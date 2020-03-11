LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus

Log in
03/11/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Prospectus Supplement No. 3128

Posting Supplement No. 3128 dated March 11, 2020

to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration Statement No. 333-218172

LendingClub Corporation

Member Payment Dependent Notes

This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.

The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.

168078848

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168078848

$33,925

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168078848 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,333 / month
Job title: Managing Editor Debt-to-income ratio: 23.35%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 104xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/1980 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 26 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $113,746.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 50.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167096305

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167096305

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167096305 was requested on February 28, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $30,833 / month*
Job title: Phyaician Debt-to-income ratio: 12.29%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 114xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1990 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 13
Revolving Credit Balance: $39,487.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 86.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167695226

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167695226

$18,075

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167695226 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,083 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 10.32%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 586xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 3 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21
Revolving Credit Balance: $2,336.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 48.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 21
167734648

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167734648

$19,200

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167734648 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,692 / month
Job title: Commercial loan assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 33.89%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 882xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 10
Revolving Credit Balance: $47,035.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167746549

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167746549

$40,000

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167746549 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,417 / month
Job title: Housekeeping Debt-to-income ratio: 2.85%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $12,250 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 15.60%
Location: 112xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 790-794 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 55
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,805.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 7.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168133002

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168133002

$21,700

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168133002 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,583 / month
Job title: Sr Finance Manager for Technology Debt-to-income ratio: 15.39%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 762xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39
Revolving Credit Balance: $17,226.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168099604

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168099604

$15,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168099604 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month
Job title: President Debt-to-income ratio: 11.90%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 329xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 36 Months Since Last Delinquency: 17
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,473.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 37.60% Months Since Last Record: 57
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167971607

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167971607

$21,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167971607 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $7,667 / month
Job title: Civil Service - Health System Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 10.68%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 264xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,274.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 28.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167803668

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167803668

$23,475

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167803668 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,167 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 67.23%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $8,333 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 37.92%
Location: 490xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: 73
Revolving Credit Balance: $22,086.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 36.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74
167655531

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167655531

$16,575

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167655531 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: n/a
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 0.00%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $16,006 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 9.02%
Location: 982xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 1, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19
Revolving Credit Balance: $0.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 0.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 47
167756776

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167756776

$25,000

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167756776 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,333 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 45.42%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $10,500 / month*
Joint Debt-to-Income: 33.10%
Location: 871xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1992 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 38 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,523.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 60.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 48
168089758

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168089758

$25,000

12.40%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168089758 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,750 / month
Job title: S&C Technician Debt-to-income ratio: 21.91%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 956xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 9 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,365.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 49.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168034330

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168034330

$16,800

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168034330 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,000 / month
Job title: Sales Associate/Cashier Debt-to-income ratio: 48.15%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.42%
Location: 156xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,413.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 77.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167548124

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167548124

$36,000

8.81%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167548124 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,000 / month*
Job title: Manager/Customer Service Debt-to-income ratio: 17.86%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 958xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 61
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,583.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 20.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74
166931799

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166931799

$18,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166931799 was requested on February 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,167 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 0.33%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 658xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 2 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 32
Revolving Credit Balance: $39.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 1.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 32
167528661

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167528661

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167528661 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,417 / month
Job title: Revenue Contrl Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 21.41%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 191xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: 70
Revolving Credit Balance: $3,958.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 21.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 71
167510997

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167510997

$20,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167510997 was requested on February 27, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,500 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 15.57%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 329xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $18,967.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167947435

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167947435

$20,000

8.19%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167947435 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,250 / month
Job title: Houseman Debt-to-income ratio: 28.14%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 104xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 740-744 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,369.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 42.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167959215

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167959215

$14,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167959215 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Assistant Team Leader Debt-to-income ratio: 25.00%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 722xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 50 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,344.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 75.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 8
166718529

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166718529

$40,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166718529 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 9.37%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 852xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $13,181.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 48.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167765199

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167765199

$18,000

8.19%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167765199 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,784 / month
Job title: Recycling Specialist II Debt-to-income ratio: 26.67%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 956xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $15,860.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 20.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168199863

