What's News : Business & Finance

Facebook said hackers gained access to nearly 50 million accounts, in what amounts to the largest-ever security breach at the social network.

Musk believes he had a verbal agreement with a Saudi fund to help take Tesla private, a contention that could provide a preview of how he will fight SEC allegations.

U.S. consumer spending cooled slightly in August from the strong pace of growth this spring.

Harvard's endowment gained 10% in the latest fiscal year, a lukewarm showing as it plays catch-up with other top endowments.

Slack is preparing for an IPO next year and expects it could achieve a valuation well above $7 billion.

The Dow rose 18.38 points to 26458.31 to end a quarter in which all three major indexes hit highs.

LendingClub settled Justice Department and SEC cases. The firm's ex-CEO and its former finance chief reached settlements with the SEC.

CBS received subpoenas from New York officials regarding allegations of harassment by Moonves and others.