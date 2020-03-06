LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3)

Prospectus Supplement No. 3123
|
Posting Supplement No. 3123 dated March 6, 2020
to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017
|
Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
Registration Statement No. 333-218172
LendingClub Corporation
Member Payment Dependent Notes
This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.
The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.
167886080
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167886080
|
$20,175
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167886080 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$13,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.82%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
274xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$37,165.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
54.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167096305
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167096305
|
$40,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167096305 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$30,833 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Phyaician
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
12.29%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
114xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1990
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
13
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$39,487.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
86.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167695226
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167695226
|
$18,075
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167695226 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$7,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Driver
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
10.32%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
586xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
3
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
21
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$2,336.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
48.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
21
167897220
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167897220
|
$8,500
|
18.62%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167897220 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$6,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Bus operator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.15%
|
Length of employment:
|
5 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
112xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
3
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
8
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$11,297.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
51.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167460467
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167460467
|
$25,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167460467 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,833 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.54%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
661xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,800.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
24.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
105
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167746549
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167746549
|
$40,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167746549 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Housekeeping
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
2.85%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$12,250 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
15.60%
|
Location:
|
112xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
790-794
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
55
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$4,805.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
7.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167856653
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167856653
|
$10,200
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167856653 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
VP
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.38%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
028xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/1978
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$43,746.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
48.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166828159
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166828159
|
$6,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166828159 was requested on February 15, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
5.91%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$6,333 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
24.47%
|
Location:
|
300xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 15, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
4
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
12
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,887.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
62.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
35
167703662
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167703662
|
$15,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167703662 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$12,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
4.19%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
118xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
54
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$6,831.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
57.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
54
167427691
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167427691
|
$30,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167427691 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.04%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
610xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/1986
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,622.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
70.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167803668
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167803668
|
$23,475
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167803668 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Driver
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
67.23%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$8,333 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
37.92%
|
Location:
|
490xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
730-734
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/1998
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
37
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
73
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$22,086.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
36.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
74
166806117
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166806117
|
$26,575
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166806117 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Agent
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
7.18%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
333xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
9
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,506.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
30.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167655531
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167655531
|
$16,575
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167655531 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
n/a
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
0.00%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$16,006 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
9.02%
|
Location:
|
982xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
2
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
19
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$0.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
0.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
47
167279598
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167279598
|
$17,000
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167279598 was requested on February 23, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$67 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
2622.73%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$10,067 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
17.72%
|
Location:
|
974xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 23, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
22
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$26,741.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
71.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
67
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167787926
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167787926
|
$30,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167787926 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$7,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Supervising Teacher
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.13%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
916xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$20,786.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
29.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167756776
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167756776
|
$25,000
|
18.62%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167756776 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,333 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
45.42%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$10,500 / month*
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
33.10%
|
Location:
|
871xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1992
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
38
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
39
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,523.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
60.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
48
167739749
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167739749
|
$18,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167739749 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$9,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Cnm
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.49%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
177xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
84
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$17,466.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
47.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
41
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
4
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167483744
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167483744
|
$29,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167483744 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$7,473 / month
|
Job title:
|
Senior Associate
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.82%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
917xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
37
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
18
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$27,918.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
73.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
18
167712097
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167712097
|
$14,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167712097 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Real Estate Acquisitions
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.58%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
760xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
12
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,216.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
53.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166677361
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166677361
|
$11,575
|
7.56%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166677361 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
Post Sales
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.46%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
300xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
735-739
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
29
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$11,845.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
24.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167548124
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167548124
|
$36,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167548124 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$7,000 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Manager/Customer Service
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
17.86%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
958xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
715-719
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
61
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$4,583.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
20.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
74
167394394
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167394394
|
$3,325
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167394394 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$16,667 / month*
|
Job title:
|
CFO
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
33.48%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
607xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
35
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
51
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$62,865.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
61.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167949472
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167949472
|
$17,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167949472 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$5,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Nursing Supervisor/Assistant Administrat
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
30.08%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
634xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
47
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
50
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$17,244.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
56.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
66
167477343
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167477343
|
$8,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167477343 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$1,713 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.67%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
976xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$2,991.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
48.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167604184
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167604184
|
$17,400
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167604184 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Loan specialist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
7.17%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
150xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
4
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
20
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$144.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
1.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167938731
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167938731
|
$16,000
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167938731 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
RGM
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.73%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
317xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,027.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
40.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167625175
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167625175
|
$13,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167625175 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$2,061 / month
|
Job title:
|
Shipping Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.22%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
402xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$13,100.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
81.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167588567
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167588567
|
$38,000
|
6.46%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167588567 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$11,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.16%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
900xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
33
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$37,570.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
62.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167679061
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167679061
|
