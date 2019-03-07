Lendingtree : Miami, Orlando, Fla. and Tampa, Fla. Have the Highest Homeowner Vacancy Rates in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study on the metros with the highest homeowner vacancy rates, which is the proportion of the homeowner housing inventory which is vacant for sale.



LendingTree ranked the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas from highest to lowest homeowner vacancy rates. Typically, areas with higher vacancy rates are more affordable to the average consumer, but that doesn't necessarily mean that areas with high vacancy rates are always going to be more affordable than areas with lower rates.



"Knowing the number of vacant homes in an area is an important part of understanding the overall health of the local housing market," said Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree. "For example, if both vacancy rates and home prices are relatively low, it could mean that sellers are parting with their homes for less money than they could have potentially received. If vacancy rates are low and housing prices are high, it could signify that the market is overly competitive, and that lower-income people might have a problem finding a house."



Kapfidze continued, "On the flip side, high vacancy rates and high homes prices often suggest that an area has some unique characteristics, such as being a vacation hot spot or targeted by investors, which could mean the real estate is overpriced. High vacancy rates and low home prices might mean that an area is experiencing socioeconomic hardships, like high unemployment or crime rates."

Key Findings:

San Jose, Calif. , Minneapolis and Denver are the metros with the lowest vacancy rates. The vacancy rate of 4.26 percent in San Jose, Calif. is the lowest in the nation. Minneapolis and Denver follow closely behind with vacancy rates of 4.96 percent and 5.35 percent, respectively. Vacancy rates in these areas are low for a variety of reasons, ranging from strong job opportunities to a growing influx of millennial homebuyers. People looking to sell their home will likely have an easy time in any of these metros, but future homeowners who are in the market to buy might struggle to find a place.

Metros with the highest vacancy rates



Miami

Total households: 2,505,963

Total occupied households: 2,077,708

Total vacant households: 428,255

% of households that are vacant: 17.09%



Orlando, Fla.

Total households: 995,591

Total occupied households: 837,022

Total vacant households: 158,569

% of households that are vacant: 15.93%



Tampa, Fla.

Total households: 1,393,313

Total occupied households: 1,180,768

Total vacant households: 212,545

% of households that are vacant: 15.25%



Metros with the lowest vacancy rates



San Jose, Calif.

Total households: 676,737

Total occupied households: 647,891

Total vacant households: 28,846

% of households that are vacant: 4.26%



Minneapolis

Total households: 1,426,299

Total occupied households: 1,355,503

Total vacant households: 70,796

% of households that are vacant: 4.96%

Denver

Total households: 1,136,616

Total occupied households: 1,075,807

Total vacant households: 60,809

% of households that are vacant: 5.35%

To view the full report, visit https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/highest-vacancy-rates/.

About LendingTree

