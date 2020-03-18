MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > LendingClub Corp LC LENDINGCLUB CORP (LC) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- USD --.--% 06:12a LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/16 LENDINGCLUB CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 03/16 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU Summary News Ratings Calendar Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus 0 03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Prospectus Supplement No. 3134 Posting Supplement No. 3134 dated March 17, 2020 to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017 Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration Statement No. 333-218172 LendingClub Corporation Member Payment Dependent Notes This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes. The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan. 168499467 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168499467 $31,900 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168499467 Member loan 168499467 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $9,167 / month Job title: SO2 Debt-to-income ratio: 21.02% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $14,167 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 14.15% Location: 797xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020: Credit Score Range: 750-754 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 7 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 7 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $6,375.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 44.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167409784 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167409784 $25,000 7.02% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167409784 Member loan 167409784 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,083 / month Job title: Fulfillment Associate Debt-to-income ratio: 67.69% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: $13,750 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 11.29% Location: 925xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020: Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 22 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $23,812.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 27.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168078848 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168078848 $33,925 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168078848 Member loan 168078848 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $18,333 / month Job title: Managing Editor Debt-to-income ratio: 23.35% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 104xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 700-704 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/1980 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 26 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $113,746.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 50.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168244482 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168244482 $38,525 13.08% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168244482 Member loan 168244482 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,333 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 16.92% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 914xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 11, 2020: Credit Score Range: 715-719 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $29,111.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 28.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168554382 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168554382 $13,000 6.46% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168554382 Member loan 168554382 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $6,500 / month Job title: Service Delivery Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 13.08% Length of employment: 7 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 930xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 735-739 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 40 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $25,581.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 25.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167734648 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167734648 $19,200 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167734648 Member loan 167734648 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $3,692 / month Job title: Commercial loan assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 33.89% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 882xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/1984 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 10 Revolving Credit Balance: $47,035.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168331840 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168331840 $20,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168331840 Member loan 168331840 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,167 / month Job title: HR Generalist Debt-to-income ratio: 14.38% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 917xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2012 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $21,484.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 59.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168170700 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168170700 $17,000 13.08% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168170700 Member loan 168170700 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $20,833 / month Job title: Program Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 11.56% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 913xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 3 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 16 Revolving Credit Balance: $4,447.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 30.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 16 168529216 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168529216 $20,000 23.05% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168529216 Member loan 168529216 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $4,000 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 27.63% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 294xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 01/1996 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 19 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 42 Months Since Last Delinquency: 30 Revolving Credit Balance: $17,286.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 46.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 41 167930573 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167930573 $40,000 7.56% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167930573 Member loan 167930573 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $11,250 / month Job title: Business Analyst Debt-to-income ratio: 5.28% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 481xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 18 Revolving Credit Balance: $58,711.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 51.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168049236 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168049236 $38,400 12.40% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168049236 Member loan 168049236 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $17,983 / month Job title: Director of Finance Debt-to-income ratio: 18.60% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 281xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 11/2004 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 45 Months Since Last Delinquency: 38 Revolving Credit Balance: $45,977.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 52.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167812176 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167812176 $32,000 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167812176 Member loan 167812176 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: Owner Debt-to-income ratio: 12.07% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $14,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 20.46% Location: 197xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 06/2016 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 5 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 6 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $1,742.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 23.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168300059 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168300059 $20,000 13.08% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168300059 Member loan 168300059 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,167 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 35.19% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: $15,667 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.60% Location: 142xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 12, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 82 Revolving Credit Balance: $21,060.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 74.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 82 168340381 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168340381 $35,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168340381 Member loan 168340381 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $8,333 / month Job title: Client Service Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 21.37% Length of employment: 8 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 100xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2002 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 11 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $32,544.