$18,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167679061 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,583 / month
|
Job title:
|
Software Analyst
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
23.72%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
223xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,019.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
39.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166718529
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166718529
|
$40,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166718529 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$10,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
9.37%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
852xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1996
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$13,181.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
48.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167695182
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167695182
|
$10,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167695182 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$8,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Safety
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.38%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
786xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
46
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
44
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$13,974.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
48
167759182
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167759182
|
$10,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167759182 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,583 / month
|
Job title:
|
merchandiser
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
29.85%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
026xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
11
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,920.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
28.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167767118
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167767118
|
$15,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167767118 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.52%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
808xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
42
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,979.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
58.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167163970
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167163970
|
$20,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167163970 was requested on February 21, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$10,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Registered Nurse Case Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.15%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
891xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
29
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
22
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$26,639.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
93.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
22
167308621
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167308621
|
$35,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167308621 was requested on February 24, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$8,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Registered Nurse
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.98%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
206xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 24, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
4
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$30,773.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
57.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167610059
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167610059
|
$30,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167610059 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Regional floating Technician
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
33.09%
|
Length of employment:
|
9 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
601xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$34,717.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
73.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
104
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167819191
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167819191
|
$10,000
|
18.62%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167819191 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.81%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
142xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/1985
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
42
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
55
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$38,645.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
91.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167453634
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167453634
|
$25,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167453634 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
35.32%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
301xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$30,589.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
45.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
108
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167942840
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167942840
|
$8,400
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167942840 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$6,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
contractor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
11.06%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
838xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
44
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,486.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
32.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
117
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
48
167943737
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167943737
|
$10,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167943737 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Elevator mechanic
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
6.43%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
112xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2016
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
4
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
4
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,252.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
88.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167448391
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167448391
|
$17,000
|
11.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167448391 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.70%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
194xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1973
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
30
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
15
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,737.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
50.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
32
167804734
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167804734
|
$18,700
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167804734 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,110 / month
|
Job title:
|
Special Education Teacher
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
31.05%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
402xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
60
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
19
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$30,035.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
42.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
19
166607952
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166607952
|
$17,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166607952 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,000 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
31.20%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
890xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
730-734
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
37
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$7,291.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
14.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167799870
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167799870
|
$20,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167799870 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$6,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
27.55%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
774xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2002
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$51,751.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
79.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166965068
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166965068
|
$3,000
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166965068 was requested on February 18, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
Cmt
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.76%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
029xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
41
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$11,070.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
83.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167737920
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167737920
|
$33,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167737920 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
HEAD ACCOUNTANT
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.26%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
906xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
715-719
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1993
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
47
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$64,772.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
54.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167801792
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167801792
|
$10,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167801792 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$9,583 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Mech 3
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.00%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
891xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$51,884.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
97.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167623349
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167623349
|
$25,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167623349 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,121 / month
|
Job title:
|
Merchandising Supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.58%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
953xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
41
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$15,405.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
59.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
110
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167795659
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167795659
|
$10,400
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167795659 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$6,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Park Ranger
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.72%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
782xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$24,594.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
99.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167906377
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167906377
|
$20,925
|
6.46%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167906377 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$10,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
6.50%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
600xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
775-779
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$52.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
0.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167380151
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167380151
|
$16,800
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167380151 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Senior Trial Attorney
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.78%
|
Length of employment:
|
7 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
480xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
31
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$16,085.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167852364
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167852364
|
$16,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167852364 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$12,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Owner
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.77%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
606xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
4
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$30,526.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166688673
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166688673
|
$12,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166688673 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$10,417 / month*
|
Job title:
|
supply chain specialist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
22.23%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
908xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
7
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
4
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$7,729.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
73.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167915597
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167915597
|
$10,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167915597 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
Technician
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.68%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
820xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
29
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$3,423.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
39.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166802081
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166802081
|
$19,000
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166802081 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
Radiologic technologist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
25.07%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
604xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$11,741.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
95.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
71
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166467773
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166467773
|
$15,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166467773 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
mail operations supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.42%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
470xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1988
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
29
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
35
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,865.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
96.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
75
167757486
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167757486
|
$22,325
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167757486 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Housekeeper
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
17.92%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
104xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$16,616.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
56.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167817170
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167817170
|
$11,200
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167817170 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,033 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.22%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
333xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
49
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,237.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
52.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
49
167938644
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167938644
|
$10,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167938644 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,583 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.03%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
112xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/1985
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
38
