LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Prospectus Supplement No. 3123 Posting Supplement No. 3123 dated March 6, 2020 to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017 Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration Statement No. 333-218172 LendingClub Corporation Member Payment Dependent Notes This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes. The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan. 167886080 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167886080 $20,175 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167886080 Member loan 167886080 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $13,750 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 21.82% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 274xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $37,165.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 54.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167096305 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167096305 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167096305 Member loan 167096305 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $30,833 / month* Job title: Phyaician Debt-to-income ratio: 12.29% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 114xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1990 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13 Revolving Credit Balance: $39,487.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 86.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167695226 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167695226 $18,075 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167695226 Member loan 167695226 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,083 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 10.32% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 586xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21 Revolving Credit Balance: $2,336.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 21 167897220 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167897220 $8,500 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167897220 Member loan 167897220 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,667 / month Job title: Bus operator Debt-to-income ratio: 24.15% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 112xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8 Revolving Credit Balance: $11,297.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 51.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167460467 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167460467 $25,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167460467 Member loan 167460467 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,833 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.54% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 661xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 8 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $9,800.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 24.80% Months Since Last Record: 105 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167746549 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167746549 $40,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167746549 Member loan 167746549 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,417 / month Job title: Housekeeping Debt-to-income ratio: 2.85% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $12,250 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.60% Location: 112xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,805.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 7.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167856653 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167856653 $10,200 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167856653 Member loan 167856653 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,000 / month Job title: VP Debt-to-income ratio: 32.38% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 028xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/1978 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 25 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $43,746.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166828159 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166828159 $6,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166828159 Member loan 166828159 was requested on February 15, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,417 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 5.91% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $6,333 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.47% Location: 300xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 15, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 12 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,887.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 62.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 35 167703662 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167703662 $15,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167703662 Member loan 167703662 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,083 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 4.19% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 118xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 54 Revolving Credit Balance: $6,831.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 54 167427691 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167427691 $30,000 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167427691 Member loan 167427691 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,667 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 28.04% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 610xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 21 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $21,622.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 70.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167803668 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167803668 $23,475 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167803668 Member loan 167803668 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 67.23% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 37.92% Location: 490xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: 73 Revolving Credit Balance: $22,086.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 36.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74 166806117 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166806117 $26,575 13.08% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166806117 Member loan 166806117 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Agent Debt-to-income ratio: 7.18% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 333xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,506.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 30.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167655531 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167655531 $16,575 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167655531 Member loan 167655531 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: n/a Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 0.00% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $16,006 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 9.02% Location: 982xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19 Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 47 167279598 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167279598 $17,000 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167279598 Member loan 167279598 was requested on February 23, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $67 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 2622.73% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $10,067 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.72% Location: 974xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 23, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 22 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 22 Revolving Credit Balance: $26,741.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 71.70% Months Since Last Record: 67 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167787926 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167787926 $30,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167787926 Member loan 167787926 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $7,083 / month Job title: Supervising Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 32.13% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 916xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $20,786.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 29.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167756776 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167756776 $25,000 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167756776 Member loan 167756776 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,333 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 45.42% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $10,500 / month* Joint Debt-to-Income: 33.10% Location: 871xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1992 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 38 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39 Revolving Credit Balance: $10,523.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 60.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48 167739749 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167739749 $18,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167739749 Member loan 167739749 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,333 / month Job title: Cnm Debt-to-income ratio: 28.49% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 177xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 28 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 84 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $17,466.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 47.90% Months Since Last Record: 41 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 4 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167483744 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167483744 $29,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167483744 Member loan 167483744 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,473 / month Job title: Senior Associate Debt-to-income ratio: 19.82% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 917xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18 Revolving Credit Balance: $27,918.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 73.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 18 167712097 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167712097 $14,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167712097 Member loan 167712097 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,833 / month Job title: Real Estate Acquisitions Debt-to-income ratio: 14.58% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 760xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 12 Revolving Credit Balance: $10,216.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 53.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166677361 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166677361 $11,575 7.56% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166677361 Member loan 166677361 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,250 / month Job title: Post Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 18.46% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 300xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 20 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 29 Revolving Credit Balance: $11,845.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 24.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167548124 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167548124 $36,000 8.81% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167548124 Member loan 167548124 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,000 / month* Job title: Manager/Customer Service Debt-to-income ratio: 17.86% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 958xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 61 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,583.