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 56.70% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166975019 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166975019 $15,000 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166975019 Member loan 166975019 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $7,333 / month Job title: Server Debt-to-income ratio: 28.94% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 985xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 37 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $20,914.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 45.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168540887 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168540887 $27,000 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168540887 Member loan 168540887 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $12,833 / month Job title: Supv Inst Syst Spec Debt-to-income ratio: 29.99% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 318xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1992 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 39 Months Since Last Delinquency: 74 Revolving Credit Balance: $57,168.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 82.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168034330 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168034330 $16,800 20.55% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168034330 Member loan 168034330 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $2,000 / month Job title: Sales Associate/Cashier Debt-to-income ratio: 48.15% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: $7,417 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 18.42% Location: 156xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $11,413.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 77.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167493605 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167493605 $16,800 12.40% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167493605 Member loan 167493605 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,333 / month* Job title: Welder Debt-to-income ratio: 48.81% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $7,083 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 23.35% Location: 397xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 745-749 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 25 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $6,915.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 30.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168351638 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168351638 $30,000 18.62% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168351638 Member loan 168351638 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,800 / month Job title: Human Service Program Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 25.21% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 330xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 13, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $22,399.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 86.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168155876 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168155876 $27,000 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168155876 Member loan 168155876 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,417 / month Job title: Account Specialist Debt-to-income ratio: 30.64% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 452xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/1995 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 17 Months Since Last Delinquency: 42 Revolving Credit Balance: $21,274.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 95.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168549801 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168549801 $21,625 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168549801 Member loan 168549801 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $6,917 / month Job title: Bookkeeper Debt-to-income ratio: 39.79% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 871xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1986 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 27 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 51 Months Since Last Delinquency: 35 Revolving Credit Balance: $69,436.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 62.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167694619 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167694619 $25,000 12.40% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 167694619 Member loan 167694619 was requested on March 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,750 / month Job title: clerk Debt-to-income ratio: 59.76% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: $12,833 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 24.57% Location: 117xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020: Credit Score Range: 730-734 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 30 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $9,764.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 43.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168201646 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168201646 $24,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168201646 Member loan 168201646 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $13,500 / month Job title: Commercial Sales Area Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 18.65% Length of employment: 2 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 349xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 685-689 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 07/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 20 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 29 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $56,047.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 51.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167528661 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167528661 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167528661 Member loan 167528661 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,417 / month Job title: Revenue Contrl Officer Debt-to-income ratio: 21.41% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 191xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/1993 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 33 Months Since Last Delinquency: 70 Revolving Credit Balance: $3,958.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 21.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 71 168033258 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168033258 $26,100 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168033258 Member loan 168033258 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $14,083 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 13.48% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 493xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 15 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 26 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $21,897.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 58.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167817705 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167817705 $33,600 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167817705 Member loan 167817705 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,000 / month Job title: Home Aid Debt-to-income ratio: 19.50% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: $12,833 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 27.70% Location: 100xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020: Credit Score Range: 740-744 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 14 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $10,200.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 18.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168556710 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168556710 $8,000 11.71% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168556710 Member loan 168556710 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $7,333 / month Job title: n/a Debt-to-income ratio: 26.89% Length of employment: n/a Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 922xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $21,117.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 60.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168559521 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168559521 $4,000 15.24% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168559521 Member loan 168559521 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,333 / month Job title: Sales Debt-to-income ratio: 7.27% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 212xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 695-699 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/2009 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 10 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: 4 Revolving Credit Balance: $227.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 45.40% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168542715 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168542715 $40,000 7.56% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168542715 Member loan 168542715 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $20,000 / month Job title: Branch Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 16.07% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 660xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 18 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $125,774.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 92.30% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168199863 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168199863 $18,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168199863 Member loan 168199863 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,000 / month Job title: Business Systems Administrator Debt-to-income ratio: 20.48% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 907xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 05/2013 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 20 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $19,281.