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$16,177.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
38
167752105
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167752105
|
$15,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167752105 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Safety & Loss Prevention Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
32.97%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
302xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/1998
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,508.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
62.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
81
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167762856
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167762856
|
$26,050
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167762856 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
34.60%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
336xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$25,115.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
44.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167742886
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167742886
|
$35,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167742886 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$13,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.44%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
743xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/1984
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
74
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$34,107.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
74.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
74
167741350
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167741350
|
$15,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167741350 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
manufacturing
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
23.45%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
982xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2011
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
69
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$11,655.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
46.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167190190
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167190190
|
$40,000
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167190190 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Retail sales associate
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.40%
|
Length of employment:
|
9 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$7,417 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
8.94%
|
Location:
|
015xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2002
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
9
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,509.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
24.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
9
167876317
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167876317
|
$18,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167876317 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
Superintendent
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.26%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
949xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
13
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,135.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
70.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167901791
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167901791
|
$10,000
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167901791 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,550 / month
|
Job title:
|
Overnight Stocker
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
60.86%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$5,879 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
26.40%
|
Location:
|
651xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$32,182.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
40.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167889118
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167889118
|
$30,000
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167889118 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,583 / month
|
Job title:
|
Rail Station Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.39%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
275xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
31
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$32,082.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
66.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167429272
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167429272
|
$14,875
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167429272 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$1,812 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
120.09%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$8,729 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
37.16%
|
Location:
|
275xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
730-734
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
7
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$31,197.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
45.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167461529
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167461529
|
$28,225
|
28.80%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167461529 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Maintenance technician
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.44%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$9,833 / month*
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
13.64%
|
Location:
|
594xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2014
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$2,307.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
31.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167865954
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167865954
|
$25,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167865954 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
30.13%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
315xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/1987
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
51
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,684.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
97.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
68
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
63
167918305
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167918305
|
$35,000
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167918305 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Electrical & Instrumentation Designer
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
9.90%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
752xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2001
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
5
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$37,679.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
74.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167804643
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167804643
|
$16,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167804643 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.78%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
113xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/1989
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$15,884.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
38.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167647256
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167647256
|
$30,000
|
8.19%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167647256 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Machinist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
15.00%
|
Length of employment:
|
7 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$9,333 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
17.31%
|
Location:
|
601xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/1997
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,143.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
55.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
68
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167354641
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167354641
|
$40,000
|
6.46%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167354641 was requested on February 24, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$8,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
37.81%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$75,417 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
15.15%
|
Location:
|
945xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 24, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
790-794
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2002
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
32
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$218,692.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
18.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166297345
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166297345
|
$6,400
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166297345 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$1,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.32%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
714xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
735-739
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$3,909.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
22.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167608461
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167608461
|
$36,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167608461 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Recruiting manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
42.76%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$9,833 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
24.15%
|
Location:
|
752xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
52
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$43,893.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
78.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
60
167916914
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167916914
|
$30,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167916914 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Construction Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
27.81%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
923xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$12,615.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
57.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167746445
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167746445
|
$25,000
|
6.46%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167746445 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,583 / month
|
Job title:
|
Producer agent
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
8.76%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
282xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
76
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$17,536.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
64.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
102
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
76
166325788
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166325788
|
$16,800
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166325788 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,667 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
17.73%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
752xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
34
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
7
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,286.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
11.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
60
166671898
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166671898
|
$16,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166671898 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,333 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Supervisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.73%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
907xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2015
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$672.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
9.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167897849
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167897849
|
$40,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167897849 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$11,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Sales
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
11.70%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$22,500 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
18.69%
|
Location:
|
850xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2000
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
4
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$16,287.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167491331
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167491331
|
$6,500
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167491331 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$5,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Owner
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
30.54%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
377xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
5
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
11
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$300.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
30.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
11
166274577
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166274577
|
$40,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166274577 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
Sales Strategist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.82%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
600xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/1994
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
69
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$7,503.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
70
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167715590
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167715590
|
$30,000
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167715590 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
Regional VP
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
24.54%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
925xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
3
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
6
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$46,785.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
61.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
17
167251202
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167251202
|
$19,125
|
18.62%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167251202 was requested on February 22, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$1,422 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
65.54%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$6,326 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
26.44%
|
Location:
|
469xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 22, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$8,823.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
41.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166314773
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166314773
|
$5,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166314773 was requested on February 18, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$1,914 / month*
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
22.42%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
334xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
18
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$3,645.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
45.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
18
167685891
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167685891
|
$20,000
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167685891 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$6,233 / month
|
Job title:
|
Driver
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
39.77%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
221xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2015
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$32,296.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
57.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167895294
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167895294
|
$35,000
|
17.74%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167895294 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$22,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.23%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
117xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
8
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$343,017.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
91.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
Posting Report Supplement No. 3123 dated March 6, 2020