LendingTree : 6 in 10 Homeowners in High-Risk Flood Zones Don't Have Flood Insurance, ValuePenguin.com Study Finds
05/26/2020 | 01:57pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Where disasters are concerned, 2020 is destined to go down in history as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic — but that doesn't make the threat of seasonal weather events any less urgent. As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, and severe flooding overwhelms parts of central Michigan - ValuePenguin.com has just published a report showing cities where homeowners face the greatest financial risk and exposure to flooding.
According to ValuePenguin.com's analysis:
- Across the 100 largest U.S. cities, there are only four active flood insurance policies for every 10 houses located in high-risk flood zones, or what FEMA designates as "100-year Floodplains". Most of these policies are concentrated in regions such as Florida and Louisiana, where homeowners are widely aware of the flood risks and are adequately prepared.
- In seven of those 100 major cities, there are fewer than two active flood insurance policies for every 100 houses located in a high-risk flood zone. These cities are Boise, Idaho, Riverside, California, Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Youngstown, Ohio.
- Homeowners in 100-year floodplains do not realize that their homes have a 26% chance of being flooded over the duration of a 30-year mortgage. FEMA maps out areas at high risk of flooding through the use of the 100-year floodplain — also referred to as special flood hazard areas (SFHAs), which have a 1% chance of flooding in any given year. While that may not sound like a high level of risk, it becomes substantial when multiplied over several decades.
- FEMA's changing maps are behind why so many homeowners in high risk flood zones don't have flood insurance. Climate change and more accurate mapping techniques are placing more homes in the 100-year floodplain. There may be a lag between homes getting hit with the high-risk designation and getting notice that they now need flood insurance. Additionally, lenders and homeowners can appeal the flood zone designation of a property to avoid the expenses associated with flood insurance.
- The average cost of flood insurance is $708/year but the rates vary greatly depending by property and location. Because standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage, it's important for homeowners to obtain effective flood insurance as a separate flood insurance policy as soon as possible to mitigate the financial fallout from floods.
ValuePenguin.com analysts did a deep dive into data from the National Flood Insurance Program, as well as New York University's Furman Center to identify the relationship between the number of active flood insurance policies and the number of owner-occupied housing units located in the 100-year floodplain. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/flood-insurance-coverage-cities
Top 50 Cities Where Homeowners Face the Biggest Risk From Floods
City
Total housing units
Housing units in 100-year floodplain
Active flood insurance policies
Homes With Flood Insurance
Boise, ID
252,922
8,718
1
0.00%
Riverside, CA
1,521,284
40,083
344
0.90%
Detroit, MI
1,891,400
57,380
495
0.90%
St. Louis, MO
1,234,148
26,863
307
1.10%
Cleveland, OH
956,075
14,738
196
1.30%
Minneapolis, MN
1,412,408
40,624
609
1.50%
Youngstown, OH
260,750
5,003
89
1.80%
Cincinnati, OH
917,451
23,599
477
2.00%
Pittsburgh, PA
1,107,264
22,111
447
2.00%
Grand Rapids, MI
407,242
8,883
181
2.00%
Akron, OH
314,191
6,790
140
2.10%
Chicago, IL
3,800,969
75,848
1,713
2.30%
San Francisco, CA
1,763,363
48,411
1,137
2.30%
Rochester, NY
471,973
9,231
235
2.50%
Ogden, UT
211,632
2,933
77
2.60%
Dayton, OH
368,556
9,503
275
2.90%
Orlando, FL
964,253
142,388
4,169
2.90%
Columbus, OH
832,255
27,324
917
3.40%
Bakersfield, CA
289,529
14,136
496
3.50%
Milwaukee, WI
671,344
17,172
609
3.50%
Albuquerque, NM
378,660
20,749
738
3.60%
Springfield, MA
254,960
5,735
204
3.60%
Syracuse, NY
289,354
5,907
228
3.90%
Hartford, CT
507,998
23,674
919
3.90%
Worcester, MA
377,803
8,842
344
3.90%
Boston, MA
1,900,927
134,685
5,323
4.00%
Providence, RI
693,380
44,686
1,881
4.20%
Allentown, PA
343,328
7,822
340
4.30%
Birmingham, AL
505,097
19,518
897
4.60%
Atlanta, GA
2,202,308
69,013
3,301
4.80%
Kansas City, MO
880,710
16,577
805
4.90%
Richmond, VA
514,700
11,092
605
5.50%
Madison, WI
273,123
7,901
447
5.70%
Toledo, OH
272,553
10,221
579
5.70%
Salt Lake City, UT
394,677
3,008
172
5.70%
Buffalo, NY
519,952
7,262
420
5.80%
Knoxville, TN
387,132
6,323
381
6.00%
Tulsa, OK
418,311
24,611
1,497
6.10%
Fresno, CA
321,955
4,734
291
6.10%
Memphis, TN
560,530
22,364
1,465
6.60%
Tucson, AZ
446,769
20,176
1,460
7.20%
Spokane, WA
233,817
1,717
126
7.30%
Harrisburg, PA
244,633
10,156
793
7.80%
Wichita, KS
269,297
10,813
884
8.20%
Oklahoma City, OK
550,954
21,956
1,808
8.20%
Modesto, CA
180,169
2,518
214
8.50%
Lancaster, PA
206,297
3,976
376
9.50%
Las Vegas, NV
857,131
9,751
930
9.50%
Chattanooga, TN
236,121
13,090
1,272
9.70%
Dallas, TX
2,606,732
93,600
9,335
10.00%
Additional Information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/average-cost-flood-insurance
Media Contact:
Divya Sangam (Ms.)
646 693 8445
Divya@valuepenguin.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-in-10-homeowners-in-high-risk-flood-zones-dont-have-flood-insurance-valuepenguincom-study-finds-301065390.html
SOURCE ValuePenguin.com
