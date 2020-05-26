LendingTree : 6 in 10 Homeowners in High-Risk Flood Zones Don't Have Flood Insurance, ValuePenguin.com Study Finds

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Where disasters are concerned, 2020 is destined to go down in history as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic — but that doesn't make the threat of seasonal weather events any less urgent. As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, and severe flooding overwhelms parts of central Michigan - ValuePenguin.com has just published a report showing cities where homeowners face the greatest financial risk and exposure to flooding.

According to ValuePenguin.com's analysis:

Across the 100 largest U.S. cities, there are only four active flood insurance policies for every 10 houses located in high-risk flood zones, or what FEMA designates as "100-year Floodplains". Most of these policies are concentrated in regions such as Florida and Louisiana , where homeowners are widely aware of the flood risks and are adequately prepared.

In seven of those 100 major cities, there are fewer than two active flood insurance policies for every 100 houses located in a high-risk flood zone. These cities are Boise, Idaho, Riverside, California, Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and Youngstown, Ohio.

Homeowners in 100-year floodplains do not realize that their homes have a 26% chance of being flooded over the duration of a 30-year mortgage. FEMA maps out areas at high risk of flooding through the use of the 100-year floodplain — also referred to as special flood hazard areas (SFHAs), which have a 1% chance of flooding in any given year. While that may not sound like a high level of risk, it becomes substantial when multiplied over several decades.

FEMA's changing maps are behind why so many homeowners in high risk flood zones don't have flood insurance. Climate change and more accurate mapping techniques are placing more homes in the 100-year floodplain. There may be a lag between homes getting hit with the high-risk designation and getting notice that they now need flood insurance. Additionally, lenders and homeowners can appeal the flood zone designation of a property to avoid the expenses associated with flood insurance.

The average cost of flood insurance is $708/year but the rates vary greatly depending by property and location. Because standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage, it's important for homeowners to obtain effective flood insurance as a separate flood insurance policy as soon as possible to mitigate the financial fallout from floods.

ValuePenguin.com analysts did a deep dive into data from the National Flood Insurance Program, as well as New York University's Furman Center to identify the relationship between the number of active flood insurance policies and the number of owner-occupied housing units located in the 100-year floodplain. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/flood-insurance-coverage-cities

Top 50 Cities Where Homeowners Face the Biggest Risk From Floods City Total housing units Housing units in 100-year floodplain Active flood insurance policies Homes With Flood Insurance Boise, ID 252,922 8,718 1 0.00% Riverside, CA 1,521,284 40,083 344 0.90% Detroit, MI 1,891,400 57,380 495 0.90% St. Louis, MO 1,234,148 26,863 307 1.10% Cleveland, OH 956,075 14,738 196 1.30% Minneapolis, MN 1,412,408 40,624 609 1.50% Youngstown, OH 260,750 5,003 89 1.80% Cincinnati, OH 917,451 23,599 477 2.00% Pittsburgh, PA 1,107,264 22,111 447 2.00% Grand Rapids, MI 407,242 8,883 181 2.00% Akron, OH 314,191 6,790 140 2.10% Chicago, IL 3,800,969 75,848 1,713 2.30% San Francisco, CA 1,763,363 48,411 1,137 2.30% Rochester, NY 471,973 9,231 235 2.50% Ogden, UT 211,632 2,933 77 2.60% Dayton, OH 368,556 9,503 275 2.90% Orlando, FL 964,253 142,388 4,169 2.90% Columbus, OH 832,255 27,324 917 3.40% Bakersfield, CA 289,529 14,136 496 3.50% Milwaukee, WI 671,344 17,172 609 3.50% Albuquerque, NM 378,660 20,749 738 3.60% Springfield, MA 254,960 5,735 204 3.60% Syracuse, NY 289,354 5,907 228 3.90% Hartford, CT 507,998 23,674 919 3.90% Worcester, MA 377,803 8,842 344 3.90% Boston, MA 1,900,927 134,685 5,323 4.00% Providence, RI 693,380 44,686 1,881 4.20% Allentown, PA 343,328 7,822 340 4.30% Birmingham, AL 505,097 19,518 897 4.60% Atlanta, GA 2,202,308 69,013 3,301 4.80% Kansas City, MO 880,710 16,577 805 4.90% Richmond, VA 514,700 11,092 605 5.50% Madison, WI 273,123 7,901 447 5.70% Toledo, OH 272,553 10,221 579 5.70% Salt Lake City, UT 394,677 3,008 172 5.70% Buffalo, NY 519,952 7,262 420 5.80% Knoxville, TN 387,132 6,323 381 6.00% Tulsa, OK 418,311 24,611 1,497 6.10% Fresno, CA 321,955 4,734 291 6.10% Memphis, TN 560,530 22,364 1,465 6.60% Tucson, AZ 446,769 20,176 1,460 7.20% Spokane, WA 233,817 1,717 126 7.30% Harrisburg, PA 244,633 10,156 793 7.80% Wichita, KS 269,297 10,813 884 8.20% Oklahoma City, OK 550,954 21,956 1,808 8.20% Modesto, CA 180,169 2,518 214 8.50% Lancaster, PA 206,297 3,976 376 9.50% Las Vegas, NV 857,131 9,751 930 9.50% Chattanooga, TN 236,121 13,090 1,272 9.70% Dallas, TX 2,606,732 93,600 9,335 10.00%

