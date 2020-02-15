LendingClub : SEC Filing - 424B3

Log in
02/15/2020 | 01:07am EST

Prospectus Supplement No. 3102

Posting Supplement No. 3102 dated February 14, 2020

to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration Statement No. 333-218172

LendingClub Corporation

Member Payment Dependent Notes

This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.

The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.

166118765

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166118765

$9,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166118765 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,083 / month
Job title: Service advisor Debt-to-income ratio: 18.17%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $9,167 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 14.31%
Location: 806xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 800-804 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $54.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 0.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166557611

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166557611

$40,000

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166557611 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,333 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 31.83%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $8,083 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 22.50%
Location: 100xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,905.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 27.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166657144

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166657144

$15,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166657144 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,033 / month
Job title: General manager Debt-to-income ratio: 21.30%
Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 906xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $13,934.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166707918

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166707918

$36,500

11.02%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166707918 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Roll Tester Debt-to-income ratio: 25.80%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 480xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 780-784 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,489.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 11.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166738481

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166738481

$3,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166738481 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,583 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 29.41%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 218xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,786.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 23.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 35
166749058

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166749058

$8,500

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166749058 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month
Job title: Payroll Coordinator Debt-to-income ratio: 20.59%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 900xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 77
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,682.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 50.50% Months Since Last Record: 74
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166766977

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166766977

$1,500

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166766977 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $1,167 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 1.29%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 716xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 17
Revolving Credit Balance: $15.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 0.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 17
166778687

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166778687

$18,075

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166778687 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,975 / month
Job title: Librarian Debt-to-income ratio: 20.03%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 787xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6
Revolving Credit Balance: $23,498.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 78.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166782589

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166782589

$15,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166782589 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 10.76%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 080xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,675.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 55.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166783358

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166783358

$14,400

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166783358 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,725 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.56%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 043xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 41 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,483.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 51.00% Months Since Last Record: 66
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166786155

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166786155

$20,425

15.24%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166786155 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,833 / month
Job title: Finance manager Debt-to-income ratio: 17.17%
Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 770xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 2
Revolving Credit Balance: $27,970.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 43.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166786479

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166786479

$22,800

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166786479 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,667 / month
Job title: Property Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 32.42%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 640xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1988 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $58,615.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 53.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166787389

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166787389

$12,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166787389 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,833 / month
Job title: Underwriter Debt-to-income ratio: 34.02%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $17,583 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 25.52%
Location: 805xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $56,216.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 92.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
165075264

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165075264

$24,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165075264 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $12,083 / month
Job title: Talent Acquisiyion Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 10.87%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 540xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 16, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,363.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 76.80% Months Since Last Record: 64
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
165177226

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165177226

$28,700

12.40%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165177226 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Cdl a driver otr Debt-to-income ratio: 4.78%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 060xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55
Revolving Credit Balance: $697.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 38.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 69
165263869

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165263869

$19,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165263869 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,667 / month
Job title: Operator Debt-to-income ratio: 19.91%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 446xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 19, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18
Revolving Credit Balance: $18,886.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 72.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
165579624

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165579624

$25,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165579624 was requested on January 31, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $9,500 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 7.88%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 018xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 24, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 5 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $28,050.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 96.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
165605724

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165605724

$37,875

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165605724 was requested on January 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,833 / month*
Job title: RN Debt-to-income ratio: 28.15%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month*
Joint Debt-to-Income: 25.61%
Location: 373xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 24, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 815-819 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,715.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 12.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
165642089

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165642089

$40,000

17.74%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165642089 was requested on February 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,250 / month*
Job title: Admin Assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 113.44%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: $10,083 / month*
Joint Debt-to-Income: 33.93%
Location: 130xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 25, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 28
Revolving Credit Balance: $715.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 6.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 68
165774453

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165774453

$27,775

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165774453 was requested on January 27, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $9,000 / month*
Job title: System Engineer Debt-to-income ratio: 12.98%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 610xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 4
Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8
Revolving Credit Balance: $1,385.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 40.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 23
165829202

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

165829202

$26,575

15.24%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 165829202 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,250 / month
Job title: Techincal Instructor Debt-to-income ratio: 36.38%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 664xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on January 28, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 35 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $42,246.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166053759

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166053759

$26,000

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166053759 was requested on February 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,917 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.32%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 890xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 1, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $2,733.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 47.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166158181

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166158181

$17,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166158181 was requested on February 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,446 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 21.51%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 950xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: 56
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,068.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 47.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 56
166191198

