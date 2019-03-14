Lena Lighting : We are pleased to invite you to our stand at INTER BUILD EXPO 2019

On March 19-22 will be held in Kiev International Exhibition Center 2019.

Our presence at the Kiev fair is not only an opportunity to establish new business contacts and meet with clients, but also to sum up and evaluate our achievements.

We are pleased to invite you to our stand C 531 in hall 3.

We will gladly meet you, show our latest offer and get to know your opinions and expectations, so that our offer can be constantly improved and adapted to the rapidly changing requirements of both our existing and, hopefully, new customers.