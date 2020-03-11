MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > LendingClub Corp LC LENDINGCLUB CORP (LC) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- USD --.--% 01:00p LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/09 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 03/06 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU Summary News Ratings Calendar Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus 0 03/11/2020 | 01:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Prospectus Supplement No. 3128 Posting Supplement No. 3128 dated March 11, 2020 to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017 Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration Statement No. 333-218172 LendingClub Corporation Member Payment Dependent Notes This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes. The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan. 168078848 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168078848 $33,925 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168078848 Member loan 168078848 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,333 / month Job title: Managing Editor Debt-to-income ratio: 23.35% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 104xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/1980 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 26 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $113,746.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 50.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167096305 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167096305 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167096305 Member loan 167096305 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $30,833 / month* Job title: Phyaician Debt-to-income ratio: 12.29% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 114xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1990 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13 Revolving Credit Balance: $39,487.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 86.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167695226 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167695226 $18,075 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167695226 Member loan 167695226 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,083 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 10.32% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 586xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21 Revolving Credit Balance: $2,336.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 21 167734648 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167734648 $19,200 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167734648 Member loan 167734648 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,692 / month Job title: Commercial loan assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 33.89% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 882xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 10 Revolving Credit Balance: $47,035.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167746549 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167746549 $40,000 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167746549 Member loan 167746549 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,417 / month Job title: Housekeeping Debt-to-income ratio: 2.85% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $12,250 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.60% Location: 112xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,805.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 7.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168133002 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168133002 $21,700 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168133002 Member loan 168133002 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,583 / month Job title: Sr Finance Manager for Technology Debt-to-income ratio: 15.39% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 762xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39 Revolving Credit Balance: $17,226.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168099604 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168099604 $15,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168099604 Member loan 168099604 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month Job title: President Debt-to-income ratio: 11.90% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 329xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 36 Months Since Last Delinquency: 17 Revolving Credit Balance: $6,473.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 37.60% Months Since Last Record: 57 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167971607 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167971607 $21,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167971607 Member loan 167971607 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $7,667 / month Job title: Civil Service - Health System Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 10.68% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 264xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6 Revolving Credit Balance: $7,274.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 28.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167803668 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167803668 $23,475 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167803668 Member loan 167803668 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 67.23% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 37.92% Location: 490xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: 73 Revolving Credit Balance: $22,086.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 36.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74 167655531 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167655531 $16,575 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167655531 Member loan 167655531 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: n/a Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 0.00% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $16,006 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 9.02% Location: 982xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19 Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 47 167756776 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167756776 $25,000 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167756776 Member loan 167756776 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,333 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 45.42% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $10,500 / month* Joint Debt-to-Income: 33.10% Location: 871xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1992 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 38 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39 Revolving Credit Balance: $10,523.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 60.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48 168089758 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168089758 $25,000 12.40% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168089758 Member loan 168089758 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,750 / month Job title: S&C Technician Debt-to-income ratio: 21.91% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 956xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $12,365.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 49.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168034330 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168034330 $16,800 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168034330 Member loan 168034330 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,000 / month Job title: Sales Associate/Cashier Debt-to-income ratio: 48.15% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.42% Location: 156xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $11,413.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 77.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167548124 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167548124 $36,000 8.81% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167548124 Member loan 167548124 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,000 / month* Job title: Manager/Customer Service Debt-to-income ratio: 17.86% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 958xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 61 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,583.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 20.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74 166931799 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166931799 $18,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166931799 Member loan 166931799 was requested on February 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 0.33% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 658xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 32 Revolving Credit Balance: $39.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 1.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 32 167528661 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167528661 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167528661 Member loan 167528661 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,417 / month Job title: Revenue Contrl Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 21.41% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 191xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: 70 Revolving Credit Balance: $3,958.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 21.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 71 167510997 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167510997 $20,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167510997 Member loan 167510997 was requested on February 27, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,500 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 15.57% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 329xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $18,967.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167947435 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167947435 $20,000 8.19% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167947435 Member loan 167947435 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,250 / month Job title: Houseman Debt-to-income ratio: 28.14% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 104xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 740-744 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,369.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 42.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167959215 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167959215 $14,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167959215 Member loan 167959215 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Assistant Team Leader Debt-to-income ratio: 25.00% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 722xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 50 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,344.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 75.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 8 166718529 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166718529 $40,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166718529 Member loan 166718529 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 9.37% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 852xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $13,181.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 48.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167765199 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167765199 $18,000 8.19% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167765199 Member loan 167765199 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,784 / month Job title: Recycling Specialist II Debt-to-income ratio: 26.67% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 956xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $15,860.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 20.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168199863 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168199863 $18,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168199863 Member loan 168199863 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Business Systems Administrator Debt-to-income ratio: 20.48% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 907xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,281.