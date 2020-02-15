MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > LendingClub Corp LC LENDINGCLUB CORP (LC) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- USD --.--% 01:07a LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing - 424B3 PU 02/13 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing - 424B3 PU 2019 LENDINGCLUB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Tabular Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, or as Noted) AQ Summary News Ratings Calendar Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations LendingClub : SEC Filing - 424B3 0 02/15/2020 | 01:07am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Prospectus Supplement No. 3102 Posting Supplement No. 3102 dated February 14, 2020 to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017 Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration Statement No. 333-218172 LendingClub Corporation Member Payment Dependent Notes This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes. The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan. 166118765 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166118765 $9,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166118765 Member loan 166118765 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,083 / month Job title: Service advisor Debt-to-income ratio: 18.17% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $9,167 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 14.31% Location: 806xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 800-804 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $54.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 0.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166557611 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166557611 $40,000 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166557611 Member loan 166557611 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,333 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 31.83% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $8,083 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 22.50% Location: 100xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $4,905.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 27.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166657144 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166657144 $15,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166657144 Member loan 166657144 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,033 / month Job title: General manager Debt-to-income ratio: 21.30% Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 906xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $13,934.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 58.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166707918 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166707918 $36,500 11.02% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166707918 Member loan 166707918 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Roll Tester Debt-to-income ratio: 25.80% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 480xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 780-784 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $5,489.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 11.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166738481 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166738481 $3,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166738481 Member loan 166738481 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,583 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 29.41% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 218xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,786.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 23.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 35 166749058 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166749058 $8,500 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166749058 Member loan 166749058 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month Job title: Payroll Coordinator Debt-to-income ratio: 20.59% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 900xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 77 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,682.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 50.50% Months Since Last Record: 74 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166766977 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166766977 $1,500 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166766977 Member loan 166766977 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $1,167 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 1.29% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 716xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 17 Revolving Credit Balance: $15.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 0.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 17 166778687 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166778687 $18,075 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166778687 Member loan 166778687 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,975 / month Job title: Librarian Debt-to-income ratio: 20.03% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 787xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6 Revolving Credit Balance: $23,498.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 78.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166782589 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166782589 $15,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166782589 Member loan 166782589 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 10.76% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 080xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $14,675.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 55.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166783358 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166783358 $14,400 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166783358 Member loan 166783358 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,725 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.56% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 043xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 41 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $9,483.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 51.00% Months Since Last Record: 66 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166786155 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166786155 $20,425 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166786155 Member loan 166786155 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,833 / month Job title: Finance manager Debt-to-income ratio: 17.17% Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 770xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 2 Revolving Credit Balance: $27,970.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 43.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166786479 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166786479 $22,800 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166786479 Member loan 166786479 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,667 / month Job title: Property Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 32.42% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 640xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1988 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $58,615.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 53.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166787389 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166787389 $12,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166787389 Member loan 166787389 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,833 / month Job title: Underwriter Debt-to-income ratio: 34.02% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $17,583 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 25.52% Location: 805xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $56,216.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 92.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 165075264 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165075264 $24,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 165075264 Member loan 165075264 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $12,083 / month Job title: Talent Acquisiyion Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 10.87% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 540xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 16, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $12,363.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 76.80% Months Since Last Record: 64 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 165177226 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165177226 $28,700 12.40% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 165177226 Member loan 165177226 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Cdl a driver otr Debt-to-income ratio: 4.78% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 060xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55 Revolving Credit Balance: $697.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 38.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 69 165263869 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165263869 $19,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 165263869 Member loan 165263869 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,667 / month Job title: Operator Debt-to-income ratio: 19.91% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 446xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 19, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18 Revolving Credit Balance: $18,886.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 72.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 165579624 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165579624 $25,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 165579624 Member loan 165579624 was requested on January 31, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $9,500 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 7.88% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 018xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 24, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 5 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $28,050.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 96.