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 20.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74 167394394 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167394394 $3,325 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167394394 Member loan 167394394 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $16,667 / month* Job title: CFO Debt-to-income ratio: 33.48% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 607xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 35 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 51 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $62,865.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 61.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167949472 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167949472 $17,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167949472 Member loan 167949472 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,333 / month Job title: Nursing Supervisor/Assistant Administrat Debt-to-income ratio: 30.08% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 634xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 22 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 47 Months Since Last Delinquency: 50 Revolving Credit Balance: $17,244.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 56.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 66 167477343 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167477343 $8,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167477343 Member loan 167477343 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $1,713 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 20.67% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 976xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $2,991.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167604184 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167604184 $17,400 15.24% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167604184 Member loan 167604184 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,167 / month Job title: Loan specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 7.17% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 150xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 20 Revolving Credit Balance: $144.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 1.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167938731 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167938731 $16,000 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167938731 Member loan 167938731 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,000 / month Job title: RGM Debt-to-income ratio: 18.73% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 317xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $10,027.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 40.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167625175 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167625175 $13,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167625175 Member loan 167625175 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,061 / month Job title: Shipping Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 19.22% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 402xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $13,100.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 81.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167588567 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167588567 $38,000 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167588567 Member loan 167588567 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.16% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 900xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $37,570.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 62.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167679061 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167679061 $18,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167679061 Member loan 167679061 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month Job title: Software Analyst Debt-to-income ratio: 23.72% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 223xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $10,019.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 39.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166718529 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166718529 $40,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166718529 Member loan 166718529 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 9.37% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 852xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $13,181.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167695182 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167695182 $10,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167695182 Member loan 167695182 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,000 / month Job title: Safety Debt-to-income ratio: 28.38% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 786xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 46 Months Since Last Delinquency: 44 Revolving Credit Balance: $13,974.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48 167759182 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167759182 $10,000 20.55% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167759182 Member loan 167759182 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,583 / month Job title: merchandiser Debt-to-income ratio: 29.85% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 026xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 11 Revolving Credit Balance: $10,920.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 28.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167767118 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167767118 $15,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167767118 Member loan 167767118 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,750 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 21.52% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 808xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 42 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,979.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 58.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167163970 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167163970 $20,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167163970 Member loan 167163970 was requested on February 21, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,417 / month Job title: Registered Nurse Case Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 20.15% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 891xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 22 Revolving Credit Balance: $26,639.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 93.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 22 167308621 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167308621 $35,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167308621 Member loan 167308621 was requested on February 24, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,333 / month Job title: Registered Nurse Debt-to-income ratio: 13.98% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 206xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 24, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $30,773.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167610059 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167610059 $30,000 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167610059 Member loan 167610059 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,083 / month Job title: Regional floating Technician Debt-to-income ratio: 33.09% Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 601xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $34,717.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 73.90% Months Since Last Record: 104 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167819191 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167819191 $10,000 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167819191 Member loan 167819191 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,833 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 32.81% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 142xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/1985 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 42 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55 Revolving Credit Balance: $38,645.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 91.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167453634 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167453634 $25,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167453634 Member loan 167453634 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,667 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 35.32% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 301xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $30,589.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 45.60% Months Since Last Record: 108 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167942840 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167942840 $8,400 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167942840 Member loan 167942840 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,833 / month Job title: contractor Debt-to-income ratio: 11.06% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 838xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 44 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,486.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 32.30% Months Since Last Record: 117 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48 167943737 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167943737 $10,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167943737 Member loan 167943737 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,167 / month Job title: Elevator mechanic Debt-to-income ratio: 6.43% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 112xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 4 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $9,252.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 88.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167448391 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167448391 $17,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167448391 Member loan 167448391 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.70% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 194xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1973 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: 15 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,737.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 50.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 32 167804734 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167804734 $18,700 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167804734 Member loan 167804734 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,110 / month Job title: Special Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 31.05% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 402xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 21 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 60 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19 Revolving Credit Balance: $30,035.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 42.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 19 166607952 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166607952 $17,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166607952 Member loan 166607952 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,000 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 31.20% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 890xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $7,291.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 14.