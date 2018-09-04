Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LendingTree : Announces Innovation Challenge at Digital Mortgage 2018

09/04/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced it will sponsor a $10,000 award to be given to the Digital Mortgage 2018 demoing company with the most innovative new product, technology or idea.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

LendingTree's Innovation Challenge will highlight innovation in the digital mortgage ecosystem at the Digital Mortgage conference being held September 17-18, 2018 at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Digital Mortgage 2018 will feature content from leading thinkers in the mortgage industry, with 35 live demos showcasing today's most innovative digital technologies across the housing ecosystem.

A panel of three judges will view and score all the demo presentations, according to a pre-determined scoring rubric. The total points achieved by each presenting company will be tallied by SourceMedia after the final demo is complete. The winning company, along with two runners-up, will be recognized at the conference.

The judges include:

  • Julian Hebron, founder and CEO of The Basis Point, a consumer finance media site and brand positioning consultancy for financial technology and real estate companies
  • Kathy Robinson, owner of consulting firm Winchester Management Consultants LLC
  • Bruce Cook, Senior Vice President of Business Development at LendingTree

To view the 35 demo presenters, visit https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/conference/digitalmortgage-2018/demo-presenters.

For more information on the conference, visit https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/conference/digitalmortgage-2018.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-announces-innovation-challenge-at-digital-mortgage-2018-300706486.html

SOURCE LendingTree


© PRNewswire 2018