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 165605724 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165605724 $37,875 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 165605724 Member loan 165605724 was requested on January 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,833 / month* Job title: RN Debt-to-income ratio: 28.15% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month* Joint Debt-to-Income: 25.61% Location: 373xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 24, 2020: Credit Score Range: 815-819 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $9,715.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 12.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 165642089 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165642089 $40,000 17.74% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 165642089 Member loan 165642089 was requested on February 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,250 / month* Job title: Admin Assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 113.44% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: $10,083 / month* Joint Debt-to-Income: 33.93% Location: 130xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 25, 2020: Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 28 Revolving Credit Balance: $715.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 6.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 68 165774453 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165774453 $27,775 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 165774453 Member loan 165774453 was requested on January 27, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $9,000 / month* Job title: System Engineer Debt-to-income ratio: 12.98% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 610xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 4 Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8 Revolving Credit Balance: $1,385.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 40.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 23 165829202 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 165829202 $26,575 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 165829202 Member loan 165829202 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,250 / month Job title: Techincal Instructor Debt-to-income ratio: 36.38% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 664xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 28, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 35 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $42,246.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166053759 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166053759 $26,000 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166053759 Member loan 166053759 was requested on February 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,917 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.32% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 890xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 1, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $2,733.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 47.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166158181 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166158181 $17,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166158181 Member loan 166158181 was requested on February 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,446 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 21.51% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 950xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: 56 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,068.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 47.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 56 166191198 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166191198 $40,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166191198 Member loan 166191198 was requested on February 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,833 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 35.32% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $11,667 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.32% Location: 871xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: 66 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,054.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 67.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 68 166220311 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166220311 $33,600 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166220311 Member loan 166220311 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month Job title: Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 0.00% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: $12,708 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.08% Location: 912xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 745-749 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166230800 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166230800 $35,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166230800 Member loan 166230800 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,750 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 38.72% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,750 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 29.25% Location: 331xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $12,633.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 35.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166249494 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166249494 $30,000 8.19% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166249494 Member loan 166249494 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 15.55% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 933xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/1982 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 4 Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: 10 Revolving Credit Balance: $31,470.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 50.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166254782 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166254782 $26,575 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166254782 Member loan 166254782 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,833 / month* Job title: Management Debt-to-income ratio: 7.73% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $16,667 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 7.90% Location: 606xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 755-759 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $21,890.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 27.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166275391 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166275391 $30,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166275391 Member loan 166275391 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 18.89% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 208xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 40 Revolving Credit Balance: $25,029.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 88.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 40 166293888 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166293888 $24,000 25.65% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166293888 Member loan 166293888 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month Job title: Financial advisor Debt-to-income ratio: 21.09% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 190xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27 Revolving Credit Balance: $9,391.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 56.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166319665 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166319665 $24,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166319665 Member loan 166319665 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,917 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 29.08% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 31.70% Location: 961xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $30,748.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 67.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166321908 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166321908 $15,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166321908 Member loan 166321908 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,750 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 34.45% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 330xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $12,619.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 59.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166326683 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166326683 $30,000 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166326683 Member loan 166326683 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $19,167 / month Job title: Senior Vice President Debt-to-income ratio: 18.40% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 021xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1989 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 12 Revolving Credit Balance: $35,034.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 100.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166329431 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166329431 $30,000 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166329431 Member loan 166329431 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,750 / month Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 11.23% Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 913xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 23 Revolving Credit Balance: $67,673.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 83.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 23 166345022 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166345022 $38,000 8.19% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166345022 Member loan 166345022 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,083 / month Job title: Activities Coordinator Debt-to-income ratio: 17.87% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 273xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69 Revolving Credit Balance: $36,805.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 64.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 69 166360367 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166360367 $20,000 13.08% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166360367 Member loan 166360367 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,500 / month Job title: Patient Navigator Debt-to-income ratio: 39.20% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 595xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/1980 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $18,440.