt security contains covenants restricting our ability to obtain such financing while the debt security is outstanding;

our inability to pay dividends on our common stock;

using a substantial portion of our cash flow to pay principal and interest on our debt, which will reduce the funds available for dividends on our common stock if declared, our ability to pay expenses, make capital expenditures and acquisitions, and fund other general corporate purposes;

limitations on our flexibility in planning for and reacting to changes in our business and in the industry in which we operate;

increased vulnerability to adverse changes in general economic, industry and competitive conditions and adverse changes in government regulation;

limitations on our ability to borrow additional amounts for expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions, debt service requirements, and execution of our strategy; and

other purposes and other disadvantages compared to our competitors who have less debt. We are incurring significant costs in the pursuit of our acquisition plans. We cannot assure you that our plans to complete a Business Combination will be successful. Recent Developments We have scheduled a special meeting of stockholders for November 26, 2019 (the "Special Meeting"), pursuant to which we will seek stockholder approval to, among other matters, amend our Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to extend the period of time for which we are required to consummate a Business Combination from December 5, 2019 to April 5, 2020 (the "Extension"). Our public stockholders will be able to elect to redeem their shares in connection with the Special Meeting for a pro rata portion of the amount then on deposit in the Trust Account ($10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to us to pay franchise and income taxes). With respect to public shares not redeemed in connection with the Special Meeting, we will make a cash contribution (the "Contribution") of $0.03 for each public share that is not redeemed by stockholders for each monthly period or portion thereof that is needed to complete a Business Combination (commencing on December 6, 2019 and on the 6th day of each subsequent month through the end of the Extension), subject to certain conditions. The Contribution will not be made unless the Extension is approved by stockholders and implemented by us. We will have discretion whether to continue extending for additional monthly periods until the end of the Extension and if we determine not to continue extending for additional monthly periods, the obligation to make additional Contributions will terminate. If this occurs, or if our Board otherwise determines that we will not be able to consummate a Business Combination by the end of the Extension and does not wish to seek an additional extension, we would wind up the Company's affairs and redeem 100% of our outstanding public shares. There is no assurance that our stockholders will vote to approve the Extension. If we do not obtain stockholder approval, we would wind up the Company's affairs and liquidate. Results of Operations Our only activities from inception to September 30, 2019 were organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for the Initial Public Offering and identifying a target for our Business Combination. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our Business Combination. We generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities. We are incurring expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses in connection with completing a Business Combination. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, we had net income of $489,723, which consists of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $1,107,955, offset by unrealized loss on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $19,496 and operating costs of $584,418 and a provision for income taxes of $14,318. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we had net income of $1,684,538, which consists of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $3,497,481 and an unrealized gain on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $42,475, offset by operating costs of $1,399,530 and a provision for income taxes of $455,888. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, we had net income of $577,649, which consists of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $969,387, offset by operating costs of $248,187, an unrealized loss on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $13,426 and a provision for income taxes of $130,125. In addition, we received a $600,005 reimbursement of due diligence expenses that we incurred in connection with evaluating a potential Business Combination that did not consummate. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, we had net income of $1,398,825, which consists of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $2,515,625, offset by operating costs of $729,859, an unrealized loss on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $13,915 and a provision for income taxes of $373,026. In addition, we received a $600,005 reimbursement of due diligence expenses that we incurred in connection with evaluating a potential Business Combination that did not consummate. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 30, 2019, we had marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $205,832,491 (including approximately $5,832,000 of interest income, net of unrealized losses) consisting of U.S. treasury bills with a maturity of 180 days or less. Interest income on the Trust Account will be used by us to pay franchise and income taxes. Through September 30, 2019, we withdrew $1,461,791 of interest earned on the Trust Account to pay franchise and income taxes, of which $623,204 was withdrawn during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account (less deferred underwriting commissions and interest income that is used to pay franchise and income taxes) to complete our Business Combination. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. 10 As of September 30, 2019, we had cash of $1,273,926 held outside the Trust Account. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination, and we may also use such funds to make Contributions to the Trust Account in connection with the Extension (see "Recent Developments" above). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cash used in operating activities was $999,036. Net income of $1,684,538 was impacted by interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $3,497,481, an unrealized gain on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $42,475 and a deferred tax provision of $7,156. Changes in operating assets and liabilities provided $849,226 of cash from operating activities. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, cash used in operating activities was $779,622. Net income of $1,398,825 was mainly offset by interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $2,515,625 and an unrealized loss on marketable securities held in our Trust Account of $13,915. Changes in operating assets and liabilities provided $323,263 of cash from operating activities. HG Vora has entered into a contingent forward purchase contract with us to purchase, in a private placement for gross proceeds of $62,500,000 to occur concurrently with the consummation of our Business Combination, 6,250,000 Units on the same terms as the sale of Units in the Initial Public Offering at $10.00 per unit. The funds from the sale of the Private Placement Units may be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in the Business Combination; any excess funds from the Private Placement Units may be used for working capital in the post-transaction company. This commitment is independent of the percentage of stockholders electing to redeem their shares and provides us with an increased minimum funding level for the Business Combination. HG Vora's obligation to purchase our Units under the contingent forward purchase contract is contingent upon, among other things, HG Vora approving the Business Combination, which approval can be withheld for any reason. