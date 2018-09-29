Log in
LENDINGCLUB CORP (LC)
What's News : Business & Finance

09/29/2018

Facebook said hackers gained access to nearly 50 million accounts, in what amounts to the largest-ever security breach at the social network.

Musk believes he had a verbal agreement with a Saudi fund to help take Tesla private, a contention that could provide a preview of how he will fight SEC allegations.

U.S. consumer spending cooled slightly in August from the strong pace of growth this spring.

Harvard's endowment gained 10% in the latest fiscal year, a lukewarm showing as it plays catch-up with other top endowments.

Slack is preparing for an IPO next year and expects it could achieve a valuation well above $7 billion.

The Dow rose 18.38 points to 26458.31 to end a quarter in which all three major indexes hit highs.

LendingClub settled Justice Department and SEC cases. The firm's ex-CEO and its former finance chief reached settlements with the SEC.

CBS received subpoenas from New York officials regarding allegations of harassment by Moonves and others.

Latest news on LENDINGCLUB CORP
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
09/28LENDINGCLUB : Charges LendingClub Asset Management and Former Executives With Mi..
AQ
09/28LENDINGCLUB : SEC Charges LendingClub Asset Management and Former Executives Wit..
AQ
09/21LENDINGCLUB CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/10Funding Circle plans October listing in British 'fintech' first
RE
09/04LENDINGCLUB : The World Egg Bank Announces New Partnership with Financing Compan..
AQ
08/29LENDINGCLUB CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/24GOLDMAN SACHS : Lenders Shunned Risky Personal Loans. Now They're Competing for ..
DJ
08/14LENDINGCLUB : Personal Loan Provider Earns Highest 5-Star Rating from TopConsume..
AQ
08/12Beijing struggles to defuse anger over China's P2P lending crisis
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 695 M
EBIT 2018 38,3 M
Net income 2018 -107 M
Finance 2018 286 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 1 625 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Sanborn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Allocca President
John C. Morris Independent Chairman
Sameer Gulati Chief Operating Officer
Thomas W. Casey Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDINGCLUB CORP-7.02%1 625
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES3.99%26 535
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-18.23%23 635
BAJAJ FINANCE25.53%17 559
ACOM CO., LTD.-4.58%6 411
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-21.08%5 880
