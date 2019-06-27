Log in
LEM HOLDING SA

LEM HOLDING SA

(LEHN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/27 11:19:00 am
1360 CHF   -0.44%
06/27/2019 LEM Annual General Meeting, Press Release
TE
05/22LEM Full Year Results 2018-2019
TE
02/01PRESS RELEASE : LEM Holding SA, 9M Results 2018/2019
TE
LEM Annual General Meeting, Press Release

06/27/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Press Release

LEM shareholders approve all AGM resolutions

Fribourg, Switzerland, 27 June 2019 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for industry and automotive applications, announces that all resolutions were approved by shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting held in Fribourg. The gross dividend of CHF 42.00 per share will be paid on 04 July 2019.

29 shareholders personally attended the AGM. In total 904,488 shares representing 79.34% of the share capital cast their vote. A strong majority followed the Board of Directors' recommendations and approved all the resolutions, the main ones being:

  • Approval of the management report, the consolidated financial statements of the LEM Group and the annual financial statements of LEM HOLDING SA as at 31 March 2019.
  • Appropriation of available earnings, and distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 42.00 per share, the net amount after Swiss withholding tax being CHF 27.30 payable on 04 July 2019.
  • Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.
  • Re-election of all six members of the Board for a term of one year, including the role of Chairman, and membership of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

The minutes of the AGM will be published on LEM's website as soon as they are available.

Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman, said: "This year LEM has delivered another robust performance. I am confident that the fundamental business drivers and the mega trends of energy efficiency, mobility and automation, in combination with our long-term strategy, will create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the Executive Management, I thank shareholders for the confidence they continue to place in us. Special thanks go to our employees worldwide for their dedication, reliability and persistent efforts to bring customers the most innovative solutions. I would also like to extend our gratitude to our customers, suppliers and business partners for the many successful collaborations."

Financial calendar

The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March

02 July 2019 Dividend ex-date

04 July 2019 Dividend payment date

30 July 2019 First-quarter results 2019/20

05 November 2019 Half-year results 2019/20

31 January 2020 Third-quarter results 2019/20

19 May 2020 Full-year results 2019/20

25 June 2020 Annual General Meeting

30 June 2020 Dividend ex-date

02 July 2020 Dividend payment date

LEM - Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.

Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.

With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com

For further information please contact

Andrea Borla

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 22 706 1250

Email: investor@lem.com




