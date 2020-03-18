LendingClub : SEC Filing (424B3) - Supplemental Prospectus

Prospectus Supplement No. 3134
|
Posting Supplement No. 3134 dated March 17, 2020
to Prospectus dated May 22, 2017
|
Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
Registration Statement No. 333-218172
LendingClub Corporation
Member Payment Dependent Notes
This Posting Supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 and provides information about requested standard program consumer loans to be facilitated through our platform ('member loans') that may correspond to Member Payment Dependent Notes (the 'Notes'). Prospective investors should read this Posting Supplement together with the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 to understand the terms and conditions of the Notes and how they are offered, as well as the risks of investing in Notes.
The following member loans have been made available today for investing in through our platform, including through Notes. At the time any member loan is issued by the issuing bank and corresponding Notes are issued, the aggregate value of corresponding Notes may not equal the principal balance of the member loan.
168499467
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168499467
|
$31,900
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168499467 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$9,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
SO2
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.02%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$14,167 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
14.15%
|
Location:
|
797xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
750-754
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2016
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
7
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$6,375.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
44.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167409784
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167409784
|
$25,000
|
7.02%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167409784 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
Fulfillment Associate
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
67.69%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$13,750 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
11.29%
|
Location:
|
925xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
720-724
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
22
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$23,812.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
27.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168078848
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168078848
|
$33,925
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168078848 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$18,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Managing Editor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
23.35%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
104xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
700-704
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/1980
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
37
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$113,746.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
50.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168244482
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168244482
|
$38,525
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168244482 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.92%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
914xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 11, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
715-719
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$29,111.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
28.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168554382
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168554382
|
$13,000
|
6.46%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168554382 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$6,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Service Delivery Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.08%
|
Length of employment:
|
7 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
930xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
735-739
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
40
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$25,581.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
25.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167734648
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167734648
|
$19,200
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167734648 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$3,692 / month
|
Job title:
|
Commercial loan assistant
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
33.89%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
882xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/1984
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
10
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$47,035.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
74.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168331840
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168331840
|
$20,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168331840 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
HR Generalist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.38%
|
Length of employment:
|
5 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
917xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2012
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,484.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
59.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168170700
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168170700
|
$17,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168170700 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$20,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Program Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
11.56%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
913xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
3
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
16
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$4,447.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
30.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
16
168529216
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168529216
|
$20,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168529216 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$4,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
27.63%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
294xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
01/1996
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
42
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
30
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$17,286.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
46.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
41
167930573
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167930573
|
$40,000
|
7.56%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167930573 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$11,250 / month
|
Job title:
|
Business Analyst
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
5.28%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
481xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 5, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2002
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
18
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$58,711.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
51.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168049236
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168049236
|
$38,400
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168049236 was requested on March 8, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$17,983 / month
|
Job title:
|
Director of Finance
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.60%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
281xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 8, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
11/2004
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
45
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
38
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$45,977.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
52.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167812176
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167812176
|
$32,000
|
18.62%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167812176 was requested on March 4, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$10,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Owner
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
12.07%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$14,417 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
20.46%
|
Location:
|
197xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
06/2016
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
5
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
6
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$1,742.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
23.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168300059
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168300059
|
$20,000
|
13.08%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168300059 was requested on March 12, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,167 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
35.19%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$15,667 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
26.60%
|
Location:
|
142xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 12, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
24
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
82
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,060.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
74.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
82
168340381
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168340381
|
$35,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168340381 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$8,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Client Service Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.37%
|
Length of employment:
|
8 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
100xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2002
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
11
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$32,544.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
56.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166975019
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166975019
|
$15,000
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166975019 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$7,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Server
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
28.94%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
985xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
37
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$20,914.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
45.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168540887
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168540887
|
$27,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168540887 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$12,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Supv Inst Syst Spec
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
29.99%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
318xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1992
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
39
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
74
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$57,168.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
82.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168034330
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168034330
|
$16,800
|
20.55%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168034330 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$2,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Sales Associate/Cashier
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
48.15%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$7,417 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
18.42%
|
Location:
|
156xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$11,413.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
77.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167493605
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167493605
|
$16,800
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167493605 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,333 / month*
|
Job title:
|
Welder
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
48.81%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$7,083 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
23.35%
|
Location:
|
397xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
745-749
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
25
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$6,915.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
30.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168351638
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168351638
|
$30,000
|
18.62%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168351638 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,800 / month
|
Job title:
|
Human Service Program Specialist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
25.21%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
330xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 13, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$22,399.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
86.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168155876
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168155876
|
$27,000
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168155876 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Account Specialist
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
30.64%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
452xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/1995
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
42
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,274.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
95.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168549801
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168549801
|
$21,625
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168549801 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$6,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
Bookkeeper
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
39.79%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
871xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/1986
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
51
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
35
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$69,436.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
62.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167694619
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167694619
|
$25,000
|
12.40%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167694619 was requested on March 14, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
clerk
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
59.76%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$12,833 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
24.57%
|
Location:
|
117xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 2, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
730-734
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
30
