Leisure Acquisition : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On November 26, 2019, Leisure Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") held a special meeting in lieu of the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the proposals.

Proposal No. 1 - Extension Amendment

A proposal to amend (the "Extension Amendment") the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from December 5, 2019 to April 5, 2020 (the "Extended Date"):

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 19,119,041 2 1,991,539 1,635,903

Proposal No. 2 - Trust Amendment

A proposal to amend the Company's investment management trust agreement, dated December 1, 2017, by and between the Company and the Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, to extend the date on which to commence liquidating the trust account ("Trust Account") established in connection with the Company's initial public offering in the event the Company has not consummated a business combination from December 5, 2019 to the Extended Date:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 20,773,580 2 337,000 1,635,903

Proposal No. 3 - Election of Directors

The election of two directors to serve as Class II directors on the Company's Board of Directors until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are elected and qualified:

Broker Non- Nominee For Withheld Votes Steven M. Rittvo 17,729,980 3,380,602 1,635,903 David L. Weinstein 17,729,980 3,380,602 1,635,903

Proposal No. 4 -Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Ratification of the selection by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors of Marcum LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 19,509,354 0 3,237,131 0

As a result of the voting at the Special Meeting, each of the nominees for director named above was elected and each of the proposals described above was approved by the Company's stockholders. In connection with the Extension Amendment, holders of 1,123,749 shares of the Company's common stock redeemed their shares for cash, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $11.6 million. As a result, approximately $194.6 million will remain in the Trust Account after payment of redemptions.