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 59.70% Months Since Last Record: 91 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168159536 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168159536 $16,825 7.56% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168159536 Member loan 168159536 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,333 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 34.41% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 654xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 740-744 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $11,788.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168126259 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168126259 $40,000 16.12% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168126259 Member loan 168126259 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,917 / month Job title: Agriculture Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 86.90% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $13,917 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.55% Location: 730xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 40 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $58,025.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 79.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167149002 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167149002 $1,500 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167149002 Member loan 167149002 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 18.85% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 137xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 46 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,497.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 79.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167993022 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167993022 $18,400 25.65% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167993022 Member loan 167993022 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 33.68% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 483xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,666.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 77.40% Months Since Last Record: 79 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167825214 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167825214 $20,000 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167825214 Member loan 167825214 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $4,333 / month Job title: Superintendent Debt-to-income ratio: 29.54% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 395xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 36 Revolving Credit Balance: $16,260.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 66.00% Months Since Last Record: 58 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 45 167804734 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167804734 $18,700 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167804734 Member loan 167804734 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,110 / month Job title: Special Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 31.05% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 402xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 21 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 60 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19 Revolving Credit Balance: $30,035.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 42.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 19 168137787 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168137787 $40,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168137787 Member loan 168137787 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $16,667 / month Job title: District attorney investigator Debt-to-income ratio: 11.15% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 925xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 49 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $96,349.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 35.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166957901 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166957901 $26,900 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166957901 Member loan 166957901 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,833 / month Job title: Assustantmanager Debt-to-income ratio: 34.68% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 974xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $13,558.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 58.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167737920 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167737920 $33,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167737920 Member loan 167737920 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: HEAD ACCOUNTANT Debt-to-income ratio: 20.26% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 906xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 47 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $64,772.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 54.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167063476 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167063476 $24,025 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167063476 Member loan 167063476 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $16,667 / month* Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 15.91% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $24,167 / month* Joint Debt-to-Income: 19.90% Location: 670xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 19, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 58 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,849.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 34.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 58 167893312 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167893312 $31,575 11.02% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167893312 Member loan 167893312 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,833 / month Job title: RN Debt-to-income ratio: 16.13% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 743xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 780-784 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $3,975.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 22.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168000833 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168000833 $20,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168000833 Member loan 168000833 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month Job title: Government Account Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 27.54% Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 312xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 37 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 69 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41 Revolving Credit Balance: $20,366.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 53.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 42 168157505 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168157505 $10,000 11.71% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168157505 Member loan 168157505 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,817 / month Job title: Deli Clerk Debt-to-income ratio: 14.20% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 281xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $8,281.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 47.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167945029 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167945029 $35,000 16.12% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167945029 Member loan 167945029 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month Job title: Personal Banker Debt-to-income ratio: 5.99% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 967xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 20 Revolving Credit Balance: $11,457.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 22.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166819641 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166819641 $40,000 8.19% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 166819641 Member loan 166819641 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,750 / month Job title: VP Debt-to-income ratio: 8.88% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 322xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 15, 2020: Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $30,649.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 70.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168170700 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168170700 $17,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168170700 Member loan 168170700 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $20,833 / month Job title: Program Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 11.56% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 913xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 16 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,447.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 30.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 16 167048888 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167048888 $10,625 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167048888 Member loan 167048888 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 18.02% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 660xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $4,382.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 51.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168043976 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168043976 $21,000 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168043976 Member loan 168043976 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,250 / month Job title: Tech Debt-to-income ratio: 35.92% Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: $10,167 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 29.33% Location: 296xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $20,564.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 66.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167993678 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167993678 $24,000 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167993678 Member loan 167993678 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,833 / month Job title: Welder Debt-to-income ratio: 14.32% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 283xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: 80 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,968.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 78.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 80 167852364 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167852364 $16,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167852364 Member loan 167852364 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 16.77% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 606xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $30,526.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168049236 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168049236 $38,400 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168049236 Member loan 168049236 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $17,983 / month Job title: Director of Finance Debt-to-income ratio: 18.60% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 281xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 45 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38 Revolving Credit Balance: $45,977.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 52.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167812176 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167812176 $32,000 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167812176 Member loan 167812176 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 12.07% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $14,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 20.46% Location: 197xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $1,742.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 23.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167817170 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167817170 $11,200 16.95% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167817170 Member loan 167817170 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,033 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.22% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 333xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 49 Revolving Credit Balance: $8,237.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 52.