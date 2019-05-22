LEM Full Year Results 2018-2019

LEM announces robust financial results for full year 2018/19

Fribourg, Switzerland, 22 May 2019 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for industry and automotive applications, announces full year results for 2018/19

(April-March) compared to 2017/18:

Sales increased by 6.8% to CHF 321.6 million (CHF 301.2 million); at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 5.8%

The global spread of sales remains steady across different regions: China CHF 106.3m (33.1% of total) Europe CHF 107.2m (33.3% of total) North America CHF 43.2m (13.4% of total) Rest of World CHF 64.8m (20.1% of total)

R&D up by 29.7% to CHF 27.6 million (CHF 21.3 million), or 8.6% of sales, to capture new opportunities

EBIT increased by 2.6% to CHF 64.8 million (CHF 63.1 million); the EBIT margin declined slightly to 20.1% (21.0%)

Net profit for the period was down by 3.8% at CHF 52.4 million (CHF 54.4 million)

Dividend to be increased from CHF 40 to CHF 42 per share

Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to report another year of robust results, which in the context of the global economic slow-down, was a more than satisfactory performance. 61% of our top-line growth came from Automotive customers, led by the transition to green cars. The fundamental prospects for LEM remain strong, driven by the mega trends of energy efficiency, mobility and automation. China is our largest market, and provides the biggest strategic opportunity for LEM to grow in the medium-term.

Far from being a mature market, electrical sensing products are undergoing significant mutations, driven by new applications and technologies. We continue to increase our investments in R&D, now at 8.6% of sales; this is clearly bearing fruit as we launched eight new products.

This year was one of accelerating change - both for our markets, and for the way we run LEM. We are making our organization more agile to ensure we capture and manage significant growth opportunities."

Andrea Borla, Chief Financial Officer, remarked: "The strength of our business is demonstrated by our ability to significantly increase R&D investments by 29.7%, and still grow EBIT by 2.6% to CHF 64.8 million. Cash flow of CHF 53.5 million from operating activities remains strong, and our balance sheet is essentially debt-free. With an increased dividend of CHF 42 per share, we remain confident that LEM will deliver another solid financial performance in the coming year."

Industry segment: steady performance as expected

Twelve months sales in the Industry segment totaled CHF 250.2 million, up 3.3%. At constant exchange rates, sales increased by 2.4%. Sales decreased by 3.6% in China, rose in Europe by 5.2% and in North America by 9.6%, and increased in Rest of World by 7.3%.

in CHF millions 2018/19 2017/18 Change Comments Businesses Drives 113.3 113.3 +0.1% • China & Japan sluggish demand • Other markets good growth across portfolio • Strong interest in new products Renewable Energy 77.0 74.6 +3.2% • Gained market share in Europe and India • Won designs with new products • China lower due to solar policy changes Traction 48.6 45.0 +8.0% • Growth in China and India • Higher investments Eastern Europe & Russia High precision 11.3 9.4 +20.2% • Strong demand for EV car test benches • New products well received Total Industry 250.2 242.2 +3.3%

Automotive segment: shift to green cars accelerates

Twelve months sales in the Automotive segment totaled CHF 71.4 million, an increase of 21.0%. At constant exchange rates, sales increased by 19.6%. Sales in our green car business now accounts for 68.1% of Automotive sales. Although China remains the largest market, its economy has shown signs of slowing and the green car business is susceptible to changes in government policies. Both the US and Europe have seen announcements of factory closures, although there is increasing commitment by manufacturers to launch new electric or hybrid vehicles. Sales increased by 46.8% in China, in Europe they were up by 21.4%, while in North America they declined by 13.3%.

in CHF millions 2018/19 2017/18 Change Comments Businesses Green 48.6 33.1 +46.7% • All markets continue to grow • China influenced by policies • New motor control and charging system products developed Conventional 22.8 25.9 -11.9% • US overall passenger car usage is down • Old sensor technology being replaced as anticipated Total Automotive 71.4 59.0 +21.0%

Profitability on track

Gross profit rose by 5.5% to CHF 146.5 million and the gross margin reached 45.6%. This is 50 basis points lower than in the prior year. We continued to shift production to cost-effective locations, and executed various efficiency programs, particularly along our supply chain. These improvements were offset by a non-recurring impairment loss of CHF 2.7 million on underutilized industry machinery, plus a one-off provision of CHF 1.8 million for unused stock related to a discontinued automobile product.

We remain vigilant with overheads, and kept SG&A costs essentially flat at CHF 54.4 million

(CHF 54.9 million) even while we grew revenues by 6.8%. The strength of our business is demonstrated by our ability to significantly increase R&D investments by 29.7% to CHF 27.6 million (CHF 21.3 million), or 8.6% of sales (7.1%), and still grow EBIT by 2.6% to CHF 64.8 million (CHF 63.1 million). Our EBIT margin was slightly down at 20.1%, compared with 21.0%, but remains robust in the long-term.

The Group tax rate for this year was 15.9% thanks to the confirmed status of our China operations as a High New Technology Enterprise.

We posted a net profit for the year of CHF 52.4 million, down 3.8% from CHF 54.4 million last year. Last year's net profit included a one-off tax related benefit of CHF 3.4 million.