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, our Hydra sponsor, an affiliate of our Matthews Lane sponsor and HG Vora (the "Funding Parties") have committed an aggregate of $1,000,000, in accordance with the unsecured promissory notes we will issue to the Funding Parties, pursuant to the expense advance agreement between us and the Funding Parties, to be provided to us and from which we may draw down from time to time in the event that funds held outside of the trust are insufficient to fund our expenses after the Initial Public Offering and prior to our Business Combination (including investigating and selecting a target business and other working capital requirements and to fund the Contributions to the Trust Account in connection with the Extension) and the Funding Parties may, but are not obligated to, loan us additional funds as may be required. If we complete our Business Combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that our Business Combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our Trust Account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,000,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. We do not believe we will need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business. However, if our estimate of the costs of identifying a target business, undertaking in-depth due diligence and negotiating a Business Combination and making Contributions to the Trust Account in connection with the Extension are less than the actual amounts necessary to do so, we may have insufficient funds available to operate our business prior to our Business Combination. Moreover, we may need to obtain additional financing either to complete our Business Combination (including making Contributions to the Trust Account in connection with the Extension) or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our public shares upon completion of our Business Combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such Business Combination. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, we would only complete such financing simultaneously with the completion of our Business Combination. If we are unable to complete our Business Combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the Trust Account. In addition, following our Business Combination, if cash on hand is insufficient, we may need to obtain additional financing in order to meet our obligations. Off-balance sheet financing arrangements As of September 30, 2019, we have no obligations, assets or liabilities which would be considered off-balance sheet arrangements. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets. Contractual obligations As of September 30, 2019, we do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay our Hydra sponsor a monthly fee of up to $10,000 for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support provided to us. We began incurring these fees on December 1, 2017 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of the Business Combination and our liquidation. The underwriters are entitled to underwriting discounts and commissions of 5.5%, of which 2.0% ($4,000,000) was paid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering, and 3.5% ($7,000,000) was deferred. The deferred discount will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that we complete a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. The underwriters are not entitled to any interest accrued on the deferred discount. 11 Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: Common stock subject to possible redemption We account for our common stock subject to possible conversion in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our balance sheet. Net loss per common share We apply the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Common stock subject to possible redemption which is not currently redeemable and is not redeemable at fair value, has been excluded from the calculation of basic net loss per common share since such shares, if redeemed, only participate in their pro rata share of the Trust Account earnings. Our net income is adjusted for the portion of income that is attributable to common stock subject to possible redemption, as these shares only participate in the earnings of the Trust Account and not our income or losses. Recent accounting pronouncements Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our condensed financial statements. ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK Following the consummation of our Initial Public Offering, we invested the funds held in the Trust Account in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act, which invest solely in United States Treasuries. Due to the short-term nature of the money market fund's investments, we do not believe that there will be an associated material exposure to interest rate risk. We have not engaged in any hedging activities since our inception. We do not expect to engage in any hedging activities with respect to the market risk to which we are exposed. ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES Disclosure controls and procedures are controls and other procedures that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures As required by Rules 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019. Based upon their evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15 (e) and 15d-15 (e) under the Exchange Act) were effective. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting During the most recently completed fiscal quarter, there has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 12 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS. None. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in this Quarterly Report are any of the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. As of the date of this Quarterly Report, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, except we may disclose changes to such factors or disclose additional factors from time to time in our future filings with the SEC. ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS. On December 5, 2017, we consummated our Initial Public Offering of 20,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of our common stock, and one-half (1/2) of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50. The units in the Initial Public Offering were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of $200,000,000. Morgan Stanley & Co., LLC acted as the book running manager and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as lead manager of the offering. The securities sold in the offering were registered under the Securities Act on registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-221330). The SEC declared the registration statement effective on December 1, 2017. We paid a total of $4,000,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions and approximately $548,735 for other costs and expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. In addition, the underwriters agreed to defer $7,000,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions, and up to this amount will be payable upon consummation of the Business Combination. After deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions (excluding the deferred portion of $7,000,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions, which will be released from the Trust Account upon consummation of the Business Combination, if consummated) and the estimated offering expenses, the total net proceeds from our Initial Public Offering and the private placement was $202,276,265, of which $200,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the Initial Public Offering) was placed in the Trust Account. There has been no material change in the planned use of proceeds from our Initial Public Offering as described in our final prospectus dated December 1, 2017 which was filed with the SEC. ITEM 3. DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES. None. ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES. Not applicable. ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION. None. ITEM 6. EXHIBITS. The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. No. Description of Exhibit 31.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15(d)-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15(d)-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1** Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.2** Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101.INS* XBRL Instance Document 101.CAL* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.SCH* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.DEF* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Labels Linkbase Document 101.PRE* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document Filed herewith. ** Furnished. 13 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date: November 7, 2019 Date: November 7, 2019 LEISURE ACQUISITION CORP. /s/ Daniel B. Silvers Name: Daniel B. Silvers Title: Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ George Peng Name: George Peng Title: Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) 14 Exhibit 31.1 CERTIFICATIONS I, Daniel B. Silvers, certify that: I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Leisure Acquisition Corp.; Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report; Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report; The registrant's other certifying officer and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) and internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(f) and

