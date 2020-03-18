Log in
LENDINGCLUB CORP

(LC)

LENDINGCLUB CORP

(LC)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus

03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT

Prospectus Supplement No. 3134

Posting Supplement No. 3134 dated March 17, 2020

to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration Statement No. 333-218172

LendingClub Corporation

Member Payment Dependent Notes

This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.

The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.

168499467

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168499467

$31,900

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168499467 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month
Job title: SO2 Debt-to-income ratio: 21.02%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $14,167 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 14.15%
Location: 797xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 750-754 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,375.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 44.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167409784

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167409784

$25,000

7.02%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167409784 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,083 / month
Job title: Fulfillment Associate Debt-to-income ratio: 67.69%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $13,750 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 11.29%
Location: 925xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 22 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $23,812.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 27.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168078848

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168078848

$33,925

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168078848 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,333 / month
Job title: Managing Editor Debt-to-income ratio: 23.35%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 104xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/1980 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 26 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $113,746.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 50.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168244482

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168244482

$38,525

13.08%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168244482 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,333 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.92%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 914xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 11, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $29,111.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 28.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168554382

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168554382

$13,000

6.46%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168554382 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,500 / month
Job title: Service Delivery Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 13.08%
Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 930xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 40 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $25,581.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 25.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167734648

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167734648

$19,200

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167734648 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,692 / month
Job title: Commercial loan assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 33.89%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 882xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 10
Revolving Credit Balance: $47,035.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168331840

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168331840

$20,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168331840 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,167 / month
Job title: HR Generalist Debt-to-income ratio: 14.38%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 917xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,484.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 59.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168170700

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168170700

$17,000

13.08%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168170700 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $20,833 / month
Job title: Program Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 11.56%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 913xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 16
Revolving Credit Balance: $4,447.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 30.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 16
168529216

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168529216

$20,000

23.05%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168529216 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,000 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 27.63%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 294xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 01/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 42 Months Since Last Delinquency: 30
Revolving Credit Balance: $17,286.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 46.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 41
167930573

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167930573

$40,000

7.56%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167930573 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $11,250 / month
Job title: Business Analyst Debt-to-income ratio: 5.28%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 481xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18
Revolving Credit Balance: $58,711.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 51.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168049236

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168049236

$38,400

12.40%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168049236 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $17,983 / month
Job title: Director of Finance Debt-to-income ratio: 18.60%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 281xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 11/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 45 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38
Revolving Credit Balance: $45,977.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 52.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167812176

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167812176

$32,000

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167812176 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 12.07%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $14,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 20.46%
Location: 197xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 06/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $1,742.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 23.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168300059

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168300059

$20,000

13.08%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168300059 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,167 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 35.19%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $15,667 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.60%
Location: 142xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 12, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 82
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,060.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 74.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 82
168340381

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168340381

$35,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168340381 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,333 / month
Job title: Client Service Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 21.37%
Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 100xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $32,544.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 56.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166975019

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166975019

$15,000

15.24%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166975019 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,333 / month
Job title: Server Debt-to-income ratio: 28.94%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 985xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $20,914.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 45.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168540887

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168540887

$27,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168540887 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $12,833 / month
Job title: Supv Inst Syst Spec Debt-to-income ratio: 29.99%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 318xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1992 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 39 Months Since Last Delinquency: 74
Revolving Credit Balance: $57,168.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 82.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168034330

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168034330

$16,800

20.55%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168034330 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,000 / month
Job title: Sales Associate/Cashier Debt-to-income ratio: 48.15%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.42%
Location: 156xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $11,413.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 77.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167493605

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167493605

$16,800

12.40%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167493605 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,333 / month*
Job title: Welder Debt-to-income ratio: 48.81%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $7,083 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 23.35%
Location: 397xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 745-749 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $6,915.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 30.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168351638

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168351638

$30,000

18.62%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168351638 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,800 / month
Job title: Human Service Program Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 25.21%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 330xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 13, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $22,399.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 86.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168155876

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168155876

$27,000

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168155876 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,417 / month
Job title: Account Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 30.64%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 452xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: 42
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,274.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 95.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168549801

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168549801

$21,625

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168549801 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,917 / month
Job title: Bookkeeper Debt-to-income ratio: 39.79%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 871xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 27 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 51 Months Since Last Delinquency: 35
Revolving Credit Balance: $69,436.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 62.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167694619

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167694619

$25,000

12.40%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167694619 was requested on March 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,750 / month
Job title: clerk Debt-to-income ratio: 59.76%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: $12,833 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.57%
Location: 117xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $9,764.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 43.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168201646

