LEM HOLDING SA

LEM HOLDING SA (LEHN)
10/17 11:46:26 am
1143 CHF   +2.60%
11:05aLEM HOLDING SA : Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast
TE
07/31Q1 RESULTS FOR : LEM reports strong sales and robust margins
TE
07/03LEM HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
LEM Holding SA Half-Year 2018/19 Results: Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

10/17/2018 | 11:05am CEST

LEM Holding SA Half-Year 2018/19 Results

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half-year 2018/19 results on 6 November 2018 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and a detailed Half-Year Report will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com).

The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the half-year results and the outlook for the full financial year 2018/19. The presentation of the half-year 2018/19 results will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available for you to download for the call on LEM's IR website on 6 November 2018 as of 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers:

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date:

Tuesday, 6 November 2018

Time:

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers:

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Audio Webcast:

The conference call will simultaneously be webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: services.choruscall.eu/links/lem181106.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's IR website or using the same link.

We would be very pleased to welcoming you to our conference call and live webcast.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Jan Gregor at Gregor Communications GmbH.

Tel. +41 44 212 41 41 or by email: jan@gregorcom.ch

Yours sincerely

LEM Holding SA

Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 341 M
EBIT 2019 69,3 M
Net income 2019 54,6 M
Finance 2019 12,6 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 23,26
P/E ratio 2020 21,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 1 237 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Rehfeld Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Hürlimann Chairman
Andrea Borla Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Wampfler Non-Executive Director
Ilan Cohen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEM HOLDING SA-34.26%1 248
ANRITSU CORP37.37%2 185
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%1 940
TOPCON CORPORATION-24.29%1 835
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-59.37%1 050
GOLDCARD SMART GROUP CO LTD--.--%913
