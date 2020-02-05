LendingTree : Study Reveals the Cities with the Youngest Entrepreneurs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurial hopefuls might be able to achieve their aim of founding a business sooner rather than later— if they live in the right place. LendingTree, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study revealing the major U.S. cities with the youngest business founders and found that New Orleans, Salt Lake City and Philadelphia took the top spots.

To identify the cities with the youngest entrepreneurs, researchers compared ages of business founders on their companies' dates of origination in the 50 largest U.S. cities using anonymized data from business owners seeking funding through LendingTree.

Key findings:

New Orleans has the youngest entrepreneurs on average, moving up from its No. 3 position last year and knocking Salt Lake City from the top spot. The average age of recent business founders in the Big Easy is 37.

stays in the running at second place, while comes in at No. 3. Sacramento has the oldest founders, with the average entrepreneur starting a business shortly after turning 41.

has the oldest founders, with the average entrepreneur starting a business shortly after turning 41. Millennials are the most prevalent entrepreneurs in each city in our study, while Gen Xers are the second most common generation among new business founders.

Here are the 10 U.S. cities with the youngest business founders:

New Orleans Salt Lake City Philadelphia Milwaukee Hartford, Conn. Columbus, Ohio Oklahoma City Minneapolis Providence, R.I. Boston

To view the full report, visit https://www.lendingtree.com/business/small/places-with-the-youngest-entrepreneurs/.

Methodology

Researchers analyzed anonymized data of borrowers seeking business loans on the LendingTree platform to determine the average age of business founders in the 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). The data was limited to businesses founded within the last five years, and founders' ages are from the date they founded their businesses. Generations are defined by the Pew Research Center as follows: members of the Silent Generation were born between 1928 and 1945; the Baby Boom generation between 1946 and 1964; Generation X between 1965 and 1980; the millennial generation between 1981 and 1996; and Generation Z after 1996.