Strong cash flow and balance sheet

Cash flow from operating activities was CHF 53.5 million (-1.1%) and free cash flow was CHF 38.8 million (-0.6%). This decrease is a consequence of increases in net working capital principally due to inventories.

Our balance sheet remains strong and is essentially debt-free. As at 31 March 2019, total assets increased to CHF 187.1 million. Shareholders' equity reached CHF 113.1 million, representing an equity ratio of 60.5% (60.0% as of 31 March 2018).

Restatement of accounts 2017/18

We have restated the financial statements for the year 2017/18 as a wrong conversion rate was applied for the actuarial calculation of our Swiss pension plan obligation. This rate impacts the plan's service costs and also our balance sheet. The restatement has resulted in an increase of CHF 1.4 million to EBIT (revised to CHF 63.1 million) and an increase of CHF 1.1 million to net profit (revised to CHF 54.4 million) for the year 2017/18. These income adjustments, and those to the balance sheet, are reflected in this year's published Financial Report, and explained in note 3 to the consolidated financial statements.

Increased dividend

Based on the results for 2018/19 and the solid outlook, the Board of Directors proposes an increased dividend of CHF 42 per share (CHF 40 for 2017/18), payable on 4 July 2019. The proposal follows LEM's dividend policy of distributing significantly more than 50% of its consolidated net profit to shareholders and corresponds to a payout ratio of 91.4%.

Solid outlook

The fundamental prospects for LEM remain strong, driven by the mega trends of energy efficiency, mobility and automation. Thanks to our brand heritage and market leadership, top line growth in the Industry segment will be steady, while susceptible to global economic activity. The green cars business continues to offer the most growth potential, and will replace that of conventional cars. However, government policies remain an important volatile factor, while increasing competition in green cars will bring mounting price pressure. Geopolitical tensions or increasing trade barriers may pose a downward risk to global growth and our businesses.

We plan to further increase investment in R&D, leveraging new technologies for example in electric powertrains, smarter sensors, DC metering and charging systems. We continue to improve the efficiency of production, while also empowering our global sites with full capabilities in R&D, operations, sales and quality management. This will make our organization more agile, increase speed of execution and reduce time to market. Taking all internal and external factors into account, we expect another solid financial performance for LEM in the coming year.

APPENDIX

Consolidated income statement

April to March in CHF thousands 2018/19 2017/18

Restated Changes Sales 321'591 301'243 +6.8% Cost of goods sold (175'098) (162'383) Gross margin 146'493 138'859 +5.5% Gross margin (in %) 45.6% 46.1% Sales expense (29'733) (30'278) Administration expense (24'640) (24'609) Research & development expense (27'576) (21'255) Other expense 0 0 Other income 252 412 EBIT 64'796 63'129 +2.6% EBIT margin (in %) 20.1% 21.0% Financial expense (179) (298) Financial income 155 143 Foreign exchange effect (2'519) 1'345 Profit before taxes 62'252 64'320 -3.2% Income taxes (9'876) (9'891) Net profit of the period 52'376 54'428 -3.8% Net profit margin (in %) 16.3% 18.1%

Key Figures

in CHF millions 2018/19 2017/18

Restated Changes Orders received Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q4 - Q4 FY - FY Industry 68.0 56.6 57.5 63.6 245.7 63.9 58.7 63.1 70.4 256.1 -9.7% -4.1% Automotive 17.9 23.5 15.1 18.2 74.7 14.8 19.4 15.6 13.8 63.5 +32.3% +17.6% Total LEM 86.0 80.0 72.6 81.8 320.5 78.8 78.0 78.7 84.2 319.7 -2.8% +0.2% Book-to-bill ratio Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q4 - Q4 FY - FY Industry 0.96 0.93 0.99 1.05 0.98 1.02 0.96 1.11 1.14 1.06 -7.8% -7.1% Automotive 1.04 1.16 0.85 1.13 1.05 1.11 1.27 0.98 0.94 1.08 +20.0% -2.8% Total LEM 0.98 0.99 0.95 1.07 1.00 1.04 1.02 1.08 1.10 1.06 -3.1% -6.1% Sales Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q4 - Q4 FY - FY Industry 70.8 60.8 58.3 60.4 250.2 62.6 61.1 56.9 61.6 242.2 -2.0% +3.3% Automotive 17.3 20.1 17.8 16.1 71.4 13.3 15.2 15.9 14.6 59.0 +10.3% +21.0% Total LEM 88.0 80.9 76.1 76.5 321.6 75.9 76.3 72.8 76.2 301.2 +0.3% +6.8% EBIT Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q4 - Q4 FY - FY Industry 15.8 13.0 12.1 14.0 54.9 13.6 12.9 11.6 14.2 52.4 -1.3% +4.9% Automotive 2.8 4.0 3.2 -0.0 9.9 2.7 3.3 3.3 1.4 10.8 -101.2% -8.2% Total LEM 18.5 17.0 15.2 14.0 64.8 16.3 16.2 14.9 15.6 63.1 -10.2% +2.6% Net profit Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q4 - Q4 FY - FY Total LEM 13.5 13.8 11.6 13.4 52.4 13.5 13.5 11.9 15.5 54.4 -13.7% -3.8%

