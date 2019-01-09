LendingTree : Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for December

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its monthly Mortgage Offers Report, which analyzes data from actual loan terms offered to borrowers on LendingTree.com by lenders on LendingTree's network. The purpose of the report is to empower consumers by providing additional information on how their credit profile affects their loan prospects.

December's best mortgage offers for borrowers with the best profiles had an average APR of 4.35% for conforming 30-year, fixed-rate purchase loans, down from 4.66% in November. The APR on refinance loan offers also decreased from 4.63% in November to 4.34%. We consider people with the best credit profiles to be those in the 95th percentile of borrowers who received the best mortgage offers through the LendingTree marketplace, which allows users to compare offers from multiple mortgage lenders.

Mortgage rates vary depending upon parameters including credit score, loan-to-value ratio, income and property type.

For the average borrower, the purchase APR for conforming 30-year, fixed-rate purchase loans offered on LendingTree's platform was 5.17%, down 18 basis points from November. The loan note rate of 5.05% was down 19 basis points from November. We prefer to emphasize the APR as lenders often make changes to other fees in response to changing interest rates.

Consumers with the highest credit scores (760+, representing the 65th percentile of borrowers) received an average APR of 4.98%, versus 5.33% for consumers with scores of 680 to 719. The APR spread of 65 basis points between these score ranges is higher than it was in November. For the average purchase loan amount of $224,609 , the spread represents over $17,000 in additional costs for borrowers with lower credit scores over 30 years. The additional costs result from higher interest rates, larger fees or a combination of the two.

, the spread represents over in additional costs for borrowers with lower credit scores over 30 years. The additional costs result from higher interest rates, larger fees or a combination of the two. For the average borrower, the APR for conforming 30-year, fixed-rate refinance loans decreased 24 basis points from November to 5.09%. At 4.93% and 5.21%, respectively, the spread between credit score brackets (760+ and 680-719) was 28 basis points. That amounts to nearly $13,000 in extra costs over the life of the loan for borrowers with lower credit scores, given an average refinance loan of $239,329 .

in extra costs over the life of the loan for borrowers with lower credit scores, given an average refinance loan of . Average proposed purchase down payments fell to $54,217 , a decline of nearly $6,000 .

Purchase APR by Credit Score Range

Purchase Mortgage Offers by Credit Score FICO Range Average APR Average Down Payment Average Loan Amount Average LTV Lifetime Interest Paid* All Loans 5.17% $54,217 $224,609 82% $217,901 760+ 4.98% $72,169 $245,568 80% $208,473 720-759 5.04% $50,930 $224,615 84% $211,440 680-719 5.33% $34,958 $209,426 87% $225,914 640-679 5.76% $66,176 $198,337 76% $247,777 620-639 5.86% $56,084 $192,037 77% $252,929 *Lifetime interest paid is calculated based on the overall average loan amount to enable comparison.

Refinance Mortgage Offers by Credit Score FICO Range Average APR Average Down Payment Average Loan Amount Average LTV Lifetime Interest Paid* All Loans 5.09% $333 $239,329 62% $227,939 760+ 4.93% $478 $247,738 59% $219,509 720-759 4.99% $360 $244,346 64% $222,662 680-719 5.21% $324 $233,114 64% $234,309 640-679 5.38% $0 $223,783 59% $243,402 620-639 5.53% $0 $219,986 59% $251,492 *Lifetime interest paid is calculated based on the overall average loan amount to enable comparison.

To view the Mortgage Offers Report, visit: www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage-offers-report-december-2018.

LendingTree also released its weekly Mortgage Comparison Shopping Report, containing the Mortgage Rate Distribution and Mortgage Rate Competition Index. This week's report found that 80.9 percent of purchase borrowers received mortgage rates under 5 percent last week. Homebuyers could have seen median lifetime savings of $30,377 in interest on a $300,000 loan by comparison shopping for the best mortgage rates.

About the Report

The LendingTree Mortgage Offers Report contains data from actual loan terms offered to borrowers on LendingTree.com by lenders. We believe it is an important addition to standard industry surveys and reports on mortgage rates. Most quoted industry rates are for a hypothetical borrower with prime credit who makes a 20% down payment. Most borrowers do not fit this profile. Our report includes the average quoted APR by credit score, together with the average down payment and other metrics described below. We stratify by credit score, so borrowers have added information on how their credit profile affects their loan prospects. The report covers conforming 30-yr fixed loans for both purchase and refinance.

APR: Actual APR offers to borrowers on our platform

Actual APR offers to borrowers on our platform Down Payment: Though analogous to the LTV, we find that borrowers identify more closely with the down payment. Academic studies have also found that the down payment is the primary concern for homebuyers and one of the main impediments to entering the homebuying market.

Though analogous to the LTV, we find that borrowers identify more closely with the down payment. Academic studies have also found that the down payment is the primary concern for homebuyers and one of the main impediments to entering the homebuying market. Loan Amount: The average loan amount borrowers are offered

The average loan amount borrowers are offered LTV: Actual LTV offered to borrowers on our platform

Actual LTV offered to borrowers on our platform Lifetime Interest Paid: This is the total cost a borrower incurs for the loan, inclusive of fees.

