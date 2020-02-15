LendingClub : SEC Filing - 424B3

Prospectus Supplement No. 3102
|
Posting Supplement No. 3102 dated February 14, 2020
to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017
|
Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
Registration Statement No. 333-218172
LendingClub Corporation
Member Payment Dependent Notes
This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.
The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.
166118765
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166118765
|
$9,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166118765 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Service advisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.17%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
14.31%
|
Location:
|
806xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
800-804
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$54.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
0.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166557611
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166557611
|
$40,000
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166557611 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
31.83%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$8,083 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
22.50%
|
Location:
|
100xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
790-794
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1998
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$4,905.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
27.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166657144
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166657144
|
$15,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166657144 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,033 / month
|
Job title:
|
General manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.30%
|
Length of employment:
|
9 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
906xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/2014
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$13,934.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
58.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166707918
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166707918
|
$36,500
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166707918 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Roll Tester
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
25.80%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
480xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
780-784
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
30
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,489.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
11.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166738481
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166738481
|
$3,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166738481 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,583 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
29.41%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
218xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
715-719
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1987
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
24
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
27
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$4,786.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
23.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
35
166749058
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166749058
|
$8,500
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166749058 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Payroll Coordinator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.59%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
900xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
77
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,682.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
50.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
74
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166766977
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166766977
|
$1,500
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166766977 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$1,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
1.29%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
716xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1996
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
5
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
17
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$15.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
0.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
17
166778687
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166778687
|
$18,075
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166778687 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$6,975 / month
|
Job title:
|
Librarian
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.03%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
787xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
6
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$23,498.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
78.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166782589
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166782589
|
$15,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166782589 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
10.76%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
080xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
3
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,675.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
55.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166783358
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166783358
|
$14,400
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166783358 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,725 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.56%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
043xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
41
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,483.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
51.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
66
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166786155
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166786155
|
$20,425
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166786155 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$10,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Finance manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
17.17%
|
Length of employment:
|
7 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
770xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1996
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
2
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$27,970.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
43.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166786479
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166786479
|
$22,800
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166786479 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Property Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.42%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
640xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1988
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$58,615.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
53.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166787389
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166787389
|
$12,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166787389 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Underwriter
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
34.02%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$17,583 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
25.52%
|
Location:
|
805xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
33
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$56,216.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
92.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
165075264
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165075264
|
$24,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165075264 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$12,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Talent Acquisiyion Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
10.87%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
540xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 16, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$12,363.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
76.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
64
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
165177226
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165177226
|
$28,700
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165177226 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Cdl a driver otr
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
4.78%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
060xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
4
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
55
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$697.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
38.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
69
165263869
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165263869
|
$19,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165263869 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$6,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Operator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.91%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
446xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 19, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
18
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$18,886.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
72.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
165579624
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165579624
|
$25,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165579624 was requested on January 31, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$9,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
7.88%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
018xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 24, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1986
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
4
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
5
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$28,050.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
96.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
165605724
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165605724
|
$37,875
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165605724 was requested on January 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month*
|
Job title:
|
RN
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.15%
|
Length of employment:
|
5 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$8,333 / month*
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
25.61%
|
Location:
|
373xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 24, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
815-819
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,715.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
12.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
165642089
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165642089
|
$40,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165642089 was requested on February 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$1,250 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Admin Assistant
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
113.44%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$10,083 / month*
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
33.93%
|
Location:
|
130xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 25, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
720-724
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
28
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$715.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
6.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
68
165774453
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165774453
|
$27,775
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165774453 was requested on January 27, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$9,000 / month*
|
Job title:
|
System Engineer
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
12.98%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
610xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 27, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/1995
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
4
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
31
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
8
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$1,385.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
40.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
23
165829202
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
165829202
|
$26,575
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 165829202 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
Techincal Instructor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
36.38%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
664xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 28, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
35
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$42,246.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166053759
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166053759
|
$26,000
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166053759 was requested on February 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$5,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.32%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
890xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 1, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/1984
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$2,733.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
47.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166158181
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166158181
|
$17,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166158181 was requested on February 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,446 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.51%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
950xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
33
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
56
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,068.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
47.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
56