15d-15(f)) for the registrant and have: Designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; Designed such internal control over financial reporting, or caused such internal control over financial reporting to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles; Evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in this report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of the period covered by this report based on such evaluation; and Disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case of an annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting; and The registrant's other certifying officer and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent functions): All significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control over financial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Date: November 7, 2019 By: /s/ Daniel B. Silvers Daniel B. Silvers Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Exhibit 31.2 CERTIFICATIONS I, George Peng, certify that: I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Leisure Acquisition Corp.; Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report; Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report; The registrant's other certifying officer and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) and internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(f) and

15d-15(f)) for the registrant and have: Designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; Designed such internal control over financial reporting, or caused such internal control over financial reporting to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles; Evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in this report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of the period covered by this report based on such evaluation; and Disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case of an annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting; and The registrant's other certifying officer and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent functions): All significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control over financial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Date: November 7, 2019 By: /s/ George Peng George Peng Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Exhibit 32.1 CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADDED BY SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002 In connection with the Quarterly Report of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Report"), I, Daniel B. Silvers, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, certify, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §1350, as added by §906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, that: The Report fully complies with the requirements of Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and To my knowledge, the information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as of and for the period covered by the Report. Date: November 7, 2019 By: /s/ Daniel B. Silvers Daniel B. Silvers Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Exhibit 32.2 CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADDED BY SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002 In connection with the Quarterly Report of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Report"), I, George Peng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, certify, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §1350, as added by §906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, that: The Report fully complies with the requirements of Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and To my knowledge, the information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as of and for the period covered by the Report. Date: November 7, 2019 By: /s/ George Peng George Peng Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) Attachments Original document