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166191198

$40,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166191198 was requested on February 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,833 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 35.32%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $11,667 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.32%
Location: 871xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: 66
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,054.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 67.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 68
166220311

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166220311

$33,600

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166220311 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month
Job title: Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 0.00%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: $12,708 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.08%
Location: 912xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 745-749 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166230800

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166230800

$35,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166230800 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,750 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 38.72%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,750 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 29.25%
Location: 331xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,633.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 35.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166249494

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166249494

$30,000

8.19%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166249494 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 15.55%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 933xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/1982 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 4
Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: 10
Revolving Credit Balance: $31,470.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 50.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166254782

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166254782

$26,575

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166254782 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,833 / month*
Job title: Management Debt-to-income ratio: 7.73%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $16,667 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 7.90%
Location: 606xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 755-759 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,890.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 27.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166275391

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166275391

$30,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166275391 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 18.89%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 208xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 40
Revolving Credit Balance: $25,029.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 88.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 40
166293888

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166293888

$24,000

25.65%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166293888 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month
Job title: Financial advisor Debt-to-income ratio: 21.09%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 190xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,391.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 56.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166319665

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166319665

$24,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166319665 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,917 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 29.08%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 31.70%
Location: 961xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,748.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 67.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166321908

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166321908

$15,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166321908 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,750 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 34.45%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 330xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,619.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 59.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166326683

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166326683

$30,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166326683 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $19,167 / month
Job title: Senior Vice President Debt-to-income ratio: 18.40%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 021xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1989 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 12
Revolving Credit Balance: $35,034.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 100.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166329431

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166329431

$30,000

15.24%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166329431 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,750 / month
Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 11.23%
Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 913xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 23
Revolving Credit Balance: $67,673.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 83.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 23
166345022

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166345022

$38,000

8.19%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166345022 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,083 / month
Job title: Activities Coordinator Debt-to-income ratio: 17.87%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 273xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69
Revolving Credit Balance: $36,805.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 64.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 69
166360367

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166360367

$20,000

13.08%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166360367 was requested on February 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,500 / month
Job title: Patient Navigator Debt-to-income ratio: 39.20%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 595xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/1980 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $18,440.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166381679

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166381679

$13,350

14.30%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166381679 was requested on February 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $708 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 181.44%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $3,430 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 38.24%
Location: 338xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 7, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 14
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,819.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 29.10% Months Since Last Record: 104
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 14
166416857

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166416857

$25,500

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166416857 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,537 / month
Job title: Commercial vehicle inspection specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 13.55%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 960xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $26,216.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 79.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166466544

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166466544

$32,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166466544 was requested on February 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,000 / month
Job title: Management Debt-to-income ratio: 22.84%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 982xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 66
Revolving Credit Balance: $27,346.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 65.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 104
166472539

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166472539

$40,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166472539 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $16,667 / month
Job title: Team truck driver Debt-to-income ratio: 10.29%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $33,333 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 5.29%
Location: 317xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $37,045.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166480991

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166480991

$28,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166480991 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month
Job title: AVP, Membership and IT Debt-to-income ratio: 14.02%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 220xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 65
Revolving Credit Balance: $34,419.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 94.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166481226

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166481226

$18,000

15.24%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166481226 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,417 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.56%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 284xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,075.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 44.20% Months Since Last Record: 99
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166510271

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166510271

$15,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166510271 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,417 / month
Job title: Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 5.24%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 326xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: 33
Revolving Credit Balance: $1,466.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 26.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 33
166510996

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166510996

$18,075

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166510996 was requested on February 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,917 / month
Job title: Store Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 38.41%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 973xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 20 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,349.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 59.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166516796

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166516796

$16,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166516796 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,500 / month
Job title: Grs Debt-to-income ratio: 11.74%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 325xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $15,022.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 67.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166536157

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166536157

$21,000

14.30%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166536157 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,250 / month
Job title: Mechanical Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 25.85%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 297xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,360.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 63.20% Months Since Last Record: 70
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166539478

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166539478

$40,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166539478 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month
Job title: Labour Debt-to-income ratio: 20.07%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $14,583 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.75%
Location: 021xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 770-774 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 41 Months Since Last Delinquency: 30
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,826.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 2.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 46
166555584

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166555584

$35,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166555584 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 23.12%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 080xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $17,050.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 55.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166577979

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166577979

$22,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166577979 was requested on February 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: QA Debt-to-income ratio: 18.02%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 330xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,121.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 48.40% Months Since Last Record: 70
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166586617

