Lekoil : OPL 310 Licence Extension Terms Fulfilled

RNS Number : 6967R

Lekoil Limited

31 October 2019

31 October 2019

LEKOIL Limited

("LEKOIL" or the "Company")

OPL 310 Licence Extension Terms Fulfilled

LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas explora on and development company with a focus on West Africa, announces that it has paid the US$7.5 million license extension fee for OPL 310 ("the Block") as mandated by the Federal Government of Nigeria and Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and previously ﬁrst announced on 6 September 2019. The Company funded this payment from a mix of existing financial resources and debt facilities.

In addi on, LEKOIL has paid in full the balance of outstanding G&A arrears of approximately US$3 million together with US$1 million of the US$5 million Operator's fee due to its partner on the Block, Op mum Petroleum Development Company ("Op mum"), as announced on 30 August 2019. The balance of this fee (US$4 million) is now due by 2 February 2020, which the Company expects to fund from a combina on of exis ng ﬁnancial resources and a potential funding partner, as previously announced.

Lekan Akinyanmi, LEKOIL's CEO, said,"We are pleased with the posi ve momentum being created with our partner Op mum and the Federal Government of Nigeria in taking the Block forward. We con nue to expect to unlock significant value in this asset for all stakeholders involved, who we thank for their patience and support."

For further information, please visit www.lekoil.comor contact:

LEKOIL Limited Alfred Castaneda, Investor Relations +44 20 7920 3150 Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Eric Allan +44 20 7409 3494 Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker) Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas +44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 7878 3447 Numis Securities (Joint Broker) John Prior / Emily Morris +44 20 7260 1000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward / Nick Elwes +44 20 7920 3150

The informa on contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to cons tute inside informa on as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END