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168199863

$18,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168199863 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Business Systems Administrator Debt-to-income ratio: 20.48%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 907xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,281.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 59.70% Months Since Last Record: 91
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168159536

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168159536

$16,825

7.56%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168159536 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,333 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 34.41%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 654xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 740-744 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 10 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,788.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168126259

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168126259

$40,000

16.12%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168126259 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,917 / month
Job title: Agriculture Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 86.90%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $13,917 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.55%
Location: 730xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 40 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $58,025.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 79.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167149002

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167149002

$1,500

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167149002 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 18.85%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 137xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 20, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 46
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,497.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 79.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167993022

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167993022

$18,400

25.65%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167993022 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 33.68%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 483xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,666.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 77.40% Months Since Last Record: 79
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167825214

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167825214

$20,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167825214 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $4,333 / month
Job title: Superintendent Debt-to-income ratio: 29.54%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 395xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 36
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,260.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 66.00% Months Since Last Record: 58
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 45
167804734

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167804734

$18,700

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167804734 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,110 / month
Job title: Special Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 31.05%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 402xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/1997 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 21 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 60 Months Since Last Delinquency: 19
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,035.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 42.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 19
168137787

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168137787

$40,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168137787 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $16,667 / month
Job title: District attorney investigator Debt-to-income ratio: 11.15%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 925xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 49 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $96,349.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 35.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166957901

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166957901

$26,900

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166957901 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,833 / month
Job title: Assustantmanager Debt-to-income ratio: 34.68%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 974xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $13,558.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167737920

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167737920

$33,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167737920 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: HEAD ACCOUNTANT Debt-to-income ratio: 20.26%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 906xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 47 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $64,772.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 54.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167063476

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167063476

$24,025

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167063476 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $16,667 / month*
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 15.91%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $24,167 / month*
Joint Debt-to-Income: 19.90%
Location: 670xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 19, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 15 Months Since Last Delinquency: 58
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,849.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 34.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 58
167893312

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167893312

$31,575

11.02%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167893312 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,833 / month
Job title: RN Debt-to-income ratio: 16.13%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 743xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 780-784 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $3,975.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 22.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168000833

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168000833

$20,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168000833 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,417 / month
Job title: Government Account Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 27.54%
Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 312xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 37 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 69 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,366.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 53.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 42
168157505

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168157505

$10,000

11.71%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168157505 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,817 / month
Job title: Deli Clerk Debt-to-income ratio: 14.20%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 281xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 6 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,281.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 47.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167945029

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167945029

$35,000

16.12%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167945029 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month
Job title: Personal Banker Debt-to-income ratio: 5.99%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 967xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 20
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,457.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 22.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166819641

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166819641

$40,000

8.19%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166819641 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,750 / month
Job title: VP Debt-to-income ratio: 8.88%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 322xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 15, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,649.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 70.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168170700

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168170700

$17,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168170700 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $20,833 / month
Job title: Program Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 11.56%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 913xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 16
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,447.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 30.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 16
167048888

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167048888

$10,625

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167048888 was requested on February 25, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 18.02%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 660xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,382.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 51.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168043976

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168043976

$21,000

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168043976 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $5,250 / month
Job title: Tech Debt-to-income ratio: 35.92%
Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: $10,167 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 29.33%
Location: 296xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,564.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 66.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167993678

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167993678

$24,000

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167993678 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,833 / month
Job title: Welder Debt-to-income ratio: 14.32%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 283xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 4 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 12 Months Since Last Delinquency: 80
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,968.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 78.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 80
167852364

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167852364

$16,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167852364 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $12,500 / month
Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 16.77%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 606xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $30,526.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168049236

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168049236

$38,400

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168049236 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $17,983 / month
Job title: Director of Finance Debt-to-income ratio: 18.60%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 281xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 45 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38
Revolving Credit Balance: $45,977.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 52.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167812176

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167812176

$32,000

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167812176 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 12.07%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $14,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 20.46%
Location: 197xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $1,742.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 23.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167817170

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167817170

$11,200

16.95%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167817170 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,033 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.22%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 333xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 49
Revolving Credit Balance: $8,237.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 52.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 49
168223198