166191198
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166191198
|
$40,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166191198 was requested on February 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
35.32%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$11,667 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
24.32%
|
Location:
|
871xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
66
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,054.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
67.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
68
166220311
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166220311
|
$33,600
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166220311 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
0.00%
|
Length of employment:
|
5 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$12,708 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
17.08%
|
Location:
|
912xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
745-749
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1995
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
2
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$0.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
0.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166230800
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166230800
|
$35,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166230800 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
38.72%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$9,750 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
29.25%
|
Location:
|
331xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
720-724
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$12,633.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
35.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166249494
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166249494
|
$30,000
|
8.19%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166249494 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
15.55%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
933xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/1982
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
4
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
30
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
10
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$31,470.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
50.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166254782
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166254782
|
$26,575
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166254782 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$10,833 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Management
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
7.73%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$16,667 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
7.90%
|
Location:
|
606xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
755-759
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,890.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
27.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166275391
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166275391
|
$30,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166275391 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.89%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
208xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1984
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
29
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
40
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$25,029.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
88.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
40
166293888
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166293888
|
$24,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166293888 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Financial advisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.09%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
190xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
27
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,391.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
56.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166319665
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166319665
|
$24,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166319665 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$2,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
29.08%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$8,333 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
31.70%
|
Location:
|
961xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1986
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
5
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$30,748.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
67.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166321908
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166321908
|
$15,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166321908 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,750 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
34.45%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
330xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$12,619.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
59.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166326683
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166326683
|
$30,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166326683 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$19,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Senior Vice President
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.40%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
021xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1989
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
3
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
12
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$35,034.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
100.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166329431
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166329431
|
$30,000
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166329431 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
Owner
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
11.23%
|
Length of employment:
|
9 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
913xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
23
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$67,673.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
83.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
23
166345022
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166345022
|
$38,000
|
8.19%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166345022 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Activities Coordinator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
17.87%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
273xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
69
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$36,805.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
64.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
69
166360367
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166360367
|
$20,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166360367 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$2,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Patient Navigator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
39.20%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
595xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/1980
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$18,440.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
74.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166381679
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166381679
|
$13,350
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166381679 was requested on February 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$708 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
181.44%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$3,430 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
38.24%
|
Location:
|
338xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 7, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
14
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,819.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
29.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
104
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
14
166416857
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166416857
|
$25,500
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166416857 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,537 / month
|
Job title:
|
Commercial vehicle inspection specialist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.55%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
960xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$26,216.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
79.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166466544
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166466544
|
$32,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166466544 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$9,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Management
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
22.84%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
982xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
66
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$27,346.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
65.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
104
166472539
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166472539
|
$40,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166472539 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$16,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Team truck driver
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
10.29%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$33,333 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
5.29%
|
Location:
|
317xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$37,045.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166480991
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166480991
|
$28,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166480991 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$11,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
AVP, Membership and IT
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.02%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
220xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
65
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$34,419.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
94.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166481226
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166481226
|
$18,000
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166481226 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.56%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
284xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,075.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
44.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
99
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166510271
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166510271
|
$15,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166510271 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
5.24%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
326xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
33
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$1,466.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
26.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
33
166510996
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166510996
|
$18,075
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166510996 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
Store Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
38.41%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
973xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
24
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,349.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
59.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166516796
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166516796
|
$16,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166516796 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Grs
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
11.74%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
325xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$15,022.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
67.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166536157
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166536157
|
$21,000
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166536157 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$7,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
Mechanical Supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
25.85%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
297xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$20,360.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
63.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
70
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166539478
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166539478
|
$40,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166539478 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Labour
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.07%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$14,583 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
17.75%
|
Location:
|
021xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
770-774
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1998
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
41
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
30
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$20,826.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
2.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
46
166555584
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166555584
|
$35,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166555584 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,417 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
23.12%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
080xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$17,050.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
55.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166577979
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166577979
|
$22,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166577979 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
QA
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.02%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
330xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
