LendingTree : Compares Renting and Owning a Home in the 50 Largest Metropolitan Areas in the U.S.

Cost is one of the biggest factors that people consider when they are choosing between renting and owning. To take a closer look at how the cost of renting a home differs from the price of owning one, LendingTree compared monthly rental and monthly mortgage payments for homes in the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

Key findings:

Louisville, Milwaukee and Oklahoma are the metros where median rents are cheapest when compared to median mortgages. In these areas, median rent costs are an average of $310 cheaper than median mortgage costs.

In these areas, median rent costs are an average of cheaper than median mortgage costs. Miami and Orlando, Fla. ; and Virginia are the metros where rent payments are the most expensive when compared to mortgage payments. Median mortgage payments are an average of $215 cheaper than median rent payments in these metros.

Median mortgage payments are an average of cheaper than median rent payments in these metros. Four of the top 10 metros where monthly rents are higher than monthly mortgage payments are in Florida . According to a recent housing study from Harvard University , low wages and too few rental units are key factors that have caused Florida's rental affordability crisis to become the worst in the nation.

Metros where monthly rent payment is lower than monthly mortgage payments

Louisville

Median monthly rent payment: $866

Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,195

Difference between median monthly rent and median monthly mortgage payment: -$329



Milwaukee

Median monthly rent payment: $925

Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,225

Difference between median monthly rent and median monthly mortgage payment: -$301



Oklahoma

Median monthly rent payment: $900

Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,200

Difference between median monthly rent and median monthly mortgage payment: -$300



Metros where monthly mortgage payment is lower than monthly mortgage payments



Miami

Median monthly rent payment: $1,477

Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,215

Difference between median monthly mortgage and median monthly rent payment: $262



Orlando, Fla.

Median monthly rent payment: $1,263

Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,036

Difference between median monthly mortgage and median monthly rent payment: $227

Virginia Beach, Va.

Median monthly rent payment: $1,318

Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,163

Difference between median monthly mortgage and median monthly rent payment: $155

mortgage 1 Louisville, Ky. $866 $1,195 -$329 2 Milwaukee $925 $1,225 -$301 3 Oklahoma City $900 $1,200 -$300 4 Boston $1,417 $1,700 -$284 5 San Francisco $1,856 $2,130 -$275 6 New York $1,489 $1,738 -$249 7 Providence, R.I. $1,016 $1,242 -$226 8 Philadelphia $1,159 $1,367 -$207 9 Raleigh, N.C. $1,200 $1,383 -$183 10 Chicago $1,180 $1,362 -$182 11 Detroit $945 $1,123 -$178 12 Sacramento, Calif. $1,342 $1,517 -$175 13 Baltimore $1,325 $1,483 -$158 14 Nashville, Tenn. $1,073 $1,217 -$143 15 Seattle $1,501 $1,635 -$135 16 Columbus, Ohio $947 $1,068 -$121 17 Cincinnati $883 $998 -$115 18 San Diego $1,746 $1,842 -$96 19 Los Angeles $1,639 $1,730 -$91 20 Pittsburgh $858 $948 -$90 21 San Jose, Calif. $2,162 $2,250 -$88 22 Kansas City, Mo. $974 $1,050 -$76 23 Hartford, Conn. $1,148 $1,218 -$70 24 Cleveland $831 $873 -$42 25 Minneapolis $1,201 $1,237 -$36 26 St. Louis $952 $973 -$22 27 New Orleans $1,084 $1,105 -$21 28 Buffalo, N.Y. $794 $815 -$21 29 Indianapolis $950 $969 -$20 30 Portland, Ore. $1,285 $1,290 -$6 31 Birmingham, Ala. $904 $893 $11 32 Richmond, Va. $1,190 $1,168 $23 33 Houston $1,244 $1,217 $27 34 Phoenix $1,149 $1,105 $44 35 Salt Lake City $1,137 $1,090 $47 36 Atlanta $1,166 $1,110 $56 37 San Antonio $1,095 $1,038 $57 38 Austin, Texas $1,334 $1,263 $71 39 Memphis, Tenn. $973 $900 $73 40 Dallas $1,251 $1,167 $84 41 Charlotte, N.C. $1,121 $1,037 $84 42 Riverside, Calif. $1,369 $1,280 $89 43 Jacksonville, Fla. $1,140 $1,048 $91 44 Washington $1,819 $1,727 $92 45 Las Vegas $1,198 $1,102 $96 46 Denver $1,362 $1,252 $110 47 Tampa, Fla. $1,192 $1,072 $120 48 Virginia Beach, Va. $1,318 $1,163 $155 49 Orlando, Fla. $1,263 $1,036 $227 50 Miami $1,477 $1,215 $262

