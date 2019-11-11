Log in
LendingTree, Inc. : to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

11/11/2019 | 12:01pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference taking place at the InterContinental New York Barclay on November 19-20, 2019.

Doug Lebda, LendingTree Founder and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed via the company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Trent Ziegler
704-943-8294
Trent.Ziegler@LendingTree.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com

