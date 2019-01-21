Log in
LEM HOLDING SA
01/21 10:29:49 am
1152 CHF   0.00%
2018LEM HOLDING SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018LEM HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
2017LEM HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
LEM Holding SA: Invitation 9M Results 2018/19

01/21/2019 | 10:05am EST

LEM Holding SA - 9 Months Results 2018/19

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its 9 months results 2018/19 on 1 February 2019 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the 9 months results and the outlook for the full financial year 2018/19, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's IR website on 1 February 2019 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers:

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date:

Friday, 1 February 2019

Time:

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers:

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Audio Webcast:

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/28427/indexl.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's IR website or using the same link.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:

Yours sincerely,

Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO

LEM Holding SA
Avenue Beauregard 1

1700 Fribourg

Switzerland

Tel. +41 (0)26 460 10 30




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 329 M
EBIT 2019 65,3 M
Net income 2019 49,7 M
Finance 2019 10,7 M
Yield 2019 4,85%
P/E ratio 2019 25,14
P/E ratio 2020 23,07
EV / Sales 2019 3,96x
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capitalization 1 313 M
