LEKOIL LTD (LEK)

LEKOIL LTD

(LEK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/06 03:03:20 am
6.6 GBp   +6.45%
02:57aLEKOIL : Extension of OPL 310 Licence
PU
08/30LEKOIL : Joint update with OPL 310 Operator
PU
06/26LEKOIL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
News 
News Summary

Lekoil : Extension of OPL 310 Licence

0
09/06/2019 | 02:57am EDT

RNS Number : 4333L

Lekoil Limited

06 September 2019

6 September 2019

LEKOIL Limited

("LEKOIL" or the "Company")

Extension of OPL 310 Licence

LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the Africa-focused oil and gas explora on, development and produc on company, is pleased to announce that pursuant to a le er dated 4 September 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has approved the extension of OPL 310's ("the Block") explora on licence for three (3) years, subject to the holders of the licence paying an extension fee of US$7.5m ("Extension") within 90 days eec ve from 2 August 2019. The Company expects to fund 100 per cent of the licence fee from a mix of exis ng ﬁnancial resources and a Potential Funding Partner as previously announced on 30 August 2019.

1

Both Op mum Petroleum Development Company ("Op mum") and LEKOIL Nigeria Limited (ac ng through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mayfair Assets and Trust Limited) have agreed to progress the appraisal of the Block and subsequent conversion to an Oil Mining Licence ("OML") at the end of the explora on period, as soon as prac cable. Following a successful appraisal, a full ﬁeld development ("FFD") programme will be undertaken for which, LEKOIL and Optimum are in advanced discussions with a Potential Funding Partner.

Lekan Akinyanmi, LEKOIL's CEO, commented,

"We are pleased to be working eciently with Op mum and the Nigerian Department of Petroleum Resources to ensure mely approvals for our upcoming drilling and work programme(s) and we now look forward to unlocking signiﬁcant value from the asset for all stakeholders, who we thank for their con nued pa ence and support through this prolonged process."

  • LEKOIL Limited is entitled to 90% of the economic benefits related to LEKOIL Nigeria Limited's operations and net assets based on the terms of agreements under which the entity was established.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please visit www.lekoil.comor contact:

LEKOIL Limited

Alfred Castaneda, Investor Relations

+44

20 7920 3150

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Eric Allan

+44

20 7409 3494

Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas

+44 20 7878 3362 / +44

20 7878 3447

Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44

20 7260 1000

John Prior / Emily Morris

Tavistock (Financial PR)

+44 20 7920 3150

Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward / Charles Vivian

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCSSLEEIFUSESU

Disclaimer

Lekoil Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:56:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56,7 M
EBIT 2019 11,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 11,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 41,0 M
Chart LEKOIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Lekoil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEKOIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,13  $
Last Close Price 0,08  $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Akinbamijo Adegboyega Non-Executive Chairman
Adeleke Adedipe Chief Operations Officer
Lisa Gaye Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Samuel Olotu Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEKOIL LTD-19.90%41
CNOOC LTD-2.63%66 865
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.29%59 171
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.31%43 858
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.00%38 981
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.37%28 073
