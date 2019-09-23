Lendingtree : Rhode Island, Oklahoma and West Virginia Top the Nation for Worst Road Infrastructure

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On top of taxpayer dollars, it's estimated that driving on roads in need of repair costs motorists $120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs - $533 per driver, according to a recent report by QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released its report on States with the Worst Road Infrastructure finding that 61% of highways nationwide are in fair to poor condition. Transportation for America estimates a cost of $231 billion a year to keep our existing road network in acceptable repair.
While analyzing FHA data, QuoteWizard found a correlation between states that use funds to maintain roads and states that rank well overall for road infrastructure. States with poor road infrastructure had higher costs per driver and typically poor road conditions across the board.
Key Findings:
- Rhode Island, Oklahoma and West Virginia top in the nation for worst road infrastructure.
- Tennessee, Georgia and Florida best in the nation for road infrastructure.
- Top 10 states with the worst infrastructure costs drivers an annual average of $752 from poor road conditions.
- Top 5 states with the worst infrastructure spend below the national average of 30% on-road repairs.
To view the full report, visit
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-worst-infrastructure
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed Federal Highway Administration data to rank states on the overall quality of road infrastructure. Rankings are a composite score based on a state's rating in the percentage of poor condition roads, the annual cost per motorist from roads in need of repair and percentage of structurally deficient bridges. Rankings 1 to 50 are from 1st as worst overall road infrastructure and 50th as best overall road infrastructure.
Rank Overall
State
% of roads in
poor condition
Cost per
motorist
Bridges (%
structurally deficient)
Road repair as
% of spending
1
Rhode Island
53%
$823
23.26%
20%
2
Oklahoma
33%
$900
14.01%
27%
3
West Virginia
31%
$723
18.98%
19%
4
Mississippi
30%
$820
11.76%
4%
5
Pennsylvania
30%
$610
18.31%
22%
6
New Jersey
34%
$703
8.84%
57%
7
California
45%
$862
6.24%
35%
8
Missouri
23%
$699
12.6%
20%
9
Louisiana
25%
$624
14.1%
22%
10
New Mexico
31%
$768
6.27%
39%
11
Wisconsin
29%
$736
8.73%
33%
12
Connecticut
34%
$676
7.83%
21%
13
Hawaii
42%
$764
5.81%
31%
14
Michigan
24%
$645
10.5%
54%
15
Massachusetts
30%
$627
9.28%
23%
16
Maine
22%
$529
13.26%
65%
17
New Hampshire
25%
$525
10.89%
45%
18
South Dakota
14%
$563
18.58%
69%
19
South Carolina
18%
$557
9.91%
32%
20
Washington
29%
$643
4.84%
21%
21
New York
19%
$509
10.52%
43%
22
Illinois
19%
$586
8.6%
40%
23
Colorado
22%
$637
5.59%
30%
24
Alaska
20%
$450
10.51%
39%
25
Utah
22%
$694
2.85%
26%
26
North Dakota
10%
$479
14.02%
68%
27
Kansas
10%
$591
8.45%
33%
28
Ohio
18%
$544
6.04%
40%
29
Iowa
9%
$362
20.92%
40%
30
Nebraska
7%
$466
14.72%
53%
31
Alabama
14%
$506
7.44%
41%
32
Arizona
19%
$576
2.47%
15%
33
Montana
11%
$472
9.71%
45%
34
Minnesota
15%
$542
5.31%
31%
35
Indiana
13%
$480
7.43%
20%
36
North Carolina
13%
$336
10.19%
11%
37
Texas
11%
$682
1.57%
15%
38
Delaware
19%
$486
4.43%
19%
39
Arkansas
9%
$543
5.94%
19%
40
Kentucky
10%
$434
7.77%
30%
41
Nevada
14%
$536
1.59%
21%
42
Wyoming
8%
$356
9.91%
54%
43
Vermont
17%
$418
5.23%
46%
44
Idaho
5%
$427
8.74%
36%
45
Virginia
10%
$430
5.92%
19%
46
Maryland
11%
$356
5.62%
20%
47
Oregon
7%
$268
5.44%
25%
48
Florida
8%
$351
2.14%
37%
49
Georgia
5%
$275
4.65%
34%
50
Tennessee
5%
$194
4.72%
16%
