LENDINGCLUB CORP

(LC)
LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3)
PU
LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3)
PU
LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3)
PU
LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3)

03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Prospectus Supplement No. 3123

Posting Supplement No. 3123 dated March 6, 2020

to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration Statement No. 333-218172

LendingClub Corporation

Member Payment Dependent Notes

This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.

The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.

167886080

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167886080

$20,175

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167886080 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $13,750 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 21.82%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 274xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $37,165.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 54.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167096305

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167096305

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167096305 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $30,833 / month*
Job title: Phyaician Debt-to-income ratio: 12.29%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 114xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1990 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13
Revolving Credit Balance: $39,487.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 86.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167695226

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167695226

$18,075

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167695226 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,083 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 10.32%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 586xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21
Revolving Credit Balance: $2,336.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 48.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 21
167897220

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167897220

$8,500

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167897220 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,667 / month
Job title: Bus operator Debt-to-income ratio: 24.15%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 112xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,297.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 51.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167460467

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167460467

$25,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167460467 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,833 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.54%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 661xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 8 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,800.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 24.80% Months Since Last Record: 105
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167746549

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167746549

$40,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167746549 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,417 / month
Job title: Housekeeping Debt-to-income ratio: 2.85%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $12,250 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.60%
Location: 112xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,805.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 7.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167931154

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167931154

$9,100

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167931154 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,252 / month
Job title: Garage Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 32.82%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 208xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,159.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 3 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167703662

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167703662

$15,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167703662 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,083 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 4.19%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 118xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 54
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,831.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 54
167427691

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167427691

$30,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167427691 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,667 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 28.04%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 610xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 21 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,622.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 70.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167803668

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167803668

$23,475

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167803668 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 67.23%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 37.92%
Location: 490xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: 73
Revolving Credit Balance: $22,086.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 36.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74
166806117

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166806117

$26,575

13.08%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166806117 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Agent Debt-to-income ratio: 7.18%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 333xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 14, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,506.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 30.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167655531

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167655531

$16,575

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167655531 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: n/a
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 0.00%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $16,006 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 9.02%
Location: 982xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19
Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 47
167787926

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167787926

$30,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167787926 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $7,083 / month
Job title: Supervising Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 32.13%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 916xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,786.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 29.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167756776

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167756776

$25,000

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167756776 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,333 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 45.42%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $10,500 / month*
Joint Debt-to-Income: 33.10%
Location: 871xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1992 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 38 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,523.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 60.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48
167739749

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167739749

$18,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167739749 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,333 / month
Job title: Cnm Debt-to-income ratio: 28.49%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 177xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 28 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 84 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $17,466.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 47.90% Months Since Last Record: 41
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 4 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167483744

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167483744

$29,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167483744 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,473 / month
Job title: Senior Associate Debt-to-income ratio: 19.82%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 917xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18
Revolving Credit Balance: $27,918.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 73.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 18
167712097

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167712097

$14,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167712097 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,833 / month
Job title: Real Estate Acquisitions Debt-to-income ratio: 14.58%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 760xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 12
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,216.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 53.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166677361

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166677361

$11,575

7.56%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166677361 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,250 / month
Job title: Post Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 18.46%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 300xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 20 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 29
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,845.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 24.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167548124

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167548124

$36,000

8.81%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167548124 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,000 / month*
Job title: Manager/Customer Service Debt-to-income ratio: 17.86%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 958xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 61
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,583.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 20.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74
167604184

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167604184

$17,400

15.24%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167604184 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,167 / month
Job title: Loan specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 7.17%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 150xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 20
Revolving Credit Balance: $144.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 1.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167938731

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167938731

$16,000

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167938731 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,000 / month
Job title: RGM Debt-to-income ratio: 18.73%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 317xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,027.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 40.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167731030

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167731030

$6,400

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167731030 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month*
Job title: Maintenance laborer Debt-to-income ratio: 22.95%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 906xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 31
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,174.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 31
167588567

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167588567

$38,000

6.46%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167588567 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.16%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 900xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $37,570.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 62.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167679061

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167679061

$18,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167679061 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month
Job title: Software Analyst Debt-to-income ratio: 23.72%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 223xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,019.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 39.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166718529

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166718529

$40,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166718529 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 9.37%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 852xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $13,181.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 48.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167759182

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167759182

$10,000

20.55%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167759182 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,583 / month
Job title: merchandiser Debt-to-income ratio: 29.85%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 026xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 11
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,920.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 28.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167767118

