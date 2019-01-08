Log in
LeMaitre Vascular to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

01/08/2019 | 05:18pm EST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

The Company is scheduled to present at 2:50 p.m. EST.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:  LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Investor Relations
Steven Chehames
+1-781-425-1659
schehames@lemaitre.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
