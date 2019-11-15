LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will be presenting at two conferences in November.



David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the 2019 Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:20 AM EST.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2019 Canaccord Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM EST.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com