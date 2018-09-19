Log in
LendingTree : Announces Startup Innovators Program at LEND360

09/19/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced it will sponsor a $10,000 award to be given at LEND360 to the fintech startup with the most cutting-edge solutions propelling the online lending ecosystem forward.

As the desire to enter the fintech space continues to heat up, LEND360's Startup Innovators Program will highlight startup organizations' crucial part of the fintech ecosystem, bringing new and innovative thinking to the industry.

LEND360 will be held October 8-10, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Startups will present solutions on the LEND360 Innovation Floor Spotlight Stage on Tuesday, October 9. Each will make their company pitch then participate in a Q&A session with the judging panel.

The panel of judges include:

  • Bruce Cook, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at LendingTree
  • Sasha Grutman, founder of Middlemarch Partners
  • Randy Rivera, founder of Keen Advisors and member of FinTEx advisory board
  • Avery Stone Fish, Program Manager, Innovators Connection, Chicago Innovation

The startups will be judged based on the following criteria:

  • How innovative is the concept?
  • How executable is the plan?
  • Statement of the problem and/or opportunity
  • Market opportunity
  • Company differentiators
  • Go-to market strategy

After the presentations are judged, the winner will be announced Tuesday afternoon. After the winner has been announced, they will present their solution on the mainstage in front of LEND360 attendees and leaders in the fintech space.

For more information about the Startup Innovators Program, visit http://www.lend360.org/startup-innovators/.

About LEND360
LEND360 is the online lending conference for the industry, by the industry. Each year, members of the fintech ecosystem come together for three days to network, collaborate and solve business challenges. From banks to consumer, small business and marketplace lenders to service partners including credit bureaus, payment processors and advertising/marketing companies, the entire online lending industry is represented at LEND360.

LEND360 will take place on October 8-10, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. To learn more, visit http://www.LEND360.org.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-announces-startup-innovators-program-at-lend360-300715375.html

SOURCE LendingTree


© PRNewswire 2018