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 49 168223198 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168223198 $13,950 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168223198 Member loan 168223198 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $14,458 / month Job title: Program Manager, Chief of Staff Debt-to-income ratio: 31.09% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 180xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 24 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 41 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $75,604.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 84.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167742886 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167742886 $35,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167742886 Member loan 167742886 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $13,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.44% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 743xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 74 Revolving Credit Balance: $34,107.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74 167190190 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167190190 $40,000 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167190190 Member loan 167190190 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,167 / month Job title: Retail sales associate Debt-to-income ratio: 13.40% Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 8.94% Location: 015xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,509.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 24.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 9 167889118 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167889118 $30,000 16.95% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167889118 Member loan 167889118 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,583 / month Job title: Rail Station Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 14.39% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 275xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,082.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 66.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168204772 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168204772 $18,450 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168204772 Member loan 168204772 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,583 / month Job title: Human Resources Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 15.86% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 779xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39 Revolving Credit Balance: $7,076.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 35.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 85 167865954 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167865954 $25,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167865954 Member loan 167865954 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,083 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 30.13% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 315xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 51 Revolving Credit Balance: $19,684.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 97.00% Months Since Last Record: 68 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 63 167918305 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167918305 $35,000 16.12% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167918305 Member loan 167918305 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,667 / month Job title: Electrical & Instrumentation Designer Debt-to-income ratio: 9.90% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 752xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $37,679.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167749014 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167749014 $6,900 11.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167749014 Member loan 167749014 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,662 / month Job title: Engineering Technician II Debt-to-income ratio: 21.69% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 993xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 31 Revolving Credit Balance: $6,583.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 29.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 36 168033258 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168033258 $26,100 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168033258 Member loan 168033258 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $14,083 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 13.48% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 493xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $21,897.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 58.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167831407 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167831407 $10,000 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167831407 Member loan 167831407 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,583 / month Job title: Peace Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 12.78% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 934xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1989 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 28 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,325.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 55.50% Months Since Last Record: 81 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 78 167608461 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167608461 $36,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167608461 Member loan 167608461 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month* Job title: Recruiting manager Debt-to-income ratio: 42.76% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,833 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.15% Location: 752xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 52 Revolving Credit Balance: $43,893.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 78.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 60 167916914 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167916914 $30,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167916914 Member loan 167916914 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,500 / month Job title: Construction Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 27.81% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 923xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $12,615.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167882226 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167882226 $15,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167882226 Member loan 167882226 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $13,750 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 6.11% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 119xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,973.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 63.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168175344 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168175344 $14,875 13.08% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168175344 Member loan 168175344 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,167 / month Job title: Environmental Scientist Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 22.03% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 16.09% Location: 707xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 35 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $1,259.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 19.40% Months Since Last Record: 54 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167897849 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167897849 $40,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167897849 Member loan 167897849 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month Job title: Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 11.70% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: $22,500 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.69% Location: 850xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $16,287.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166274577 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166274577 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166274577 Member loan 166274577 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: Sales Strategist Debt-to-income ratio: 19.82% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 600xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/1994 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69 Revolving Credit Balance: $7,503.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: 70 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168161788 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168161788 $32,000 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168161788 Member loan 168161788 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $12,500 / month Job title: Senior Project Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 17.88% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 330xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/1990 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $44,389.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 35.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167962489 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167962489 $32,000 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167962489 Member loan 167962489 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $600 / month Job title: Delivery Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 305.33% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $20,183 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.35% Location: 640xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $6,577.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 70.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167685891 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167685891 $20,000 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167685891 Member loan 167685891 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,233 / month Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 39.77% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 221xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,296.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 57.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167895294 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167895294 $35,000 17.74% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167895294 Member loan 167895294 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $22,917 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.23% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 117xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8 Revolving Credit Balance: $343,017.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 91.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167953789 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167953789 $12,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167953789 Member loan 167953789 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 14.00% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 331xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 49 Revolving Credit Balance: $22,854.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 67.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a Posting Report Supplement No. 3128 dated March 11, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lending Club Corp. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 16:59:06 UTC 0 Latest news on LENDINGCLUB CORP 01:00p LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/09 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 03/06 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 02/28 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 02/26 LENDINGCLUB CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme.. AQ 02/25 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing - 424B3 PU 02/24 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing - 424B3 PU 02/19 LENDINGCLUB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re.. AQ 02/19 LENDINGCLUB CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale.. AQ 02/19 LENDINGCLUB : Acquisition of Radius Bancorp Presentation PU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 807 M EBIT 2020 108 M Net income 2020 28,9 M Finance 2020 523 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 32,4x P/E ratio 2021 17,4x EV / Sales2020 0,48x EV / Sales2021 0,28x Capitalization 912 M Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 18,45 $ Last Close Price 10,26 $ Spread / Highest target 144% Spread / Average Target 79,9% Spread / Lowest Target 36,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.