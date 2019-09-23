Lendingtree : Rhode Island, Oklahoma and West Virginia Top the Nation for Worst Road Infrastructure

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On top of taxpayer dollars, it's estimated that driving on roads in need of repair costs motorists $120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs - $533 per driver, according to a recent report by QuoteWizard .

QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released its report on States with the Worst Road Infrastructure finding that 61% of highways nationwide are in fair to poor condition. Transportation for America estimates a cost of $231 billion a year to keep our existing road network in acceptable repair.

While analyzing FHA data, QuoteWizard found a correlation between states that use funds to maintain roads and states that rank well overall for road infrastructure. States with poor road infrastructure had higher costs per driver and typically poor road conditions across the board.

Key Findings:

Rhode Island , Oklahoma and West Virginia top in the nation for worst road infrastructure.

, and top in the nation for worst road infrastructure. Tennessee , Georgia and Florida best in the nation for road infrastructure.

, and best in the nation for road infrastructure. Top 10 states with the worst infrastructure costs drivers an annual average of $752 from poor road conditions.

from poor road conditions. Top 5 states with the worst infrastructure spend below the national average of 30% on-road repairs.

To view the full report, visit

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-worst-infrastructure

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed Federal Highway Administration data to rank states on the overall quality of road infrastructure. Rankings are a composite score based on a state's rating in the percentage of poor condition roads, the annual cost per motorist from roads in need of repair and percentage of structurally deficient bridges. Rankings 1 to 50 are from 1st as worst overall road infrastructure and 50th as best overall road infrastructure.

Rank Overall State % of roads in

poor condition Cost per

motorist Bridges (%

structurally deficient) Road repair as

% of spending 1 Rhode Island 53% $823 23.26% 20% 2 Oklahoma 33% $900 14.01% 27% 3 West Virginia 31% $723 18.98% 19% 4 Mississippi 30% $820 11.76% 4% 5 Pennsylvania 30% $610 18.31% 22% 6 New Jersey 34% $703 8.84% 57% 7 California 45% $862 6.24% 35% 8 Missouri 23% $699 12.6% 20% 9 Louisiana 25% $624 14.1% 22% 10 New Mexico 31% $768 6.27% 39% 11 Wisconsin 29% $736 8.73% 33% 12 Connecticut 34% $676 7.83% 21% 13 Hawaii 42% $764 5.81% 31% 14 Michigan 24% $645 10.5% 54% 15 Massachusetts 30% $627 9.28% 23% 16 Maine 22% $529 13.26% 65% 17 New Hampshire 25% $525 10.89% 45% 18 South Dakota 14% $563 18.58% 69% 19 South Carolina 18% $557 9.91% 32% 20 Washington 29% $643 4.84% 21% 21 New York 19% $509 10.52% 43% 22 Illinois 19% $586 8.6% 40% 23 Colorado 22% $637 5.59% 30% 24 Alaska 20% $450 10.51% 39% 25 Utah 22% $694 2.85% 26% 26 North Dakota 10% $479 14.02% 68% 27 Kansas 10% $591 8.45% 33% 28 Ohio 18% $544 6.04% 40% 29 Iowa 9% $362 20.92% 40% 30 Nebraska 7% $466 14.72% 53% 31 Alabama 14% $506 7.44% 41% 32 Arizona 19% $576 2.47% 15% 33 Montana 11% $472 9.71% 45% 34 Minnesota 15% $542 5.31% 31% 35 Indiana 13% $480 7.43% 20% 36 North Carolina 13% $336 10.19% 11% 37 Texas 11% $682 1.57% 15% 38 Delaware 19% $486 4.43% 19% 39 Arkansas 9% $543 5.94% 19% 40 Kentucky 10% $434 7.77% 30% 41 Nevada 14% $536 1.59% 21% 42 Wyoming 8% $356 9.91% 54% 43 Vermont 17% $418 5.23% 46% 44 Idaho 5% $427 8.74% 36% 45 Virginia 10% $430 5.92% 19% 46 Maryland 11% $356 5.62% 20% 47 Oregon 7% $268 5.44% 25% 48 Florida 8% $351 2.14% 37% 49 Georgia 5% $275 4.65% 34% 50 Tennessee 5% $194 4.72% 16%