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166381679 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166381679 $13,350 14.30% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166381679 Member loan 166381679 was requested on February 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $708 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 181.44% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $3,430 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 38.24% Location: 338xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 7, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 14 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,819.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 29.10% Months Since Last Record: 104 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 14 166416857 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166416857 $25,500 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166416857 Member loan 166416857 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,537 / month Job title: Commercial vehicle inspection specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 13.55% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 960xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $26,216.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 79.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166466544 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166466544 $32,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166466544 Member loan 166466544 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,000 / month Job title: Management Debt-to-income ratio: 22.84% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 982xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 66 Revolving Credit Balance: $27,346.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 65.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 104 166472539 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166472539 $40,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166472539 Member loan 166472539 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $16,667 / month Job title: Team truck driver Debt-to-income ratio: 10.29% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $33,333 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 5.29% Location: 317xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $37,045.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166480991 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166480991 $28,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166480991 Member loan 166480991 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month Job title: AVP, Membership and IT Debt-to-income ratio: 14.02% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 220xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 65 Revolving Credit Balance: $34,419.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 94.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166481226 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166481226 $18,000 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166481226 Member loan 166481226 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,417 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.56% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 284xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,075.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 44.20% Months Since Last Record: 99 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166510271 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166510271 $15,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166510271 Member loan 166510271 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,417 / month Job title: Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 5.24% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 326xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: 33 Revolving Credit Balance: $1,466.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 26.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 33 166510996 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166510996 $18,075 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166510996 Member loan 166510996 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,917 / month Job title: Store Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 38.41% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 973xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 20 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,349.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 59.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166516796 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166516796 $16,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166516796 Member loan 166516796 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,500 / month Job title: Grs Debt-to-income ratio: 11.74% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 325xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $15,022.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 67.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166536157 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166536157 $21,000 14.30% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166536157 Member loan 166536157 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,250 / month Job title: Mechanical Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 25.85% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 297xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $20,360.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 63.20% Months Since Last Record: 70 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166539478 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166539478 $40,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166539478 Member loan 166539478 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month Job title: Labour Debt-to-income ratio: 20.07% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $14,583 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.75% Location: 021xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 770-774 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 41 Months Since Last Delinquency: 30 Revolving Credit Balance: $20,826.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 2.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 46 166555584 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166555584 $35,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166555584 Member loan 166555584 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 23.12% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 080xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $17,050.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 55.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166577979 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166577979 $22,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166577979 Member loan 166577979 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: QA Debt-to-income ratio: 18.02% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 330xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $14,121.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.40% Months Since Last Record: 70 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166586617 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166586617 $35,000 7.56% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166586617 Member loan 166586617 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,873 / month Job title: Investigator Debt-to-income ratio: 16.89% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 446xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21 Revolving Credit Balance: $21,653.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 61.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 3 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 21 166618596 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166618596 $35,000 20.55% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166618596 Member loan 166618596 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: Underwriter Debt-to-income ratio: 32.37% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 604xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $30,394.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166621177 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166621177 $9,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166621177 Member loan 166621177 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,000 / month Job title: Clinical manager Debt-to-income ratio: 19.18% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 958xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 26 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,490.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166639814 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166639814 $10,200 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166639814 Member loan 166639814 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,973 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 37.59% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 125xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $16,988.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 44.90% Months Since Last Record: 114 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166645227 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166645227 $15,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166645227 Member loan 166645227 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,000 / month Job title: Paramedic Debt-to-income ratio: 31.98% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 871xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 50 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55 Revolving Credit Balance: $19,124.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 53.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 55 166645509 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166645509 $26,575 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166645509 Member loan 166645509 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $15,000 / month Job title: Registered Nursee Debt-to-income ratio: 33.73% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 607xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1985 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 33 Revolving Credit Balance: $55,708.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 96.