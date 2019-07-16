Log in
LENDINGTREE INC

(TREE)
LendingTree, Inc. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 25, 2019

0
07/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and the company will hold a conference call at 9:00am ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call may dial in five minutes prior to the start. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at http://investors.lendingtree.com.

LendingTree Logo. (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree, Inc.)

Conference call
Toll free #:  877-606-1416
707-287-9313 outside the United States/Canada

To listen to a replay of the call
Toll free #: 855-859-2056
404-537-3406 outside the United States/Canada
Replay Passcode: 4977548

Replay will be available beginning at 12:00pm ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019 until 12:00pm ET on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. 

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and maintains operations solely in the United States. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Trent Ziegler
704-943-8294
Trent.Ziegler@LendingTree.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2019-earnings-on-july-25-2019-300885776.html

SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
