Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.    LMAT

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

(LMAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on July 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 03:12pm EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 1390218. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company’s diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.


Contact
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
03:12pLeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on July ..
GL
06/24LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
06/22LeMaitre Vascular Acquires Artegraft
GL
05/28LEMAITRE VASCULAR : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/19LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12LeMaitre Vascular to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/08LEMAITRE VASCULAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/30LEMAITRE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in..
AQ
04/30LeMaitre Vascular Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 105 M - -
Net income 2020 10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,7x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,14 $
Last Close Price 25,81 $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts President & Director
Trent G. Kamke Senior Vice President-Operations
Joseph P. Pellegrino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.-27.18%521
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.33%153 111
DANAHER CORPORATION20.84%131 131
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.72%66 993
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.75.19%55 618
ILLUMINA, INC.11.49%54 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group