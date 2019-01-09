Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lendingtree Inc    TREE

LENDINGTREE INC (TREE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 11:13:57 am
238.925 USD   -1.38%
2016Google Shuttering Comparison-Shopping Site for Financial Products
DJ
2015LendingClub Draws Competitors in Spades
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LendingTree : Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:51am EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its monthly Mortgage Offers Report, which analyzes data from actual loan terms offered to borrowers on LendingTree.com by lenders on LendingTree's network. The purpose of the report is to empower consumers by providing additional information on how their credit profile affects their loan prospects.

  • December's best mortgage offers for borrowers with the best profiles had an average APR of 4.35% for conforming 30-year, fixed-rate purchase loans, down from 4.66% in November. The APR on refinance loan offers also decreased from 4.63% in November to 4.34%. We consider people with the best credit profiles to be those in the 95th percentile of borrowers who received the best mortgage offers through the LendingTree marketplace, which allows users to compare offers from multiple mortgage lenders.
  • Mortgage rates vary depending upon parameters including credit score, loan-to-value ratio, income and property type.
  • For the average borrower, the purchase APR for conforming 30-year, fixed-rate purchase loans offered on LendingTree's platform was 5.17%, down 18 basis points from November. The loan note rate of 5.05% was down 19 basis points from November. We prefer to emphasize the APR as lenders often make changes to other fees in response to changing interest rates.
  • Consumers with the highest credit scores (760+, representing the 65th percentile of borrowers) received an average APR of 4.98%, versus 5.33% for consumers with scores of 680 to 719. The APR spread of 65 basis points between these score ranges is higher than it was in November. For the average purchase loan amount of $224,609, the spread represents over $17,000 in additional costs for borrowers with lower credit scores over 30 years. The additional costs result from higher interest rates, larger fees or a combination of the two.
  • For the average borrower, the APR for conforming 30-year, fixed-rate refinance loans decreased 24 basis points from November to 5.09%. At 4.93% and 5.21%, respectively, the spread between credit score brackets (760+ and 680-719) was 28 basis points. That amounts to nearly $13,000 in extra costs over the life of the loan for borrowers with lower credit scores, given an average refinance loan of $239,329.
  • Average proposed purchase down payments fell to $54,217, a decline of nearly $6,000.

Purchase APR by Credit Score Range

 

Purchase Mortgage Offers by Credit Score

FICO Range

Average APR

Average Down Payment

Average Loan Amount

Average LTV

Lifetime Interest Paid*

All Loans

5.17%

$54,217

$224,609

82%

$217,901

760+

4.98%

$72,169

$245,568

80%

$208,473

720-759

5.04%

$50,930

$224,615

84%

$211,440

680-719

5.33%

$34,958

$209,426

87%

$225,914

640-679

5.76%

$66,176

$198,337

76%

$247,777

620-639

5.86%

$56,084

$192,037

77%

$252,929

*Lifetime interest paid is calculated based on the overall average loan amount to enable comparison.

 

Refinance Mortgage Offers by Credit Score

FICO Range

Average APR

Average Down Payment

Average Loan Amount

Average LTV

Lifetime Interest Paid*

All Loans

5.09%

$333

$239,329

62%

$227,939

760+

4.93%

$478

$247,738

59%

$219,509

720-759

4.99%

$360

$244,346

64%

$222,662

680-719

5.21%

$324

$233,114

64%

$234,309

640-679

5.38%

$0

$223,783

59%

$243,402

620-639

5.53%

$0

$219,986

59%

$251,492

*Lifetime interest paid is calculated based on the overall average loan amount to enable comparison.

 

To view the Mortgage Offers Report, visit: www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage-offers-report-december-2018.

LendingTree also released its weekly Mortgage Comparison Shopping Report, containing the Mortgage Rate Distribution and Mortgage Rate Competition Index. This week's report found that 80.9 percent of purchase borrowers received mortgage rates under 5 percent last week. Homebuyers could have seen median lifetime savings of $30,377 in interest on a $300,000 loan by comparison shopping for the best mortgage rates.

About the Report

The LendingTree Mortgage Offers Report contains data from actual loan terms offered to borrowers on LendingTree.com by lenders. We believe it is an important addition to standard industry surveys and reports on mortgage rates. Most quoted industry rates are for a hypothetical borrower with prime credit who makes a 20% down payment. Most borrowers do not fit this profile. Our report includes the average quoted APR by credit score, together with the average down payment and other metrics described below. We stratify by credit score, so borrowers have added information on how their credit profile affects their loan prospects. The report covers conforming 30-yr fixed loans for both purchase and refinance.

  • APR: Actual APR offers to borrowers on our platform
  • Down Payment: Though analogous to the LTV, we find that borrowers identify more closely with the down payment. Academic studies have also found that the down payment is the primary concern for homebuyers and one of the main impediments to entering the homebuying market.
  • Loan Amount: The average loan amount borrowers are offered
  • LTV: Actual LTV offered to borrowers on our platform
  • Lifetime Interest Paid: This is the total cost a borrower incurs for the loan, inclusive of fees.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-releases-monthly-mortgage-offer-report-for-december-300775659.html

SOURCE LendingTree


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LENDINGTREE INC
10:51aLENDINGTREE : Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for December
PR
09:31aCOMPARECARDS : Survey Finds Americans More Focused On Losing Debt Than Losing We..
PR
01/08LENDINGTREE : Study Finds San Francisco, San Jose and Washington, D.C. Are the T..
PR
2018LENDINGTREE, INC. : to Acquire ValuePenguin
PR
2018LENDINGTREE : Survey Finds More Than Half of Americans Can't Cover a $1,000 Emer..
PR
2018LENDINGTREE : Better Engagement Ring Or Less Debt? Half Of Married Americans Wou..
PR
2018LENDINGTREE : Study Finds Salt Lake City, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh Are Most Po..
PR
2018SEARS : Shop Your Way Partners With LendingTree To Launch Credit Confidence Serv..
AQ
2018COMPARECARDS : Releases 2018 Balance Transfer Credit Card Report
PR
2018LENDINGTREE : Study Finds Homeownership More Common Among Single Women Than Sing..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.