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 59.70% Months Since Last Record: 91 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168501885 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168501885 $40,000 8.81% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168501885 Member loan 168501885 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $43,750 / month Job title: Director Debt-to-income ratio: 13.55% Length of employment: 5 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 101xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 02/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 14 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 28 Months Since Last Delinquency: 22 Revolving Credit Balance: $61,455.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 92.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168126259 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168126259 $40,000 16.12% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168126259 Member loan 168126259 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $3,917 / month Job title: Agriculture Education Teacher Debt-to-income ratio: 86.90% Length of employment: 1 year Joint Gross Income: $13,917 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 26.55% Location: 730xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020: Credit Score Range: 665-669 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 16 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 40 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $58,025.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 79.20% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167403661 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167403661 $26,000 14.30% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167403661 Member loan 167403661 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $14,667 / month* Job title: President Debt-to-income ratio: 14.84% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 913xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020: Credit Score Range: 680-684 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 09/1999 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 21 Months Since Last Delinquency: 21 Revolving Credit Balance: $27,588.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 69.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 23 167451459 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167451459 $17,725 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167451459 Member loan 167451459 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $3,500 / month Job title: PAT Debt-to-income ratio: 19.20% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 245xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2008 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 18 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 31 Months Since Last Delinquency: 71 Revolving Credit Balance: $14,954.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 37.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 71 168526128 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168526128 $17,000 16.12% 1.00% Five years after issuance Five years after issuance 168526128 Member loan 168526128 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: OWN Gross income: $6,917 / month Job title: Safety officer Debt-to-income ratio: 29.89% Length of employment: 4 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 363xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020: Credit Score Range: 690-694 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 08/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 13 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 23 Months Since Last Delinquency: 16 Revolving Credit Balance: $7,839.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 55.60% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory 16 168493687 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168493687 $8,000 23.05% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168493687 Member loan 168493687 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $10,000 / month Job title: Relationship Manager Debt-to-income ratio: 33.06% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 531xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020: Credit Score Range: 670-674 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 17 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 45 Months Since Last Delinquency: 27 Revolving Credit Balance: $60,001.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 83.50% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 1 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168476852 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168476852 $15,950 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168476852 Member loan 168476852 was requested on March 15, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: MORTGAGE Gross income: $8,750 / month Job title: Registered nurse Debt-to-income ratio: 25.63% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 126xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 15, 2020: Credit Score Range: 720-724 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 04/2005 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 34 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 1 Total Credit Lines: 53 Months Since Last Delinquency: 6 Revolving Credit Balance: $18,148.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 26.80% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 2 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 166957901 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 166957901 $26,900 25.65% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 166957901 Member loan 166957901 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,833 / month Job title: Assustantmanager Debt-to-income ratio: 34.68% Length of employment: 6 years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 974xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020: Credit Score Range: 675-679 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2007 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 12 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 19 Months Since Last Delinquency: n/a Revolving Credit Balance: $13,558.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 58.90% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168544436 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168544436 $25,000 16.95% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168544436 Member loan 168544436 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: JOINT Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $2,667 / month Job title: Customer Service Advisor Debt-to-income ratio: 26.03% Length of employment: 3 years Joint Gross Income: $10,833 / month Joint Debt-to-Income: 25.68% Location: 838xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020: Credit Score Range: 710-714 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 12/2006 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 16 Months Since Last Delinquency: 28 Revolving Credit Balance: $5,891.00 Public Records On File: 1 Revolving Line Utilization: 32.70% Months Since Last Record: 93 Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 168472757 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 168472757 $19,000 10.33% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 168472757 Member loan 168472757 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $4,000 / month Job title: Medical Assistant Debt-to-income ratio: 26.23% Length of employment: Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 787xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 15, 2020: Credit Score Range: 660-664 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 03/2010 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 9 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 0 Total Credit Lines: 27 Months Since Last Delinquency: 41 Revolving Credit Balance: $17,948.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 96.00% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a 167276167 Member Loan ID Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered Stated interest rate Note Service Charge Initial maturity Final maturity 167276167 $10,000 8.81% 1.00% Three years after issuance Five years after issuance 167276167 Member loan 167276167 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*': Application Type: INDIVIDUAL Home ownership: RENT Gross income: $5,833 / month Job title: ITAS Debt-to-income ratio: 19.70% Length of employment: 10+ years Joint Gross Income: n/a Joint Debt-to-Income: n/a Location: 113xx A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 23, 2020: Credit Score Range: 705-709 Accounts Now Delinquent: 0 Earliest Credit Line: 10/2003 Delinquent Amount: $0.00 Open Credit Lines: 8 Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs): 2 Total Credit Lines: 24 Months Since Last Delinquency: 15 Revolving Credit Balance: $10,742.00 Public Records On File: 0 Revolving Line Utilization: 32.10% Months Since Last Record: n/a Inquiries in the Last 6 Months: 0 Months Since Last Major Derogatory n/a Posting Report Supplement No. 3134 dated March 17, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lending Club Corp. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 10:11:21 UTC 0 Latest news on LENDINGCLUB CORP 06:12a LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/16 LENDINGCLUB CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 03/16 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/13 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/11 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus PU 03/09 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 03/06 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 02/28 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing (424B3) PU 02/26 LENDINGCLUB CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme.. AQ 02/25 LENDINGCLUB : SEC Filing - 424B3 PU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 806 M EBIT 2020 108 M Net income 2020 27,6 M Finance 2020 523 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 29,9x P/E ratio 2021 13,9x EV / Sales2020 0,35x EV / Sales2021 0,15x Capitalization 802 M Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 18,09 $ Last Close Price 9,02 $ Spread / Highest target 177% Spread / Average Target 101% Spread / Lowest Target 10,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.