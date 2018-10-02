LendingTree : Reveals the Cities with the Biggest Houses in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study on the cities with the biggest houses in America, ranking U.S. cities by home size.



To assess the median home size, analysts used LendingTree's proprietary database of almost all homes in the U.S. to calculate median home sizes for single-family homes for the largest 45 cities in the country. They also calculated median value to get a cost per square foot and reveal where homeowners get the most bang for their buck, at least in terms of living space.



"The Census Bureau reports that the median size of new homes completed in the second quarter was 2,412 square feet," said Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree. "Home sizes have leveled off the past few years from a peak of 2,488 square feet in the third quarter of 2015, though homes sizes are generally larger today than they were for previous generations. Because only a small proportion of the housing stock is new each year, the median size of all homes is lower given a median house age of 37 years."

Key findings

Everything is bigger in Texas . Houston leads the list, with Austin and Dallas also in the top five. Besides having a lot of space, Texas has been adding new residents at a steady pace, with the nation's largest annual population growth between 2010 and 2016. More new homes means larger homes.

Other Southern cities dominate the top 10, with Atlanta, known for its sprawl, at No. 2.

Money talks. The Washington, D.C., area, whose suburbs include the three wealthiest counties in the country, comes in third. Boston, another wealthy city, ranks No. 9.

Show me? The Midwest lives up to its unpretentious reputation by having the most cities with the smallest houses. Missouri's Show Me State nickname clearly does not refer to houses, with its two largest cities both in the bottom 10.

Older is smaller. Cities with older housing stock have smaller houses, including Detroit at No. 45 on the list.

Cities with the biggest houses in America:



No. 1: Houston

Median size: 1,952 square feet

Median value: $196,000

Cost per square foot: $100



No. 2: Atlanta

Median size: 1,914 square feet

Median value: $196,000

Cost per square foot: $102



No. 3: Washington

Median size: 1,908 square feet

Median value: $446,000

Cost per square foot: $228

Cities with the smallest houses in America:



No. 43: Milwaukee

Median size: 1,388 square feet

Median value: $175,000

Cost per square foot: $130



No. 44: Minneapolis

Median size: 1,360 square feet

Median value: $273,000

Cost per square foot: $200



No. 45: Detroit

Median size: 1,333 square feet

Median value: $140,000

Cost per square foot: $108



To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/cities-with-the-biggest-houses-in-america/.





45 Largest Cities Ranked by Median House Size Rank Metro Median Size (Sq.ft) Median Estimated Price Median Price (per sq.ft) 1 Houston 1,952 $196,000 $100 2 Atlanta 1,914 $196,000 $102 3 Washington 1,908 $446,000 $234 4 Dallas 1,862 $217,000 $117 5 Austin, Texas 1,861 $283,000 $152 6 Las Vegas 1,835 $262,000 $143 7 Phoenix 1,832 $255,000 $139 8 Raleigh, N.C. 1,795 $215,000 $120 9 Boston 1,767 $457,000 $259 10 Orlando, Fla. 1,758 $228,000 $130 11 San Diego 1,744 $602,000 $345 12 Nashville, Tenn. 1,731 $236,000 $136 13 Philadelphia 1,728 $244,000 $141 14 Charlotte, N.C. 1,722 $188,000 $109 15 Richmond, Va. 1,716 $224,000 $131 16 Miami 1,711 $326,000 $191 17 San Jose, Calif. 1,711 $1,185,000 $693 18 Virginia Beach, Va. 1,708 $227,000 $133 19 New York 1,704 $427,000 $251 20 San Antonio 1,694 $189,000 $112 21 Riverside, Calif. 1,683 $338,000 $201 22 Denver 1,675 $411,000 $245 23 Indianapolis 1,674 $132,000 $79 24 Memphis, Tenn. 1,673 $127,000 $76 25 Jacksonville, Fla. 1,670 $183,000 $110 26 Sacramento, Calif. 1,661 $393,000 $237 27 San Francisco 1,650 $923,000 $559 28 Seattle 1,650 $477,000 $289 29 Los Angeles 1,618 $647,000 $400 30 Portland, Ore. 1,617 $386,000 $239 31 Cincinnati 1,606 $166,000 $103 32 Oklahoma City 1,576 $141,000 $89 33 Columbus, Ohio 1,572 $183,000 $116 34 Tampa, Fla. 1,545 $202,000 $131 35 Chicago 1,517 $232,000 $153 36 Cleveland 1,513 $138,000 $91 37 Baltimore 1,504 $300,000 $199 38 Louisville, Ky. 1,482 $157,000 $106 39 Providence, R.I. 1,456 $283,000 $194 40 Pittsburgh 1,452 $147,000 $101 41 Kansas City, Mo. 1,428 $171,000 $120 42 St. Louis 1,404 $165,000 $118 43 Milwaukee 1,388 $175,000 $126 44 Minneapolis 1,360 $273,000 $201 45 Detroit 1,333 $140,000 $105