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$9,764.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
43.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168201646
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168201646
|
$24,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168201646 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$13,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
Commercial Sales Area Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
18.65%
|
Length of employment:
|
2 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
349xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
685-689
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
07/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
29
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$56,047.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
51.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167528661
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167528661
|
$40,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167528661 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$8,417 / month
|
Job title:
|
Revenue Contrl Officer
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
21.41%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
191xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 27, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/1993
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
33
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
70
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$3,958.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
21.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
71
168033258
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168033258
|
$26,100
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168033258 was requested on March 7, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$14,083 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.48%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
493xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 7, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
15
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
26
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,897.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
58.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167817705
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167817705
|
$33,600
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167817705 was requested on March 11, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Home Aid
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.50%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$12,833 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
27.70%
|
Location:
|
100xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 4, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
740-744
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,200.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
18.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168556710
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168556710
|
$8,000
|
11.71%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168556710 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$7,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
n/a
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.89%
|
Length of employment:
|
n/a
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
922xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
24
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$21,117.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
60.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168559521
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168559521
|
$4,000
|
15.24%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168559521 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,333 / month
|
Job title:
|
Sales
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
7.27%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
212xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
695-699
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/2009
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
10
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
4
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$227.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
45.40%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168542715
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168542715
|
$40,000
|
7.56%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168542715 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$20,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Branch Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
16.07%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
660xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$125,774.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
92.30%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168199863
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168199863
|
$18,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168199863 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Business Systems Administrator
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
20.48%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
907xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 10, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
05/2013
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
20
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$19,281.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
59.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
91
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168501885
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168501885
|
$40,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168501885 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$43,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
Director
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
13.55%
|
Length of employment:
|
5 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
101xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
02/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
14
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
28
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
22
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$61,455.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
92.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168126259
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168126259
|
$40,000
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168126259 was requested on March 9, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$3,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
Agriculture Education Teacher
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
86.90%
|
Length of employment:
|
1 year
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$13,917 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
26.55%
|
Location:
|
730xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 9, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
665-669
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
40
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$58,025.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
79.20%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167403661
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167403661
|
$26,000
|
14.30%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167403661 was requested on March 3, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$14,667 / month*
|
Job title:
|
President
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
14.84%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
913xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 25, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
680-684
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
09/1999
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
21
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
21
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$27,588.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
69.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
23
167451459
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167451459
|
$17,725
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167451459 was requested on March 13, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$3,500 / month
|
Job title:
|
PAT
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.20%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
245xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 26, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2008
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
18
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
31
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
71
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$14,954.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
37.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
71
168526128
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168526128
|
$17,000
|
16.12%
|
1.00%
|
Five years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168526128 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
OWN
|
Gross income:
|
$6,917 / month
|
Job title:
|
Safety officer
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
29.89%
|
Length of employment:
|
4 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
363xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
690-694
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
08/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
13
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
23
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
16
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$7,839.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
55.60%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
16
168493687
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168493687
|
$8,000
|
23.05%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168493687 was requested on March 16, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$10,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Relationship Manager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
33.06%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
531xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 16, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
670-674
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
17
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
45
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
27
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$60,001.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
83.50%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
1
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168476852
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168476852
|
$15,950
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168476852 was requested on March 15, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
MORTGAGE
|
Gross income:
|
$8,750 / month
|
Job title:
|
Registered nurse
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
25.63%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
126xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 15, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
720-724
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
04/2005
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
34
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
1
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
53
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
6
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$18,148.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
26.80%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
2
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
166957901
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
166957901
|
$26,900
|
25.65%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 166957901 was requested on March 10, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
Assustantmanager
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
34.68%
|
Length of employment:
|
6 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
974xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 18, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
675-679
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2007
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
12
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
19
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
n/a
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$13,558.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
58.90%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168544436
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168544436
|
$25,000
|
16.95%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168544436 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
JOINT
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$2,667 / month
|
Job title:
|
Customer Service Advisor
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.03%
|
Length of employment:
|
3 years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
$10,833 / month
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
25.68%
|
Location:
|
838xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 17, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
710-714
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
12/2006
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
16
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
28
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$5,891.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
1
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
32.70%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
93
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
168472757
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
168472757
|
$19,000
|
10.33%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 168472757 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$4,000 / month
|
Job title:
|
Medical Assistant
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
26.23%
|
Length of employment:
|
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
787xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on March 15, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
660-664
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
03/2010
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
9
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
0
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
27
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
41
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$17,948.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
96.00%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
167276167
|
Member Loan ID
|
Maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes offered
|
Stated interest rate
|
Note Service Charge
|
Initial maturity
|
Final maturity
|
167276167
|
$10,000
|
8.81%
|
1.00%
|
Three years after issuance
|
Five years after issuance
Member loan 167276167 was requested on March 17, 2020 by a borrower with the following characteristics, which have not been verified unless noted with an '*':
|
Application Type:
|
INDIVIDUAL
|
Home ownership:
|
RENT
|
Gross income:
|
$5,833 / month
|
Job title:
|
ITAS
|
Debt-to-income ratio:
|
19.70%
|
Length of employment:
|
10+ years
|
Joint Gross Income:
|
n/a
|
Joint Debt-to-Income:
|
n/a
|
Location:
|
113xx
A credit bureau reported the following information about this borrower that affects their member loan on February 23, 2020:
|
Credit Score Range:
|
705-709
|
Accounts Now Delinquent:
|
0
|
Earliest Credit Line:
|
10/2003
|
Delinquent Amount:
|
$0.00
|
Open Credit Lines:
|
8
|
Delinquencies (Last 2 yrs):
|
2
|
Total Credit Lines:
|
24
|
Months Since Last Delinquency:
|
15
|
Revolving Credit Balance:
|
$10,742.00
|
Public Records On File:
|
0
|
Revolving Line Utilization:
|
32.10%
|
Months Since Last Record:
|
n/a
|
Inquiries in the Last 6 Months:
|
0
|
Months Since Last Major Derogatory
|
n/a
Posting Report Supplement No. 3134 dated March 17, 2020