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167799870 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167799870 $20,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167799870 Member loan 167799870 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,250 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 27.55% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 774xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $51,751.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 79.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166965068 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166965068 $3,000 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166965068 Member loan 166965068 was requested on February 18, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,750 / month Job title: Cmt Debt-to-income ratio: 19.76% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 029xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41 Revolving Credit Balance: $11,070.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 83.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167737920 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167737920 $33,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167737920 Member loan 167737920 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: HEAD ACCOUNTANT Debt-to-income ratio: 20.26% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 906xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 47 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $64,772.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 54.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167801792 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167801792 $10,000 25.65% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167801792 Member loan 167801792 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,583 / month* Job title: Mech 3 Debt-to-income ratio: 28.00% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 891xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $51,884.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 97.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167623349 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167623349 $25,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167623349 Member loan 167623349 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,121 / month Job title: Merchandising Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 26.58% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 953xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41 Revolving Credit Balance: $15,405.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 59.30% Months Since Last Record: 110 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167795659 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167795659 $10,400 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167795659 Member loan 167795659 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,667 / month Job title: Park Ranger Debt-to-income ratio: 20.72% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 782xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $24,594.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 99.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167906377 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167906377 $20,925 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167906377 Member loan 167906377 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $10,833 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 6.50% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 600xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 775-779 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $52.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 0.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167380151 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167380151 $16,800 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167380151 Member loan 167380151 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: Senior Trial Attorney Debt-to-income ratio: 26.78% Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 480xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $16,085.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167852364 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167852364 $16,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167852364 Member loan 167852364 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 16.77% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 606xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $30,526.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166688673 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166688673 $12,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166688673 Member loan 166688673 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,417 / month* Job title: supply chain specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 22.23% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 908xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 7 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $7,729.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 73.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167915597 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167915597 $10,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167915597 Member loan 167915597 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,250 / month Job title: Technician Debt-to-income ratio: 24.68% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 820xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $3,423.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 39.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166802081 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166802081 $19,000 14.30% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166802081 Member loan 166802081 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,917 / month Job title: Radiologic technologist Debt-to-income ratio: 25.07% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 604xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $11,741.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 95.50% Months Since Last Record: 71 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166467773 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166467773 $15,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166467773 Member loan 166467773 was requested on February 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,417 / month Job title: mail operations supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 19.42% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 470xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1988 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 35 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,865.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 96.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 75 167757486 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167757486 $22,325 16.95% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167757486 Member loan 167757486 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,833 / month Job title: Housekeeper Debt-to-income ratio: 17.92% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 104xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $16,616.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 56.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167817170 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167817170 $11,200 16.95% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167817170 Member loan 167817170 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,033 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.22% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 333xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 49 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,237.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 52.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 49 167938644 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167938644 $10,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167938644 Member loan 167938644 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 32.03% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 112xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/1985 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38 Revolving Credit Balance: $16,177.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 38 167752105 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167752105 $15,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167752105 Member loan 167752105 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,417 / month Job title: Safety & Loss Prevention Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 32.97% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 302xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $10,508.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 62.20% Months Since Last Record: 81 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167762856 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167762856 $26,050 14.30% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167762856 Member loan 167762856 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,500 / month Job title: Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 34.60% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 336xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $25,115.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 44.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167742886 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167742886 $35,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167742886 Member loan 167742886 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $13,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.44% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 743xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 74 Revolving Credit Balance: $34,107.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74 167741350 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167741350 $15,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167741350 Member loan 167741350 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,333 / month Job title: manufacturing Debt-to-income ratio: 23.45% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 982xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69 Revolving Credit Balance: $11,655.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 46.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167190190 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167190190 $40,000 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167190190 Member loan 167190190 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,167 / month Job title: Retail sales associate Debt-to-income ratio: 13.40% Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 8.94% Location: 015xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,509.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 24.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 9 167876317 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167876317 $18,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167876317 Member loan 167876317 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,917 / month Job title: Superintendent Debt-to-income ratio: 13.26% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 949xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,135.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 70.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167901791 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167901791 $10,000 14.30% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167901791 Member loan 167901791 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,550 / month Job title: Overnight Stocker Debt-to-income ratio: 60.86% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $5,879 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.40% Location: 651xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,182.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 40.