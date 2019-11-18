Log in
Leju : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 25, 2019

0
11/18/2019 | 05:10am EST

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading online-to-offline ("O2O") real estate services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the U.S. markets open on November 25, 2019.

Leju's management will host an earnings conference call on November 25, 2019 at 7 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S./International:

+1-845-675-0437

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-6771

Mainland China:

400-620-8038

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is "Leju earnings call".

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until December 3, 2019:

U.S./International:

+1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Passcode:

8377206

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://ir.leju.com.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 370 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Christina Wu
Leju Holdings Limited
Phone: +86 (10) 5895-1062
E-mail: ir@leju.com

Philip Lisio
Foote Group
Phone: +86 135-0116-6560
E-mail: phil@thefootegroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leju-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-november-25-2019-300959843.html

SOURCE Leju Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
