LendingTree : Announces Startup Innovators Program at LEND360

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced it will sponsor a $10,000 award to be given at LEND360 to the fintech startup with the most cutting-edge solutions propelling the online lending ecosystem forward.

As the desire to enter the fintech space continues to heat up, LEND360's Startup Innovators Program will highlight startup organizations' crucial part of the fintech ecosystem, bringing new and innovative thinking to the industry.

LEND360 will be held October 8-10, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Startups will present solutions on the LEND360 Innovation Floor Spotlight Stage on Tuesday, October 9. Each will make their company pitch then participate in a Q&A session with the judging panel.

The panel of judges include:

Bruce Cook , Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at LendingTree

, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at LendingTree Sasha Grutman , founder of Middlemarch Partners

, founder of Middlemarch Partners Randy Rivera , founder of Keen Advisors and member of FinTEx advisory board

, founder of Keen Advisors and member of FinTEx advisory board Avery Stone Fish , Program Manager, Innovators Connection, Chicago Innovation

The startups will be judged based on the following criteria:

How innovative is the concept?

How executable is the plan?

Statement of the problem and/or opportunity

Market opportunity

Company differentiators

Go-to market strategy

After the presentations are judged, the winner will be announced Tuesday afternoon. After the winner has been announced, they will present their solution on the mainstage in front of LEND360 attendees and leaders in the fintech space.

For more information about the Startup Innovators Program, visit http://www.lend360.org/startup-innovators/.

About LEND360

LEND360 is the online lending conference for the industry, by the industry. Each year, members of the fintech ecosystem come together for three days to network, collaborate and solve business challenges. From banks to consumer, small business and marketplace lenders to service partners including credit bureaus, payment processors and advertising/marketing companies, the entire online lending industry is represented at LEND360.

LEND360 will take place on October 8-10, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. To learn more, visit http://www.LEND360.org.