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167889118 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167889118 $30,000 16.95% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167889118 Member loan 167889118 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,583 / month Job title: Rail Station Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 14.39% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 275xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,082.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 66.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167429272 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167429272 $14,875 12.40% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167429272 Member loan 167429272 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,812 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 120.09% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $8,729 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 37.16% Location: 275xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 7 Revolving Credit Balance: $31,197.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 45.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167461529 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167461529 $28,225 28.80% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167461529 Member loan 167461529 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,833 / month* Job title: Maintenance technician Debt-to-income ratio: 20.44% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,833 / month* Joint Debt-to-Income: 13.64% Location: 594xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $2,307.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 31.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167865954 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167865954 $25,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167865954 Member loan 167865954 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,083 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 30.13% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 315xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 51 Revolving Credit Balance: $19,684.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 97.00% Months Since Last Record: 68 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 63 167918305 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167918305 $35,000 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167918305 Member loan 167918305 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,667 / month Job title: Electrical & Instrumentation Designer Debt-to-income ratio: 9.90% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 752xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $37,679.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167804643 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167804643 $16,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167804643 Member loan 167804643 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.78% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 113xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/1989 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $15,884.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 38.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167647256 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167647256 $30,000 8.19% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167647256 Member loan 167647256 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,833 / month Job title: Machinist Debt-to-income ratio: 15.00% Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: $9,333 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.31% Location: 601xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,143.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 55.20% Months Since Last Record: 68 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167354641 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167354641 $40,000 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167354641 Member loan 167354641 was requested on February 24, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,333 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 37.81% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $75,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.15% Location: 945xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 24, 2020: Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $218,692.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 18.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166297345 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166297345 $6,400 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166297345 Member loan 166297345 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $1,250 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.32% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 714xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $3,909.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 22.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167608461 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167608461 $36,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167608461 Member loan 167608461 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month* Job title: Recruiting manager Debt-to-income ratio: 42.76% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,833 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.15% Location: 752xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 52 Revolving Credit Balance: $43,893.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 78.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 60 167916914 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167916914 $30,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167916914 Member loan 167916914 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,500 / month Job title: Construction Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 27.81% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 923xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $12,615.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167746445 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167746445 $25,000 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167746445 Member loan 167746445 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,583 / month Job title: Producer agent Debt-to-income ratio: 8.76% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 282xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 76 Revolving Credit Balance: $17,536.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 64.20% Months Since Last Record: 102 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 76 166325788 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166325788 $16,800 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166325788 Member loan 166325788 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,667 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 17.73% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 752xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 22 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 34 Months Since Last Delinquency: 7 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,286.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 11.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 60 166671898 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166671898 $16,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166671898 Member loan 166671898 was requested on February 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,333 / month* Job title: Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 14.73% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 907xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $672.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 9.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167897849 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167897849 $40,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167897849 Member loan 167897849 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month Job title: Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 11.70% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: $22,500 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.69% Location: 850xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $16,287.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167491331 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167491331 $6,500 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167491331 Member loan 167491331 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,417 / month Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 30.54% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 377xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 5 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 11 Revolving Credit Balance: $300.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 30.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 11 166274577 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166274577 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166274577 Member loan 166274577 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: Sales Strategist Debt-to-income ratio: 19.82% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 600xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/1994 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69 Revolving Credit Balance: $7,503.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: 70 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167715590 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167715590 $30,000 14.30% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167715590 Member loan 167715590 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,750 / month Job title: Regional VP Debt-to-income ratio: 24.54% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 925xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6 Revolving Credit Balance: $46,785.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 61.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 17 167251202 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167251202 $19,125 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167251202 Member loan 167251202 was requested on February 22, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,422 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 65.54% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $6,326 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.44% Location: 469xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 22, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $8,823.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 41.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166314773 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166314773 $5,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166314773 Member loan 166314773 was requested on February 18, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,914 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 22.42% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 334xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18 Revolving Credit Balance: $3,645.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 45.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 18 167685891 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167685891 $20,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167685891 Member loan 167685891 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,233 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 39.77% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 221xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,296.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167895294 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167895294 $35,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167895294 Member loan 167895294 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $22,917 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.23% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 117xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8 Revolving Credit Balance: $343,017.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 91.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a Posting Report Supplement No. 3123 dated March 6, 2020 Attachments Original document

