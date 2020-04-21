Log in
LendingTree : California, Florida and Louisiana are Among the Biggest Polluters and Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases

04/21/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SEATTLE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on how the environment has influenced COVID-19.

Poor air quality puts people at greater risk of developing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. It's likely that high-pollution areas around the country are putting people at greater risk of COVID-19.

Key findings:

  • Over 70% of COVID-19 cases and nearly 80% of all deaths have occurred in the top 20 polluting states.
  • A Harvard study found long-term exposure to air pollution was associated with a 15% increase in COVID-19 deaths.
  • California, Florida and Louisiana are among the biggest polluters and highest number of COVID-19 cases.
  • During the COVID-19 pandemic, countries hit hardest like China, South Korea and Italy have experienced a 20% to 40% drop in air pollution.
  • Shelter-in-place orders have reduced the number of cars on the roads, and insurance companies are reducing premiums by as much as 15%.

To view the full report, visit
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/how-the-environment-has-influenced-covid-19

Biggest polluting states

 

State

Pollution Rank

COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Deaths

Texas

1

9,214

177

California

2

17,625

452

Florida

3

15,456

309

Missouri

4

3,209

86

Washington

5

8,986

408

Illinois

6

13,553

380

Georgia

7

9,156

348

Ohio

8

4,782

167

Oregon

9

1,181

33

Louisiana

10

16,284

582

Alaska

11

213

6

Alabama

12

2,197

64

Pennsylvania

13

14,956

250

Indiana

14

5,943

203

Michigan

15

18,970

845

Oklahoma

16

1,474

67

Minnesota

17

1,153

39

New York

18

140,386

5,489

North Carolina

19

3,347

58

Kansas

20

928

29

Data show the trends for Tier 1 categories that distinguish pollutant emission
contributions among major source types. The trends and totals shown are for criteria
air pollutants (CAPs) and precursors covered by the National Ambient Air Quality
Standards (NAAQS), excluding lead.

 

Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Air Pollutant Emissions Trends Data over a period of 2013 to 2017 (latest year available) to see which states are the biggest polluters. We then paired the state's pollution figures with the most recent (April 8th) count of COVID-19 cases and deaths to find a correlation in pollution rates with COVID-19 cases. We found the top 20 polluting states accounted for over 70% of total COVID-19 cases and nearly 80% of all COVID-19 deaths. There are most certainly other factors that correlate to the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19, but preliminary data seems to indicate a strong correlation between pollution-related disease and the severity of COVID-19

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Emily: Emily@quotewizardnews.com

Nathan: Nathan@quotewizardnews.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-florida-and-louisiana-are-among-the-biggest-polluters-and-highest-number-of-covid-19-cases-301043976.html

SOURCE QuoteWizard


© PRNewswire 2020