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166586617

$35,000

7.56%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166586617 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,873 / month
Job title: Investigator Debt-to-income ratio: 16.89%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 446xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,653.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 61.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 3 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 21
166618596

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166618596

$35,000

20.55%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166618596 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: Underwriter Debt-to-income ratio: 32.37%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 604xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,394.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166621177

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166621177

$9,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166621177 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,000 / month
Job title: Clinical manager Debt-to-income ratio: 19.18%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 958xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 26
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,490.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166639814

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166639814

$10,200

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166639814 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,973 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 37.59%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 125xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,988.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 44.90% Months Since Last Record: 114
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166645227

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166645227

$15,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166645227 was requested on February 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,000 / month
Job title: Paramedic Debt-to-income ratio: 31.98%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 871xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 50 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,124.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 53.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 55
166645509

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166645509

$26,575

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166645509 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $15,000 / month
Job title: Registered Nursee Debt-to-income ratio: 33.73%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 607xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1985 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 33
Revolving Credit Balance: $55,708.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 96.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166651084

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166651084

$30,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166651084 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,833 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 12.27%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $11,667 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 9.60%
Location: 482xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: 47
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,654.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 19.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166652611

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166652611

$26,600

23.05%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166652611 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,167 / month
Job title: Custodian Debt-to-income ratio: 90.58%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: $7,750 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 39.28%
Location: 216xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1991 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: 60
Revolving Credit Balance: $18,679.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 62.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166654664

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166654664

$15,950

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166654664 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month
Job title: Claims representative Debt-to-income ratio: 20.62%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 750xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 62 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,953.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 18.70% Months Since Last Record: 90
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 3 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166704741

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166704741

$40,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166704741 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,000 / month
Job title: Directorate of Cyber Commnd at Northcom Debt-to-income ratio: 16.97%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 809xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1991 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $61,013.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 93.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166711168

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166711168

$27,600

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166711168 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $15,833 / month
Job title: Nurse Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 15.30%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 970xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,716.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 63.80% Months Since Last Record: 64
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166712702

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166712702

$26,575

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166712702 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,892 / month
Job title: supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 26.07%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: $15,058 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 16.91%
Location: 017xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 56
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,543.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 56
166716395

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166716395

$10,625

14.30%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166716395 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month
Job title: AMO Rep II Debt-to-income ratio: 28.87%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 010xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,724.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 21.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 19
166740861

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166740861

$20,000

8.19%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166740861 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 5.65%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 450xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 36
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,169.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 43.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 36
166741171

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166741171

$24,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166741171 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month
Job title: Office Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 25.94%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 770xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38
Revolving Credit Balance: $26,188.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 83.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 40
166758628

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166758628

$12,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166758628 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,333 / month
Job title: Admissions Coordinator Debt-to-income ratio: 31.71%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 853xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 61
Revolving Credit Balance: $2,474.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 18.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166760032

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166760032

$5,500

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166760032 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,750 / month
Job title: Cta 1 Debt-to-income ratio: 15.36%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 863xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,835.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 16.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166761584

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166761584

$7,975

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166761584 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,667 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 17.43%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 325xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 48
Revolving Credit Balance: $3,403.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 18.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48
166763464

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166763464

$10,625

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166763464 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 11.63%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 605xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 72
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,109.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 56.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166764356

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166764356

$10,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166764356 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,776 / month
Job title: Packaging and Selecting Debt-to-income ratio: 13.69%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $5,256 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 11.17%
Location: 016xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: 25
Revolving Credit Balance: $2,754.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 55.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 26
166765810

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166765810

$7,500

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166765810 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $1,342 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 14.39%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $2,700 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 23.70%
Location: 080xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,551.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 20.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 27
166768322

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166768322

$16,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166768322 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,907 / month
Job title: Security Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 15.26%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 104xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,523.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 21.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166769593

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166769593

$10,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166769593 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month
Job title: Operator Assistant 2 Debt-to-income ratio: 15.45%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 588xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 32 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 53 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $26,720.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 79.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166770218

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166770218

$7,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166770218 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,167 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 20.86%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 571xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,324.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 47.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166773546

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166773546

$36,450

8.19%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166773546 was requested on February 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Elementary Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 22.14%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: $12,917 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.48%
Location: 724xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 68
Revolving Credit Balance: $1,227.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 3.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a

Posting Report Supplement No. 3102 dated February 14, 2020

Disclaimer

Lending Club Corp. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 06:06:26 UTC
