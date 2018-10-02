|
LendingTree : Reveals the Cities with the Biggest Houses in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study on the cities with the biggest houses in America, ranking U.S. cities by home size.
To assess the median home size, analysts used LendingTree's proprietary database of almost all homes in the U.S. to calculate median home sizes for single-family homes for the largest 45 cities in the country. They also calculated median value to get a cost per square foot and reveal where homeowners get the most bang for their buck, at least in terms of living space.
"The Census Bureau reports that the median size of new homes completed in the second quarter was 2,412 square feet," said Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree. "Home sizes have leveled off the past few years from a peak of 2,488 square feet in the third quarter of 2015, though homes sizes are generally larger today than they were for previous generations. Because only a small proportion of the housing stock is new each year, the median size of all homes is lower given a median house age of 37 years."
Key findings
- Everything is bigger in Texas. Houston leads the list, with Austin and Dallas also in the top five. Besides having a lot of space, Texas has been adding new residents at a steady pace, with the nation's largest annual population growth between 2010 and 2016. More new homes means larger homes.
- South equals size. Other Southern cities dominate the top 10, with Atlanta, known for its sprawl, at No. 2.
- Money talks. The Washington, D.C., area, whose suburbs include the three wealthiest counties in the country, comes in third. Boston, another wealthy city, ranks No. 9.
- Show me? The Midwest lives up to its unpretentious reputation by having the most cities with the smallest houses. Missouri's Show Me State nickname clearly does not refer to houses, with its two largest cities both in the bottom 10.
- Older is smaller. Cities with older housing stock have smaller houses, including Detroit at No. 45 on the list.
Cities with the biggest houses in America:
No. 1: Houston
Median size: 1,952 square feet
Median value: $196,000
Cost per square foot: $100
No. 2: Atlanta
Median size: 1,914 square feet
Median value: $196,000
Cost per square foot: $102
No. 3: Washington
Median size: 1,908 square feet
Median value: $446,000
Cost per square foot: $228
Cities with the smallest houses in America:
No. 43: Milwaukee
Median size: 1,388 square feet
Median value: $175,000
Cost per square foot: $130
No. 44: Minneapolis
Median size: 1,360 square feet
Median value: $273,000
Cost per square foot: $200
No. 45: Detroit
Median size: 1,333 square feet
Median value: $140,000
Cost per square foot: $108
To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/cities-with-the-biggest-houses-in-america/.
45 Largest Cities Ranked by Median House Size
Rank
Metro
Median Size
(Sq.ft)
Median Estimated
Price
Median Price
(per sq.ft)
1
Houston
1,952
$196,000
$100
2
Atlanta
1,914
$196,000
$102
3
Washington
1,908
$446,000
$234
4
Dallas
1,862
$217,000
$117
5
Austin, Texas
1,861
$283,000
$152
6
Las Vegas
1,835
$262,000
$143
7
Phoenix
1,832
$255,000
$139
8
Raleigh, N.C.
1,795
$215,000
$120
9
Boston
1,767
$457,000
$259
10
Orlando, Fla.
1,758
$228,000
$130
11
San Diego
1,744
$602,000
$345
12
Nashville, Tenn.
1,731
$236,000
$136
13
Philadelphia
1,728
$244,000
$141
14
Charlotte, N.C.
1,722
$188,000
$109
15
Richmond, Va.
1,716
$224,000
$131
16
Miami
1,711
$326,000
$191
17
San Jose, Calif.
1,711
$1,185,000
$693
18
Virginia Beach, Va.
1,708
$227,000
$133
19
New York
1,704
$427,000
$251
20
San Antonio
1,694
$189,000
$112
21
Riverside, Calif.
1,683
$338,000
$201
22
Denver
1,675
$411,000
$245
23
Indianapolis
1,674
$132,000
$79
24
Memphis, Tenn.
1,673
$127,000
$76
25
Jacksonville, Fla.
1,670
$183,000
$110
26
Sacramento, Calif.
1,661
$393,000
$237
27
San Francisco
1,650
$923,000
$559
28
Seattle
1,650
$477,000
$289
29
Los Angeles
1,618
$647,000
$400
30
Portland, Ore.
1,617
$386,000
$239
31
Cincinnati
1,606
$166,000
$103
32
Oklahoma City
1,576
$141,000
$89
33
Columbus, Ohio
1,572
$183,000
$116
34
Tampa, Fla.
1,545
$202,000
$131
35
Chicago
1,517
$232,000
$153
36
Cleveland
1,513
$138,000
$91
37
Baltimore
1,504
$300,000
$199
38
Louisville, Ky.
1,482
$157,000
$106
39
Providence, R.I.
1,456
$283,000
$194
40
Pittsburgh
1,452
$147,000
$101
41
Kansas City, Mo.
1,428
$171,000
$120
42
St. Louis
1,404
$165,000
$118
43
Milwaukee
1,388
$175,000
$126
44
Minneapolis
1,360
$273,000
$201
45
Detroit
1,333
$140,000
$105