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167767118

$15,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167767118 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,750 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 21.52%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 808xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 42
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,979.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167308621

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167308621

$35,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167308621 was requested on February 24, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,333 / month
Job title: Registered Nurse Debt-to-income ratio: 13.98%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 206xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 24, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,773.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167610059

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167610059

$30,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167610059 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,083 / month
Job title: Regional floating Technician Debt-to-income ratio: 33.09%
Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 601xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $34,717.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 73.90% Months Since Last Record: 104
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167453634

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167453634

$25,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167453634 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,667 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 35.32%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 301xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,589.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 45.60% Months Since Last Record: 108
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167942840

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167942840

$8,400

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167942840 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,833 / month
Job title: contractor Debt-to-income ratio: 11.06%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 838xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 44
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,486.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 32.30% Months Since Last Record: 117
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48
167943737

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167943737

$10,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167943737 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,167 / month
Job title: Elevator mechanic Debt-to-income ratio: 6.43%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 112xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 4 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,252.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 88.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167448391

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167448391

$17,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167448391 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.70%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 194xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 28, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1973 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: 15
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,737.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 50.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 32
167799870

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167799870

$20,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167799870 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,250 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 27.55%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 774xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $51,751.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 79.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167825214

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167825214

$20,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167825214 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $4,333 / month
Job title: Superintendent Debt-to-income ratio: 29.54%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 395xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 36
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,260.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 66.00% Months Since Last Record: 58
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 45
167804734

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167804734

$18,700

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167804734 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,110 / month
Job title: Special Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 31.05%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 402xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 21 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 60 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,035.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 42.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 19
166607952

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166607952

$17,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166607952 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,000 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 31.20%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 890xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,291.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 14.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167737920

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167737920

$33,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167737920 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: HEAD ACCOUNTANT Debt-to-income ratio: 20.26%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 906xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 47 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $64,772.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 54.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167801792

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167801792

$10,000

25.65%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167801792 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,583 / month*
Job title: Mech 3 Debt-to-income ratio: 28.00%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 891xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $51,884.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 97.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167456445

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167456445

$12,000

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167456445 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $1,803 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 47.03%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $5,003 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.55%
Location: 937xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,292.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 53.20% Months Since Last Record: 116
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167945029

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167945029

$35,000

16.12%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167945029 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month
Job title: Personal Banker Debt-to-income ratio: 5.99%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 967xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 20
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,457.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 22.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166819641

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166819641

$40,000

8.19%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166819641 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,750 / month
Job title: VP Debt-to-income ratio: 8.88%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 322xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 15, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,649.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 70.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167623349

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167623349

$25,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167623349 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,121 / month
Job title: Merchandising Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 26.58%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 953xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 11 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41
Revolving Credit Balance: $15,405.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 59.30% Months Since Last Record: 110
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167795659

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167795659

$10,400

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167795659 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,667 / month
Job title: Park Ranger Debt-to-income ratio: 20.72%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 782xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $24,594.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 99.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167852364

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167852364

$16,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167852364 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month
Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 16.77%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 606xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,526.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167380151

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167380151

$16,800

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167380151 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: Senior Trial Attorney Debt-to-income ratio: 26.78%
Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 480xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,085.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166688673

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166688673

$12,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166688673 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,417 / month*
Job title: supply chain specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 22.23%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 908xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 7
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,729.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 73.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167915597

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167915597

$10,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167915597 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,250 / month
Job title: Technician Debt-to-income ratio: 24.68%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 820xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $3,423.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 39.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167757486

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167757486

$22,325

16.95%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167757486 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,833 / month
Job title: Housekeeper Debt-to-income ratio: 17.92%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 104xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,616.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 56.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167817170

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167817170

$11,200

16.95%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167817170 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,033 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.22%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 333xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 49
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,237.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 52.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 49
167905878

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167905878

$5,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167905878 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,667 / month
Job title: Phlebotomist Debt-to-income ratio: 8.44%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 190xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 58
Revolving Credit Balance: $2,333.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 17.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167938644

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167938644

$10,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167938644 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,583 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 32.03%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 112xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/1985 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,177.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 38
167752105

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167752105

$15,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167752105 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,417 / month
Job title: Safety & Loss Prevention Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 32.97%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 302xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,508.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 62.20% Months Since Last Record: 81
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167742886

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167742886

$35,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167742886 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $13,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.44%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 743xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 74
Revolving Credit Balance: $34,107.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74
167741350

