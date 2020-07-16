Log in
LendingTree : Major Cities are Slow to Recover After Public Transit Usage Dropped 75% Amid COVID-19 According to ValuePenguin.com Study

07/16/2020 | 11:11am EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who depend on public transit, severe drops in ridership can be detrimental. With fewer riders comes limited scheduling and days where public transit may not run at all. For the busy metropolises on our list, that could mean fewer people are able to get out to grocery stores or medical facilities.  

ValuePenguin examined bus, subway, and train ridership in the top 10 major cities across the country, and even as major cities like New York City and Seattle open up, transit usage has recovered more slowly in those cities than in others. 

Key findings: 

  • Transit usage plummeted 75% nationwide in March, and only reached 49% of pre-coronavirus usage rates as of July 1.
  • Cities hit with earlier COVID-19 outbreaks have had bigger drops and slower recoveries than those cities hit later.
  • Transit usage is recovering more slowly than other modes of transport: Walking and driving are both well over 100% of pre-coronavirus levels nationwide, though not all cities are recovering at equal rates.

Cities ranked by biggest drops in transit ridership post-coronavirus:

  1. Seattle
  2. New York City
  3. San Francisco - Bay Area
  4. Washington DC
  5. Boston
  6. Chicago
  7. Los Angeles
  8. Philadelphia
  9. Denver
  10. Atlanta

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/2020/07/transit-usage-drop-during-covid-19

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-cities-are-slow-to-recover-after-public-transit-usage-dropped-75-amid-covid-19-according-to-valuepenguincom-study-301094939.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


© PRNewswire 2020