24
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,121.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
48.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
70
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166586617
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166586617
|
$35,000
|
7.56%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166586617 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$8,873 / month
|
Job title:
|
Investigator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.89%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
446xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
21
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,653.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
61.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
3
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
21
166618596
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166618596
|
$35,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166618596 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Underwriter
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.37%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
604xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2002
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$30,394.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
57.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166621177
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166621177
|
$9,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166621177 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Clinical manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.18%
|
Length of employment:
|
5 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
958xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
26
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,490.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166639814
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166639814
|
$10,200
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166639814 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,973 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
37.59%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
125xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
29
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$16,988.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
44.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
114
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166645227
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166645227
|
$15,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166645227 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Paramedic
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
31.98%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
871xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
50
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
55
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,124.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
53.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
55
166645509
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166645509
|
$26,575
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166645509 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$15,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Registered Nursee
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
33.73%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
607xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1985
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
33
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$55,708.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
96.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166651084
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166651084
|
$30,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166651084 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
12.27%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$11,667 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
9.60%
|
Location:
|
482xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
720-724
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
47
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,654.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
19.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166652611
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166652611
|
$26,600
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166652611 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Custodian
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
90.58%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$7,750 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
39.28%
|
Location:
|
216xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1991
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
60
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$18,679.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
62.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166654664
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166654664
|
$15,950
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166654664 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Claims representative
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.62%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
750xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
720-724
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/1996
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
62
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,953.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
18.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
90
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
3
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166704741
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166704741
|
$40,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166704741 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$18,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Directorate of Cyber Commnd at Northcom
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.97%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
809xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/1991
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$61,013.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
93.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166711168
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166711168
|
$27,600
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166711168 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$15,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Nurse Supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
15.30%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
970xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,716.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
63.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
64
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166712702
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166712702
|
$26,575
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166712702 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,892 / month
|
Job title:
|
supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.07%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$15,058 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
16.91%
|
Location:
|
017xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
56
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$12,543.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
57.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
56
166716395
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166716395
|
$10,625
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166716395 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,583 / month
|
Job title:
|
AMO Rep II
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.87%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
010xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
19
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,724.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
21.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
19
166740861
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166740861
|
$20,000
|
8.19%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166740861 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$10,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
5.65%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
450xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
36
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,169.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
43.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
36
166741171
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166741171
|
$24,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166741171 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Office Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
25.94%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
770xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
38
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$26,188.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
83.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
40
166758628
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166758628
|
$12,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166758628 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Admissions Coordinator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
31.71%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
853xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
61
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$2,474.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
18.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166760032
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166760032
|
$5,500
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166760032 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
Cta 1
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
15.36%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
863xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
21
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$4,835.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
16.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166761584
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166761584
|
$7,975
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166761584 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
17.43%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
325xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
48
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$3,403.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
18.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
48
166763464
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166763464
|
$10,625
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166763464 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$10,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
11.63%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
605xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
72
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,109.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
56.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166764356
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166764356
|
$10,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166764356 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,776 / month
|
Job title:
|
Packaging and Selecting
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.69%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$5,256 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
11.17%
|
Location:
|
016xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
2
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
25
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$2,754.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
55.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
26
166765810
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166765810
|
$7,500
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166765810 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$1,342 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.39%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$2,700 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
23.70%
|
Location:
|
080xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
27
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$6,551.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
20.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
27
166768322
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166768322
|
$16,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166768322 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,907 / month
|
Job title:
|
Security Officer
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
15.26%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
104xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$20,523.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
21.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166769593
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166769593
|
$10,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166769593 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Operator Assistant 2
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
15.45%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
588xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
53
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$26,720.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
79.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166770218
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166770218
|
$7,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166770218 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$6,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Driver
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.86%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
571xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
9
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,324.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
47.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166773546
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166773546
|
$36,450
|
8.19%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166773546 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Elementary Teacher
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
22.14%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$12,917 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
15.48%
|
Location:
|
724xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
730-734
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
68
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$1,227.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
3.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
Posting Report Supplement No. 3102 dated February 14, 2020