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166651084 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166651084 $30,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166651084 Member loan 166651084 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,833 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 12.27% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $11,667 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 9.60% Location: 482xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: 47 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,654.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 19.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166652611 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166652611 $26,600 23.05% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166652611 Member loan 166652611 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,167 / month Job title: Custodian Debt-to-income ratio: 90.58% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: $7,750 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 39.28% Location: 216xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1991 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: 60 Revolving Credit Balance: $18,679.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 62.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166654664 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166654664 $15,950 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166654664 Member loan 166654664 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month Job title: Claims representative Debt-to-income ratio: 20.62% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 750xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 62 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $9,953.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 18.70% Months Since Last Record: 90 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 3 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166704741 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166704741 $40,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166704741 Member loan 166704741 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,000 / month Job title: Directorate of Cyber Commnd at Northcom Debt-to-income ratio: 16.97% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 809xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1991 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $61,013.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 93.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166711168 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166711168 $27,600 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166711168 Member loan 166711168 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $15,833 / month Job title: Nurse Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 15.30% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 970xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $10,716.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 63.80% Months Since Last Record: 64 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166712702 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166712702 $26,575 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166712702 Member loan 166712702 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,892 / month Job title: supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 26.07% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: $15,058 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 16.91% Location: 017xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 56 Revolving Credit Balance: $12,543.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 56 166716395 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166716395 $10,625 14.30% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166716395 Member loan 166716395 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month Job title: AMO Rep II Debt-to-income ratio: 28.87% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 010xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,724.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 21.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 19 166740861 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166740861 $20,000 8.19% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166740861 Member loan 166740861 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 5.65% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 450xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 36 Revolving Credit Balance: $19,169.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 43.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 36 166741171 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166741171 $24,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166741171 Member loan 166741171 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month Job title: Office Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 25.94% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 770xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38 Revolving Credit Balance: $26,188.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 83.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 40 166758628 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166758628 $12,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166758628 Member loan 166758628 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,333 / month Job title: Admissions Coordinator Debt-to-income ratio: 31.71% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 853xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 61 Revolving Credit Balance: $2,474.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 18.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166760032 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166760032 $5,500 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166760032 Member loan 166760032 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,750 / month Job title: Cta 1 Debt-to-income ratio: 15.36% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 863xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,835.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 16.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166761584 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166761584 $7,975 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166761584 Member loan 166761584 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,667 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 17.43% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 325xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 48 Revolving Credit Balance: $3,403.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 18.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48 166763464 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166763464 $10,625 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166763464 Member loan 166763464 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 11.63% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 605xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 72 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,109.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 56.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166764356 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166764356 $10,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166764356 Member loan 166764356 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,776 / month Job title: Packaging and Selecting Debt-to-income ratio: 13.69% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $5,256 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 11.17% Location: 016xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: 25 Revolving Credit Balance: $2,754.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 55.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 26 166765810 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166765810 $7,500 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166765810 Member loan 166765810 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $1,342 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 14.39% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $2,700 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 23.70% Location: 080xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27 Revolving Credit Balance: $6,551.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 20.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 27 166768322 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166768322 $16,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166768322 Member loan 166768322 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,907 / month Job title: Security Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 15.26% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 104xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $20,523.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 21.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166769593 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166769593 $10,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166769593 Member loan 166769593 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month Job title: Operator Assistant 2 Debt-to-income ratio: 15.45% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 588xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 32 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 53 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $26,720.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 79.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166770218 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166770218 $7,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166770218 Member loan 166770218 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,167 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 20.86% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 571xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9 Revolving Credit Balance: $9,324.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 47.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166773546 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166773546 $36,450 8.19% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166773546 Member loan 166773546 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Elementary Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 22.14% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: $12,917 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.48% Location: 724xx A credit bureau reported the following information about Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 68 Revolving Credit Balance: $1,227.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 3.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a Posting Report Supplement No. 3102 dated February 14, 2020