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167741350

$15,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167741350 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,333 / month
Job title: manufacturing Debt-to-income ratio: 23.45%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 982xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,655.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 46.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167190190

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167190190

$40,000

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167190190 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,167 / month
Job title: Retail sales associate Debt-to-income ratio: 13.40%
Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 8.94%
Location: 015xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,509.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 24.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 9
167876317

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167876317

$18,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167876317 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,917 / month
Job title: Superintendent Debt-to-income ratio: 13.26%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 949xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,135.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 70.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167795549

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167795549

$5,300

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167795549 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: Attorney Debt-to-income ratio: 26.31%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 992xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 7
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,663.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 51.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167901791

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167901791

$10,000

14.30%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167901791 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,550 / month
Job title: Overnight Stocker Debt-to-income ratio: 60.86%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $5,879 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.40%
Location: 651xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,182.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 40.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167887199

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167887199

$5,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167887199 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,833 / month*
Job title: Network technician Debt-to-income ratio: 21.21%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 330xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $22,764.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 61.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167889118

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167889118

$30,000

16.95%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167889118 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,583 / month
Job title: Rail Station Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 14.39%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 275xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,082.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 66.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167429272

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167429272

$14,875

12.40%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167429272 was requested on February 26, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,812 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 120.09%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $8,729 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 37.16%
Location: 275xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 7
Revolving Credit Balance: $31,197.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 45.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167865954

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167865954

$25,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167865954 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,083 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 30.13%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 315xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 51
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,684.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 97.00% Months Since Last Record: 68
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 63
167918305

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167918305

$35,000

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167918305 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,667 / month
Job title: Electrical & Instrumentation Designer Debt-to-income ratio: 9.90%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 752xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $37,679.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167804643

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167804643

$16,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167804643 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 24.78%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 113xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/1989 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $15,884.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 38.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167647256

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167647256

$30,000

8.19%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167647256 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,833 / month
Job title: Machinist Debt-to-income ratio: 15.00%
Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: $9,333 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 17.31%
Location: 601xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,143.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 55.20% Months Since Last Record: 68
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167354641

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167354641

$40,000

6.46%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167354641 was requested on February 24, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,333 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 37.81%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $75,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.15%
Location: 945xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 24, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 32 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $218,692.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 18.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167968751

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167968751

$4,800

14.30%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167968751 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $1,037 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 14.18%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 494xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13
Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 31
167916914

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167916914

$30,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167916914 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,500 / month
Job title: Construction Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 27.81%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 923xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,615.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167608461

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167608461

$36,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167608461 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month*
Job title: Recruiting manager Debt-to-income ratio: 42.76%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,833 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.15%
Location: 752xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 52
Revolving Credit Balance: $43,893.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 78.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 60
167746445

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167746445

$25,000

6.46%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167746445 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,583 / month
Job title: Producer agent Debt-to-income ratio: 8.76%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 282xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 76
Revolving Credit Balance: $17,536.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 64.20% Months Since Last Record: 102
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 76
167951478

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167951478

$11,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167951478 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 26.86%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 029xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,237.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 44.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166325788

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166325788

$16,800

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166325788 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,667 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 17.73%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 752xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 22 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 34 Months Since Last Delinquency: 7
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,286.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 11.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 60
167897849

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167897849

$40,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167897849 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month
Job title: Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 11.70%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: $22,500 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.69%
Location: 850xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,287.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166274577

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166274577

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166274577 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: Sales Strategist Debt-to-income ratio: 19.82%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 600xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/1994 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,503.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: 70
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167715590

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167715590

$30,000

14.30%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167715590 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,750 / month
Job title: Regional VP Debt-to-income ratio: 24.54%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 925xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6
Revolving Credit Balance: $46,785.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 61.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 17
167251202

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167251202

$19,125

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167251202 was requested on February 22, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $1,422 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 65.54%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $6,326 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.44%
Location: 469xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 22, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,823.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 41.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167962489

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167962489

$32,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167962489 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $600 / month
Job title: Delivery Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 305.33%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $20,183 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.35%
Location: 640xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,577.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 70.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167685891

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167685891

$20,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167685891 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,233 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 39.77%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 221xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,296.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167895294

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167895294

$35,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167895294 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $22,917 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.23%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 117xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8
Revolving Credit Balance: $343,017.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 91.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a

Posting Report Supplement No. 3123 dated March 6, 2020

Disclaimer

Lending Club Corp. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:13 UTC