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168201646

$24,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168201646 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $13,500 / month
Job title: Commercial Sales Area Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 18.65%
Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 349xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 07/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 20 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $56,047.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 51.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167528661

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167528661

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167528661 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,417 / month
Job title: Revenue Contrl Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 21.41%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 191xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: 70
Revolving Credit Balance: $3,958.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 21.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 71
168033258

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168033258

$26,100

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168033258 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $14,083 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 13.48%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 493xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,897.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167817705

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167817705

$33,600

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167817705 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,000 / month
Job title: Home Aid Debt-to-income ratio: 19.50%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $12,833 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 27.70%
Location: 100xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 740-744 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,200.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 18.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168556710

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168556710

$8,000

11.71%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168556710 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,333 / month
Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.89%
Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 922xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $21,117.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 60.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168559521

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168559521

$4,000

15.24%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168559521 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,333 / month
Job title: Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 7.27%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 212xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4
Revolving Credit Balance: $227.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 45.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168542715

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168542715

$40,000

7.56%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168542715 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $20,000 / month
Job title: Branch Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 16.07%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 660xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $125,774.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 92.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168199863

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168199863

$18,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168199863 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month
Job title: Business Systems Administrator Debt-to-income ratio: 20.48%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 907xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 05/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $19,281.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 59.70% Months Since Last Record: 91
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168501885

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168501885

$40,000

8.81%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168501885 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $43,750 / month
Job title: Director Debt-to-income ratio: 13.55%
Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 101xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 02/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 22
Revolving Credit Balance: $61,455.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 92.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168126259

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168126259

$40,000

16.12%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168126259 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,917 / month
Job title: Agriculture Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 86.90%
Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $13,917 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.55%
Location: 730xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 40 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $58,025.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 79.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167403661

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167403661

$26,000

14.30%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167403661 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $14,667 / month*
Job title: President Debt-to-income ratio: 14.84%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 913xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 09/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21
Revolving Credit Balance: $27,588.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 23
167451459

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167451459

$17,725

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167451459 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,500 / month
Job title: PAT Debt-to-income ratio: 19.20%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 245xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: 71
Revolving Credit Balance: $14,954.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 37.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 71
168526128

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168526128

$17,000

16.12%

1.00%

Five years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168526128 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,917 / month
Job title: Safety officer Debt-to-income ratio: 29.89%
Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 363xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 08/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 16
Revolving Credit Balance: $7,839.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 55.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 16
168493687

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168493687

$8,000

23.05%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168493687 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,000 / month
Job title: Relationship Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 33.06%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 531xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 45 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27
Revolving Credit Balance: $60,001.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 83.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168476852

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168476852

$15,950

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168476852 was requested on March 15, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,750 / month
Job title: Registered nurse Debt-to-income ratio: 25.63%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 126xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 15, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 34 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1
Total Credit Lines: 53 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6
Revolving Credit Balance: $18,148.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 26.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
166957901

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

166957901

$26,900

25.65%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 166957901 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,833 / month
Job title: Assustantmanager Debt-to-income ratio: 34.68%
Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 974xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a
Revolving Credit Balance: $13,558.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 58.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168544436

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168544436

$25,000

16.95%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168544436 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: JOINT
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,667 / month
Job title: Customer Service Advisor Debt-to-income ratio: 26.03%
Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: $10,833 / month
Joint Debt-to-Income: 25.68%
Location: 838xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 12/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 28
Revolving Credit Balance: $5,891.00 Public Records On File: 1
Revolving Line Utilization: 32.70% Months Since Last Record: 93
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
168472757

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

168472757

$19,000

10.33%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 168472757 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,000 / month
Job title: Medical Assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 26.23%
Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 787xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 15, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 03/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0
Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41
Revolving Credit Balance: $17,948.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 96.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a
167276167

Member Loan ID

Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered

Stated interest rate

Note Service Charge

Initial maturity

Final maturity

167276167

$10,000

8.81%

1.00%

Three years after issuance

Five years after issuance

Member loan 167276167 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':

Application Type: INDIVIDUAL
Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,833 / month
Job title: ITAS Debt-to-income ratio: 19.70%
Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a
Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a
Location: 113xx

A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 23, 2020:

Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0
Earliest Credit Line: 10/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00
Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2
Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 15
Revolving Credit Balance: $10,742.00 Public Records On File: 0
Revolving Line Utilization: 32.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a

Posting Report Supplement No. 3134 dated March 17, 2020

Disclaimer

Lending Club Corp. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 10:11:21 UTC