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168223198

$13,950

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168223198 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $14,458 / month
Job title: Program Manager, Chief of Staff Debt-to-income ratio: 31.09%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 180xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1998 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 24 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 41 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $75,604.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 84.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167742886

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167742886

$35,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167742886 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $13,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.44%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 743xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 74
Revolving Credit Balance: $34,107.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 74
167190190

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167190190

$40,000

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167190190 was requested on March 1, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,167 / month
Job title: Retail sales associate Debt-to-income ratio: 13.40%
Length of employment: 9 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 8.94%
Location: 015xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 21, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 13 Months Since Last Delinquency: 9
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,509.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 24.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 9
167889118

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167889118

$30,000

16.95%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167889118 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,583 / month
Job title: Rail Station Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 14.39%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 275xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,082.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 66.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168204772

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168204772

$18,450

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168204772 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,583 / month
Job title: Human Resources Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 15.86%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 779xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: 39
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,076.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 35.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 85
167865954

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167865954

$25,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167865954 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,083 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 30.13%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 315xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/1987 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 51
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,684.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 97.00% Months Since Last Record: 68
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 63
167918305

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167918305

$35,000

16.12%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167918305 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,667 / month
Job title: Electrical & Instrumentation Designer Debt-to-income ratio: 9.90%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 752xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2001 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $37,679.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167749014

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167749014

$6,900

11.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167749014 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,662 / month
Job title: Engineering Technician II Debt-to-income ratio: 21.69%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 993xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 3, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2011 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: 31
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,583.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 29.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 36
168033258

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168033258

$26,100

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168033258 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $14,083 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 13.48%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 493xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,897.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167831407

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167831407

$10,000

6.46%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167831407 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $9,583 / month
Job title: Peace Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 12.78%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 934xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1989 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 28
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,325.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 55.50% Months Since Last Record: 81
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 78
167608461

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167608461

$36,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167608461 was requested on February 29, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month*
Job title: Recruiting manager Debt-to-income ratio: 42.76%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $9,833 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.15%
Location: 752xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 29, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: 52
Revolving Credit Balance: $43,893.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 78.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 60
167916914

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167916914

$30,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167916914 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,500 / month
Job title: Construction Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 27.81%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 923xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $12,615.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167882226

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167882226

$15,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167882226 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $13,750 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 6.11%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 119xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,973.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 63.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168175344

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168175344

$14,875

13.08%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168175344 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $5,167 / month
Job title: Environmental Scientist Supervisor Debt-to-income ratio: 22.03%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 16.09%
Location: 707xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 35 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $1,259.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 19.40% Months Since Last Record: 54
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167897849

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167897849

$40,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167897849 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $11,667 / month
Job title: Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 11.70%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: $22,500 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.69%
Location: 850xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2000 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $16,287.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166274577

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166274577

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166274577 was requested on February 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: Sales Strategist Debt-to-income ratio: 19.82%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 600xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/1994 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: 69
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,503.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: 70
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168161788

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168161788

$32,000

6.46%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168161788 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $12,500 / month
Job title: Senior Project Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 17.88%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 330xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/1990 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $44,389.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 35.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167962489

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167962489

$32,000

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167962489 was requested on March 6, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $600 / month
Job title: Delivery Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 305.33%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $20,183 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.35%
Location: 640xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 725-729 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/2014 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,577.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 70.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167685891

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167685891

$20,000

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167685891 was requested on March 2, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,233 / month
Job title: Driver Debt-to-income ratio: 39.77%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 221xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,296.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 57.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167895294

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167895294

$35,000

17.74%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167895294 was requested on March 5, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $22,917 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.23%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 117xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 22 Months Since Last Delinquency: 8
Revolving Credit Balance: $343,017.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 91.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167953789

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167953789

$12,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167953789 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 14.00%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 331xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 6, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2015 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 49
Revolving Credit Balance: $22,854.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 67.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a

Posting Report Supplement No. 3128 dated March 11, 2020

Disclaimer

Lending Club Corp. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 16:59:06 UTC
