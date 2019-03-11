Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lekoil Ltd    LEK   KYG5462G1073

LEKOIL LTD

(LEK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/08 11:35:22 am
10.085 GBp   -0.15%
03:21aLEKOIL : Redenomination of Naira Debt Facilities Completed
PU
03/01LEKOIL : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
02/26LEKOIL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lekoil : Redenomination of Naira Debt Facilities Completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:21am EDT

RNS Number : 3807S Lekoil Limited

11 March 2019

11 March 2019

LEKOIL Limited ("LEKOIL" or the "Company")

Redenomination of Naira Debt Facilities Completed

LEKOIL (AIM: LEK), the oil and gas explora$on, development and produc$on company with a focus on Africa, is pleased to announce the following debt facilities update.

In 2018, as announced, the Company agreed in principle to reﬁnance a por$on of and redenominate its outstanding Naira debt facili$es, totaling approximately 3.08 billion Naira, into United States Dollars (USD). These facili$es included the approximate 2.25 billion Naira facility (principal) from FBNQuest Merchant Bank ("FBNQ MB"a)nd the 827 million Naira facility (principal and accrued interest) from Sterling Bank plc ("Sterling"). Interest per annum on these facilities were 6% + NIBOR and 26%, respectively.

Documenta$on for this has now been completed and the Company now has access to a new USD facility of $8.55 million with FBNQ MB, which will be u$lised to reﬁnance the outstanding 3.08 billion Naira facility with FBNQ MB. The original Sterling facility has been rolled into this new facility with FBNQ MB, and closed.

The FBNQ MB facility is priced at LIBOR + 10%. There is a six-month principal repayment moratorium with equal, quarterly principal repayments therea@er. As part of the transac$on, the tenor on LEKOIL's facili$es with FBNQ MB (including the existing USD facility, amounting to US$5 million) will be extended to 30 June 2021 from 30 June 2019.

The par$al reﬁnancing and redenomina$on allows the Company to mi$gate its exposure to local currency and interest rate volatility risks while lowering its cost of capital.

The informa on contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to cons tute inside informa on as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

For further information, please visit www.lekoil.com or contact:

LEKOIL Limited

Alfred Castaneda, Investor Relations

+44 20 7920 3150

Lisa Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

James Harris / James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer

+44 20 7409 3494

Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens / Edward Haig-Thomas

+44 20 7878 3362 / +44 20 7878 3447

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeremy Low / Thomas Rider

+44 20 7236 1010

Numis Securities (Joint Broker)

John Prior / Ben Stoop

+44 20 7260 1000

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Simon Hudson / Nick Elwes / Barney Hayward

+44 20 7920 3150

-ends-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCSFMFWSFUSESD

Disclaimer

Lekoil Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:19:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEKOIL LTD
03:21aLEKOIL : Redenomination of Naira Debt Facilities Completed
PU
03/01LEKOIL : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
02/26LEKOIL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/08LEKOIL : OPL 310 Update
PU
01/25OPL 310 - UPDATE RE : Application for a Declaration
PU
01/23OPL 310 - UPDATE RE : Application for a Declaration
PU
01/14LEKOIL : OPL 310 Legal Action Update
PU
2018OPL 310 - UPDATE RE : Application for a Declaration
PU
2018LEKOIL : OPL 310 Licence Relief from Expiration
PU
2018LEKOIL : Otakikpo Seismic Update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 57,5 M
EBIT 2018 12,4 M
Net income 2018 10,9 M
Debt 2018 21,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,20
P/E ratio 2019 8,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 70,8 M
Chart LEKOIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Lekoil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEKOIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel Akinbamijo Adegboyega Non-Executive Chairman
Adeleke Adedipe Chief Operations Officer
Lisa Gaye Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Samuel Olotu Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEKOIL LTD30.30%71
CNOOC LTD9.21%75 457
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.94%74 224
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.88%50 140
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.17%47 004
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.63%32 131
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.